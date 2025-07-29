TOKYO, July 29, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has concluded an agreement with Modius(R) Inc., a US based provider of innovative software solutions for managing critical facilities for the data center and telecommunications markets. Under this agreement, MHI will integrate Modius's OpenData(R) DCIM technology with MHI's power, cooling, and control technologies to deliver a unique, market leading solution for Data Center Energy Management (DCEM). This collaboration is an example of MHI Group's partnering efforts, and MHI Group will continue to build strategic partnerships globally.Modius's OpenData DCIM platform provides real-time insights into data center infrastructure, enabling capacity management, improved uptime and enhanced energy efficiency. With over 250 deployments worldwide, Modius has gained customer trust for delivering reliable and sustainable solutions that optimize operations and reduce environmental impact.With rapid scaling of digital infrastructure globally and frequent upgrades to IT systems, it is becoming an overwhelming challenge to manage the reliable operation of data centers while also being energy efficient. The OpenData(R) AI/ML module strengthens MHI's One-stop Solutions Portfolio by enabling real-time anomaly detection and proactive diagnostics. By self-learning the "normal" behavior of data centers, the AI system empowers operators to address issues before they escalate. By combining Modius's real time monitoring and AI/ML driven analytics with MHI's cutting-edge engineering solutions, the joint offering will empower customers to proactively manage capacity, minimize downtime, and improve sustainability."MHI is committed to delivering sustainable and energy efficient data center solutions," said Shin Gomi, Senior General Manager, DCEM at MHI. "With the addition of the Modius DCIM platform to our digital solution portfolio, we can offer digital services to both existing and new customers seeking enhanced visibility and optimization for building next-generation data centers.""MHI's global presence and its alignment with our mission to drive efficiency, improve sustainability, and optimize performance in data centers make this collaboration a perfect fit," said Craig Compiano, President at Modius. "We are excited to work with MHI to deliver our DCIM solutions alongside their advanced technologies to customers worldwide.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group is delivering more sustainable and reliable solutions to data centers by combining decarbonized power generation, reliable power distribution, high efficiency cooling systems and Integrated Digital Solutions. We support our customers through the complete lifecycle from design phase to post deployment with actionable insights, solutions and services.About ModiusModius Inc. is a leading innovator in Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) solutions, providing real-time visibility and decision support for managing distributed equipment across data centers, telecommunications networks, and other critical facilities. The company's flagship product, OpenData, is an edge-ready asset performance management platform designed to optimize the availability, capacity, and efficiency of critical infrastructure. For more information about Modius Inc. and the OpenData platform, please visit Modius.comAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.