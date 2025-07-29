Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.07.2025
29.07.2025 13:02 Uhr
Blankit Media Aims to Build Thousands of AI Influencers with AI-Powered Tools

Revolutionizing the Creator Economy with Scalable, Fully AI-Generated Content

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Blankit Media, a next-generation entertainment company powered by generative AI, today announced the launch of its $1.2 million Seed funding round via a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) offering on StartEngine. The campaign supports the company's mission to help content creators build and monetize their own AI-powered influencer brands-without relying on traditional production teams or agencies.

Blankit Media is developing proprietary AI systems to generate high-performing, short-form video content across platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. By combining generative video, synthetic voice, and animated character tools, the company is building a scalable AI tool-enabling creators and brands to produce, test, and optimize branded content at speed and scale, while maintaining full ownership of their IP.

"We want to give creators superpowers," said Trey Young, Co-Founder and CEO of Blankit Media. "We're building tools that let anyone create their own AI influencer, test content in real time, and compete at the level of a full media studio."

With over 66 million views last quarter from creator-led content, Blankit Media has already demonstrated strong audience engagement and monetization. The company is now transitioning to a fully AI-powered model designed to deliver original video series, branded content partnerships, and character licensing-bringing studio-quality media to market faster and more efficiently.

Regulation Crowdfunding Campaign Proceeds Will Be Used To:

  • Expand proprietary AI video and voice generation tools

  • Launch original AI-native video series and animated characters

  • Build branded content and licensing partnerships

  • Scale publishing across monetized short-form platforms

  • Accelerate trend testing and performance optimization through automation

About the Founders

Trey Young, Co-Founder and CEO of Blankit Media, is a serial entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience across startups, music, media, and influencer marketing. He launched his first company at age 18 and has since built ventures that have generated more than 100 million views across platforms. At Blankit Media, he leads strategy, creative development, and innovation.

Preston Weaver, Co-Founder and CFO, brings over 12 years of financial leadership and 5 years in digital content production. He combines operational discipline with creative insight to oversee financial strategy, investor relations, and backend operations-helping scale Blankit Media's AI-first content model into a high-growth media company.

The Regulation Crowdfunding offering is now live and open to both accredited and non-accredited investors.
To learn more or invest, visit: https://www.startengine.com/blankit-media

Media & Investor Contact:

Name: Trey Young
Email: trey@blankitmedia.com
Alt Email: info@blankitmedia.com
Phone: (470) 385-2508
Website: https://www.blankitmedia.com

SOURCE: Blankit Media



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/blankit-media-aims-to-build-thousands-of-ai-influencers-with-ai-powered-tools-1054033

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
