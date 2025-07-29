DAHON Announces the Renaming of "D-VELO" Technology to "DAHON-V"

SHENZHEN, China, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in folding bicycles, DAHON has always been driven by innovation. Following strong industry recognition after over a year of global exhibitions and media promotion, DAHON officially announces the renaming of its "D-VELO" technology to DAHON-V.

The "V" stands for "Victory," symbolizing the evolution and triumph of DAHON's advanced engineering.

Origins and Innovation

DAHON-V technology stems from a critical "rethinking" of traditional bicycle frame design, leading to a suite of technology and testing methods engineered to improve the speed of both folding and road bikes:

Folding Bikes :

Introducing the DELTECH and Super Down Tube , DAHON significantly enhanced frame stiffness, overcoming the typical weakness of single-beam folding frames. As a result, the bikes deliver faster speeds, greater safety, and enhanced durability.

: Introducing the and , DAHON significantly enhanced frame stiffness, overcoming the typical weakness of single-beam folding frames. As a result, the bikes deliver faster speeds, greater safety, and enhanced durability. Road Bikes:

Applying DAHON-V principles, DAHON optimized frame structures to minimize power loss, delivering greater efficiency, stiffness, and riding performance.

Product Highlights

DAHON unveiled a lineup of innovative new products at EUROBIKE 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany, drawing widespread attention with its DAHON 2.0 Campaign backed by its proprietary DAHON-V bike tech promising improved performance across all lines of products.

Taking the spotlight at the show include the following products:

Télodon C8 AXS: A folding carbon road bike combining portability with high-speed performance, featuring the internal V-lock system and enhanced frame stiffness.

Vélodon C8 Di2: DAHON's first full carbon road bike equipped with DAHON-V technology, including SRAM electronic shifting and UDH system, built for pure speed.

Major media outlets such as Global Cycling Network (GCN) and BikeRadar also graced the occasion to report on the product showcase.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, DAHON will continue to expand the DAHON-V through:

Advanced material development (carbon composites and high-performance alloys)

Smart integration (adaptive e-bike systems)

Ecosystem building (standardizing DAHON-V technology across all categories)

Through strategic partnerships with research institutions and industry leaders, DAHON is committed to shaping the future of cycling - delivering lighter, faster, and smarter mobility solutions for riders worldwide.

