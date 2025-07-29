Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.07.2025
ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2025 14:02 Uhr
Stagg Wabnik Law Group LLP: Stagg Wabnik Law Group Secures Defense Verdict in Municipal Injury Case

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Stagg Wabnik Law Group is proud to announce a major litigation victory on behalf of one of its municipal clients, culminating in a unanimous jury verdict following a six-day trial. The defense team, led by Partners Brian Lacoff and Thomas Stagg, successfully demonstrated that the permanent injuries alleged by the plaintiff were not causally related to the motor vehicle accident involving a municipal bus.

Stagg Wabnik Logo

Stagg Wabnik Logo
Stagg Wabnik is a Law Firm in Garden City, NY

Despite a prior court ruling against the municipality on the issue of liability, the jury, tasked only with determining damages, returned a unanimous defense verdict. The plaintiff had sought up to $7 million in damages, alleging that the municipality's negligence resulted in serious injuries requiring cervical, lumbar, and shoulder surgeries.

The defense overcame an uphill battle by focusing on causation. Jurors were presented with detailed testimony from accident reconstruction and biomechanical experts, who outlined the mechanics of the low-speed impact. The defense team successfully challenged the plaintiff's medical claims, showing that the injuries were not attributable to the accident in question.

"This verdict reflects the jury's careful evaluation of the evidence," said Thomas Stagg, Managing Partner of the firm. "The jury accepted the defense team's contention that our client was not responsible for the injuries claimed by the plaintiff."

Brian Lacoff added, "We are grateful to the jury for the time they dedicated to this trial, which extended over two weeks. The issues presented were complex, and they did a great job sorting through the evidence and evaluating witness testimony."

In addition to causation, the case hinged on evidence and testimony regarding the plaintiff's employability and physical condition. The defense team presented compelling expert evidence addressing the low-speed dynamics of the incident and refuting the connection to the surgeries and injuries claimed by the plaintiff.

"This was a team effort from start to finish," said Stagg. "Entering this trial, we were fully aware of the challenges, especially with liability already determined. Our firm came together with clarity, strategy and commitment, and we're proud to have delivered a result that validated our client's confidence in us."

Contact Information

Thomas Stagg
Managing Partner
tstagg@staggwabnik.com
5168124501

SOURCE: Stagg Wabnik Law Group LLP



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagg-wabnik-law-group-secures-defense-verdict-in-municipal-inju-1053811

