ARway Corporation: ARway Corp Reports +277% Revenue Growth and 87% Reduction in Net Loss in Audited Financial Results

NEW YORK, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), a leading innovator in augmented reality navigation (AR) and AI-powered event solutions, reports 277% Revenue Growth and 87% Reduction in Net Loss in its audited financial results for the seven-month period ended March 31, 2025. The results highlight the Company's continued revenue acceleration and strong operational discipline as it scales globally.

Financial Highlights (7-month period ended March 31, 2025 vs. 12 months ended August 31, 2024):

Revenue increased 277% to $478,760, up from $126,856 in the prior fiscal year

Gross profit rose 250% to $444,407, reflecting the high-margin contribution from AR software and services

Net loss narrowed significantly to $327,290, an 87% improvement from the $2.43 million loss in the previous year

Operating expenses decreased by 70%, from $2.55 million to $771,697, due to strategic cost optimization

Deferred revenue increased 87%, from $242,947 to $454,696, signaling strong forward bookings and prepayments

Operational Highlights:

R&D investment totaled $120,512, focused on enhancing ARway's AI-powered, no-code spatial mapping platform

Sales and marketing spend reached $269,971, driving continued brand growth across key AR and metaverse markets

CEO Commentary:

"Our results reflect solid execution against a backdrop of rapid platform adoption," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of ARway Corp. "With revenue up 277% and operating expenses down 70%, we're proving our ability to scale efficiently. The strong growth in deferred revenue demonstrates increasing customer demand and long-term confidence in our platform. We remain focused on disciplined growth, continuous innovation, and delivering sustained shareholder value."

Outlook:

ARway Corp is well positioned to benefit from accelerating demand for immersive experiences across the event industries. With a lean operating model, high gross margins, and a growing pipeline, the Company expects continued financial momentum through fiscal 2025.

For full financial statements and investor updates, visit: www.arway.ai/investors

About ARway Corp

ARway is an AI-powered spatial computing platform that enables brands and developers to create immersive augmented reality indoor navigation experiences without the need for coding. Through mobile AR, computer vision, and AI, ARway turns physical environments into interactive digital layers for retail, education, industrial facilities, exhibitions, and more.

As a spinoff of Nextech3D.ai, ARway leverages cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the way events are managed and experienced, delivering seamless, interactive, and personalized solutions for attendees and organizers alike.

About MapD

MapD is an intuitive, self-serve event management platform offering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline event planning and execution. With its easy-to-use interface, MapD enables clients to manage floor space sales, exhibitor services, speaker schedules, and attendee communications all in real time. By automating event logistics, simplifying the sales process, and providing opportunities for new revenue streams, MapD empowers event organizers to focus on delivering exceptional experiences. Additionally, MapD's future updates include a native mobile app that will incorporate AR wayfinding features for in-person events or serve as a virtual venue for remote events.

For more information, please visit www.ARway.ai .

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

