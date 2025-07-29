TestPilot Simulations, LLC: TestPilot Unveils New CPG Testing Platform After Beta Success

AI-enabled platform delivers insights from real shoppers in 72 hours or less helping brands to validate products before costly launches

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / TestPilot Simulations, LLC today announced the successful completion of its beta program, officially moving into launch for its CPG testing platform. The new platform helps brands test products, packaging, and positioning by analyzing how real consumers behave in simulated shopping environments. Beta participants included Cholula (cholula.com), Modica (drinkmodica.com), and Shaz & Kiks (shazandkiks.com).

TestPilot

The "Select Objective" screen in TestPilot.

During the two-month beta program, 7 brands tested 14 products across food, beverage, and beauty, and home care categories. TestPilot's AI-enabled behavioral analysis delivered recommendations for everything from package design and pricing strategy to product claims and positioning.

"Too many launches fail because teams rely on guesswork instead of real consumer behavior," said Allan Peretz, CEO of TestPilot. "We've created a platform that delivers the insights brands need to launch with confidence, not assumptions. We do it faster and more affordably than traditional testing methods."

Unlike traditional surveys and focus groups that rely on stated intent, TestPilot captures actual shopping behavior by placing real category buyers into realistic digital shopping simulations. The platform tracks every click, scroll, and purchase decision, then uses expert-trained AI to translate behaviors into actionable insights.

Beta participants achieved significant optimization results:

"TestPilot allowed us to get fast consumer reactions to our claims and pack designs across several recent Cholula launches," said David Mullaly, Marketing Director. "Through these insights, we made some quick adjustments that we believe will drive increased sales for the innovation."

"We originally tested with TestPilot to think through size and price strategy for Amazon. As a bonus, we got fantastic input on flavor direction too," said JD Mitchell, Co-founder of Modica, the viral and award-winning cocktail and mocktail mixer brand.

"TestPilot helped us dial in which power claims to emphasize online," said Shaz Rajashekar, Co-Founder of Shaz & Kiks, the Ayurvedic hair care brand that graduated from Sephora's 2022 Accelerate Program. "It's amazing how subtle word choices change outcomes."

Key TestPilot advantages:

Setup in 30 minutes or less using existing product assets

Results in 72 hours including expert-trained AI insights

Affordable at just $49 per shopper with tests starting at 25 participants

Real behavioral data from actual category buyers, not just surveys

TestPilot is now accepting new projects. To start testing immediately, visit testpilotcpg.com or contact Allan Peretz (allan@testpilotcpg.com).

