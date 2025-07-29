Anzeige
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
29.07.2025 13:02 Uhr
Best Immigration Law Firm 2025 - Orange Law

Best of the Best Personal Injury & Immigration Law Firm - Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / In 2025, the Houston Chronicle recognized Orange Law as the Best Immigration Law Firm under its prestigious "Best of the Best" program. This recognition-presented at a packed ceremony at POST Houston-was earned entirely through public votes, making it a powerful reflection of the firm's impact on the lives of thousands of Houstonians.

Orange Law Wins Best of the Best 2025

Orange Law Wins Best of the Best 2025
Attorney Karan Joshi at the Gala

The award underscores Orange Law's reputation not just for legal excellence, but for unwavering client advocacy, deep community roots, and results-driven representation across both immigration and personal injury law.

"At Orange Law, we fight for the injured and the immigrant," said Attorney Karan Joshi, founder of Orange Law. "Whether you've been wronged by a reckless driver or left in legal limbo by broken immigration policy, we give you a voice-and we don't back down."

Powered by the People of Houston

Unlike awards based on legal peer nominations or advertising campaigns, the Best of the Best recognition was determined entirely by public votes from the Greater Houston area. Thousands of people voted for their favorite businesses and services that they trust the most.

When life gets tough, people turn to Orange Law-this award is a trust they give them. From asylum defense to family-based visas, and from car accident litigation to wrongful death claims, the firm's team has been at the forefront of delivering justice in high-stakes cases.

Orange Law Wins "Best Immigration Law Firm" at 2025 Houston Chronicle Best of the Best Gala

Orange Law balances both proper preparation for the courtroom and genuine concern for clients so that every case is handled with clarity and care. Every case receives direct attorney oversight, and the firm limits its caseload to ensure every client gets the focused attention they deserve.

Setting the Bar in Personal Injury Law

In addition to immigration, Orange Law has been gaining attention for its aggressive personal injury representation. In accident cases, the Orange Law team prepares from every angle - recreates the scene with technical tools, takes advice from experts, and makes full preparations for the trial so that the result comes in favor of the client.

"Whether it's a distracted driving crash or a slip-and-fall at a big box store, we prepare every case like it's going to trial," Joshi noted.

The firm has secured compensation for victims in cases involving car accidents, workplace injuries.

Looking Ahead

After receiving this award, Orange Law is further focused on its mission: to provide intelligent, dignified and powerful legal help to those who really need it. With new divisions on the way, upgraded technology, and expanded litigation capability, the firm is poised to serve even more Texans in 2026 and beyond.

Whether you're near Houston or in any corner of Texas, getting legal advice from Orange Law is simple. This firm offers consultation options for your convenience, whether face-to-face in Houston or virtual from anywhere in Texas.

marketing@orangelaw.us
(713) 885-9787
https://orangelaw.us

Contact Information

Karan Joshi
Owner
karan@orangelaw.us
713 885 9787

.

SOURCE: Orange Law



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/best-immigration-law-firm-2025-orange-law-1053272

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
