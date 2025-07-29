Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Interim Dividend

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced an interim dividend of 14.30p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 31 December 2025. The dividend will be paid on 28 August 2025 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 8 August 2025. The ex dividend date is 7 August 2025.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Tel 0131 220 0733

29 July 2025