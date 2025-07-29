Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Hacken, a leading web3 security audit firm, and QANplatform, a quantum-resistant blockchain platform, today announced the release of a new open-source AI-powered blockchain threat modeling tool. The open-source AI tool can be customized by developers even for very complex web3 projects to enhance the speed and depth of security audits, initially proven effective in auditing QANplatform's unique QAN Virtual Machine (QVM) which allows developers to build smart contracts in any programming language on the blockchain. The open-source AI tool emerges in the era where established cybersecurity players are leveraging AI for generating security libraries like the OAuth 2.1 provider framework for authentication.





Hacken & QANplatform Launch AI-Powered Threat Modeling Tool



The open-source AI tool is compatible with any AI model, including DeepSeek, Kimi K2, ChatGPT o3, and Claude Opus/Sonnet 4, etc. It can be run locally, offering flexibility for developers. The AI-powered blockchain threat modeling tool helps developers and auditors thoroughly discover the audit scope, plan threat/attack scenarios, write test cases, and execute tests. This enables audit scopes previously impossible or infeasible with human resources alone besides unlocking insights previously unattainable or impractical to achieve manually.

The AI-powered blockchain threat modeling tool was born from a real-world challenge by auditing the revolutionary multi-language QVM of QANplatform. VMs serve as the engines behind blockchain operations enabling the execution of smart contracts. QANplatform's breakthrough is developing a VM capable of running smart contracts written in any programming language without restricting developers' freedom, unlike existing blockchain platforms, which can only run smart contracts written in 1-2 programming languages.

During the QVM audit the AI tool helped draft plausible attack scenarios and evaluated over 2800 test cases uncovering 22 potential issues. Manual audits of this scale could take years and potentially miss critical edge cases. The tool provides automated tests to aid security-conscious development ultimately building more secure and reliable web3 applications.

Dyma Budorin, Co-Founder and CEO of Hacken said: "Hacken's custom-built AI agent was tailored specifically for QAN and delivered outstanding results. Our deep expertise in AI-driven offensive security allowed us to accelerate the audit while increasing its depth. This isn't a replacement for traditional audits but a powerful upgrade. We welcome QAN's decision to make it open source, as it gives the Web3 community a real-world example of how new technology can enhance security."

Bartosz Barwikowski, Lead Auditor at Hacken added: "It was exciting and refreshing to audit such a revolutionary technology as QANplatform's QVM, an X86_64-based deterministic runtime and work on an AI tool which could successfully broaden the audit angles of such a complex technology."

Johann Polecsak, Co-Founder and CTO of QANplatform, stated: "It is always a pleasure working with the team of Hacken. They will never settle for anything but the best tools and methodology for the scope, and if it doesn't exist they will build one! We are proud of the successful QVM audit and excited to release the open-source AI tool together and follow QANplatform's mission: Empowering anyone to build rapidly and securely on the blockchain."

Experiment with the open-source AI tool today available on Hacken's GitHub: https://github.com/hknio/qan-nondeterministic-ai-agent



About Hacken:

Hacken is an end-to-end blockchain security & compliance partner for digital assets. Unlike traditional providers, Hacken was born on blockchain, combining deep Web3 expertise with enterprise-grade quality, AI-powered offensive security, and globally recognized certifications. Since 2017, Hacken has been trusted by 1,500 adopters, including the European Commission, ADGM, MetaMask, Ethereum Foundation, and Binance to secure the new digital frontier.

As an ISO-certified auditor, Hacken brings blockchain-native expertise and proven credibility to help organizations protect their infrastructure and confidently meet modern digital asset regulations.

About QANplatform:

QANplatform is a blockchain platform that provides unparalleled time to market for Web3 development. It serves startups, SMEs, enterprises, and large government infrastructure projects with quantum-resistant security. QAN's flagship product is a revolutionary quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform with smart contract functionality. It is the first to introduce technology that allows developers to build use cases in any programming language on the blockchain. QANplatform is a member of the Linux Foundation and one of the first 20 members of the Linux Foundation's Post-Quantum Cryptography Alliance (PQCA). The first EU country implemented QAN's quantum-resistant technology in 2024. Visit https://www.qanplatform.com for more information.

Contact information:

Jevgenia KIM

press@qanplatform.com

