LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29
[28.07.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.07.25
IE000LZC9NM0
8,712,738.00
USD
0
68,442,252.59
7.8554
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.07.25
IE000XIITCN5
616,779.00
GBP
0
5,034,273.60
8.1622