CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Nears Final Lease Agreement for Second High-Traffic Retail Location in Premier Arizona Mall, Signaling Major Expansion Phase

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), an emerging leader in the cannabinoid and alternative wellness space, is excited to announce that the company is in the final stages of executing a lease agreement for its second brick-and-mortar retail location, marking a major milestone in its aggressive growth strategy. The new store will be housed inside one of Arizona's most prominent high-traffic malls, reflecting the company's continued upward trajectory and expansion into mainstream consumer markets.

This development signals more than just a new storefront-it represents a gateway to exponential exposure, foot traffic, and revenue growth for the company. By positioning itself within a top-tier shopping destination that welcomes millions of visitors annually, CBDL is not only elevating its brand visibility but is also tapping into a high-conversion retail environment where health-conscious, trend-forward consumers converge daily.

While the specific location is being finalized, management has confirmed that the site is in Chandler Fashion Center, a premier regional mall recognized for its retail volume, luxury anchors, and central location within a rapidly expanding metro. The mall is operated by a management company that oversees a portfolio of over 20 major malls and retail properties across the U.S.-opening the door for potential multi-state expansion, cross-location partnerships, and accelerated national exposure.

"This is a transformative moment for CBDL," said a spokesperson for the company. "We're not just opening another store-we're planting a flag in one of the busiest, most commercially vibrant locations in the Southwest. This is the kind of move that can put our brand in front of thousands of new potential customers daily and substantially boost both revenue and long-term brand equity."

This new location will serve as a full-scale showcase of CBD Life Sciences' fastest-growing and most in-demand product lines, including the ultra-potent 8000mg Nano CBD Pain Cream, its newly released Delta-8 Gummies, adaptogenic Mushroom Gummies infused with lion's mane, reishi, and ashwagandha, as well as its fan-favorite Mellow Mornings CBD Coffee Creamers. The store will deliver a premium retail experience, complete with in-store sampling, customer education, and wellness consultations-bridging the gap between natural health innovation and high-end retail.

The physical presence at this level not only solidifies CBDL's consumer credibility but also supports its wholesale and B2B strategy. With the CBD market forecasted to reach $36 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.7%, CBDL's expansion into physical retail reflects strategic timing that aligns with both investor confidence and rising consumer demand. The new storefront is expected to deliver robust ROI through in-store sales, cross-selling opportunities, and increased direct-to-consumer education that online retail alone cannot achieve.

Moreover, the relationships being developed through this expansion could be instrumental in unlocking a national footprint. The mall's parent management group holds significant influence in the commercial real estate space, and CBDL's entry could be the first of many retail opportunities in key markets across the country.

"This isn't just about one new store-it's about building a long-term pipeline," the spokesperson added. "Every square foot of this new location represents our commitment to growth, profitability, and delivering shareholder value. We've worked hard to position ourselves as not only a product innovator but a retail contender in the wellness space."

CBD Life Sciences Inc. plans to provide ongoing updates to shareholders as the lease is finalized and buildout begins. The company has already started preliminary planning to ensure a fast and impactful rollout once the deal is complete.

With a second location nearly secured, a growing line of category-leading products, and multiple new wholesale distribution deals on the horizon, CBDL is entering its most dynamic growth phase to date.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is an innovative health and wellness company committed to the research, development, and distribution of premium cannabidiol (CBD) products through its core brand, CBD Vault. From topicals and tinctures to wellness beverages and skincare solutions, CBDL is building a portfolio of products designed for maximum efficacy, transparency, and consumer trust.

