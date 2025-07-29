Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.07.2025 13:48 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DAHON Announces the Renaming of "D-VELO" Technology to "DAHON-V"

SHENZHEN, China, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in folding bicycles, DAHON has always been driven by innovation. Following strong industry recognition after over a year of global exhibitions and media promotion, DAHON officially announces the renaming of its "D-VELO" technology to DAHON-V.

The "V" stands for "Victory," symbolizing the evolution and triumph of DAHON's advanced engineering.

Origins and Innovation

DAHON-V technology stems from a critical "rethinking" of traditional bicycle frame design, leading to a suite of technology and testing methods engineered to improve the speed of both folding and road bikes:

  • Folding Bikes:
    Introducing the DELTECH and Super Down Tube, DAHON significantly enhanced frame stiffness, overcoming the typical weakness of single-beam folding frames. As a result, the bikes deliver faster speeds, greater safety, and enhanced durability.
  • Road Bikes:
    Applying DAHON-V principles, DAHON optimized frame structures to minimize power loss, delivering greater efficiency, stiffness, and riding performance.
What is DAHON-V Tech Suite?

Product Highlights

DAHON unveiled a lineup of innovative new products at EUROBIKE 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany, drawing widespread attention with its DAHON 2.0 Campaign backed by its proprietary DAHON-V bike tech promising improved performance across all lines of products.

Taking the spotlight at the show include the following products:

Télodon C8 AXS: A folding carbon road bike combining portability with high-speed performance, featuring the internal V-lock system and enhanced frame stiffness.

Vélodon C8 Di2: DAHON's first full carbon road bike equipped with DAHON-V technology, including SRAM electronic shifting and UDH system, built for pure speed.

Major media outlets such as Global Cycling Network (GCN) and BikeRadar also graced the occasion to report on the product showcase.

Major media outlets reporting on the DAHON-V products Vélodon C8 Di2 and Télodon C8 AXS.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, DAHON will continue to expand the DAHON-V through:

  • Advanced material development (carbon composites and high-performance alloys)
  • Smart integration (adaptive e-bike systems)
  • Ecosystem building (standardizing DAHON-V technology across all categories)

Through strategic partnerships with research institutions and industry leaders, DAHON is committed to shaping the future of cycling - delivering lighter, faster, and smarter mobility solutions for riders worldwide.

For more information, please contact marketing@dahon.com

www.dahon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740074/What_DAHON_V_Tech_Suite.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740081/250729_pr_newswire_gcn.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dahon-announces-the-renaming-of-d-velo-technology-to-dahon-v-302516031.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.