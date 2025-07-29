Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG Expands to Northern Argentina and Paraguay with New Affiliate Partnership

Former Minister of Health Brings Institutional Leadership to Expand Affiliate Network Across Key Latin American Markets

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCID:RMTG), a global leader in regenerative medicine solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. José Luis Décima as its new representative for Argentina's northern region and Paraguay through its Global Stem Cells Group subsidiary. The strategic appointment expands RMTG's affiliate network into underserved markets with significant growth potential.

Leadership and Market Expansion:

Dr. José Luis Décima, former Minister of Health for the province of Formosa and Director of high-complexity hospitals, brings decades of institutional experience and government healthcare leadership to RMTG's Latin American expansion. His appointment follows RMTG's proven affiliate model, where representatives develop regional centers, training programs, and product distribution networks.

"Argentina has played a pivotal role in our history, and now we are ready to take the next step by extending our footprint in the north and into Paraguay," said David Christensen, CEO of RMTG. "Dr. Décima brings a wealth of experience and institutional knowledge. We expect that his leadership will be instrumental in helping us bring our therapies and educational programs to even more physicians and patients across this important region."

Strategic Partnership Benefits:

• Institutional Credibility: Former Minister of Health brings government relations expertise and healthcare system knowledge to facilitate market entry and regulatory compliance

• Geographic Expansion: Northern Argentina and Paraguay represent underserved markets with growing demand for advanced regenerative medicine solutions

• Infrastructure Development: Plans already underway for a new regenerative medicine center in Formosa with Dr. Apóstolo and multidisciplinary team, including training programs and clinical care

• Revenue Generation: New territory adds to RMTG's affiliate and member network spanning 30+ countries, creating multiple revenue streams through training fees, product sales, and certification programs

• ISSCA Integration: Regional representative will develop ISSCA training protocols and certification programs, leveraging RMTG's proven education platform

Benito Novas, Founder of Global Stem Cells Group, emphasized the historical importance of Argentina in the organization's growth: "This new alliance with Dr. Décima is the continuation of a trusted relationship - but more importantly, it's a new beginning for bringing regenerative medicine to underserved areas with integrity and scientific rigor."

Market Opportunity and Regional Strategy:

The appointment builds on RMTG's successful Argentina presence, where the Company recently hosted its ISSCA Argentina 2025 event attracting hundreds of medical professionals. Dr. Décima's government healthcare background provides strategic advantages for navigating regulatory environments and establishing institutional partnerships across the region.

"It is an honor to represent Global Stem Cells Group and ISSCA in Argentina and Paraguay," said Dr. José Luis Décima. "The development of regenerative medicine in our region has reached a moment of maturity, and now with this alliance, we are prepared to expand that knowledge and structure into concrete action. Our focus will be on education, responsible practice, and innovation."

The expansion aligns with RMTG's recent momentum, including Q1 2025 sales of $1.35M representing 67% growth with operational profits of $134,000. The Company expects that its new affiliate program, commencing in Q3, will generate upfront membership fees of up to $500,000, with new members receiving turnkey assistance in setting up regenerative medicine clinics along with continuous training and support.

About RMTG:

RMTG operates through its Global Stem Cells Group subsidiary across more than 30 countries, distributing regenerative medicine solutions worldwide while specializing in physician education through its ISSCA platform. The Company's integrated approach combines clinical operations, product distribution, and medical education to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global regenerative medicine market. To learn more, visit www.stemcellsgroup.com.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (the "Company"). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to future revenues, representative appointments, market expansion in Argentina and Paraguay, or development of new regenerative medicine centers. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that Dr. Décima's appointment will achieve projected benefits, that planned facilities will be successfully developed, or that market opportunities will materialize as anticipated. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

