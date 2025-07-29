HIGHLIGHTS

Awalé begins trading on the OTCQX under symbol AWLRF.

Listing boosts Awalé's U.S. market visibility and access to U.S. investors.

Odienné Project: High-grade gold intersections drive investor interest in the U.S.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) (OTCQX: AWLRF) (FSE: 2F60) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce enhancing visibility for U.S. investors as its common shares commence trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX"), a U.S. marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., under the ticker symbol of AWLRF. Awalé's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The OTCQX is the highest level market of the OTC Markets on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on the OTCQX is expected to enhance the visibility and accessibility of Awalé to U.S. investors. To qualify, companies must meet stringent financial standards, adhere to best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Our commencement of trading on the OTCQX is an important step in expanding Awalé's investor base and increasing access to U.S. capital markets," commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources. "This platform enhances visibility as we continue to build momentum at our Odienné Project in Côte d'Ivoire, where multiple discoveries are positioning us for potential district-scale success. We look forward to engaging with a broader audience of U.S. and global investors as we unlock further value through exploration."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,346 km2 across seven permits-five granted and two applications. This includes 797 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited ("Newmont").

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

AWALÉ Resources Limited

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andrew Chubb"

Chief Executive Officer

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.awaleresources.com.

Forward-Looking Information

SOURCE: Awale Resources Ltd.