Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to release the company's second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.
The company will also host a conference call to answer questions regarding the company's results at 8:00am ET on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Investors may submit questions by emailing ir@groupon.com.
A webcast of the conference call can be accessed live at investor.groupon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with other published materials.
About Groupon
Groupon is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value.
