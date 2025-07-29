Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.07.2025
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Frankfurt
29.07.25 | 08:06
6,850 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
29.07.2025 13:57 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Cancellation of Treasury Shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Cancellation of Treasury Shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Cancellation of Treasury Shares 
29-Jul-2025 / 12:23 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company") 
 
  
 
Total Voting Rights and Cancellation of Treasury Shares 
 
  
 
The following notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.8.2. 
 
  
 
The Company confirms that on 28 July 2025, it cancelled 600,000 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each held in Treasury. 
Following the cancellation of these Shares, Fuller's issued share capital consists of 36,222,789 "A" Ordinary Shares of 
40 pence each, 89,052,625 "B" Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 13,325,563 "C" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, 
each carrying one vote. Of this total, 3,351,315 "A" Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 "B" Ordinary Shares are held in 
Treasury. 
 
  
 
Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 
5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,871,474. This number may be used by 
shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their 
interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
 
  
 
Enquiries: 
 
  
 
Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 
 
  
 
29 July 2025 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  397303 
EQS News ID:  2176198 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2176198&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2025 07:23 ET (11:23 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
