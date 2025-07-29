Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.07.2025
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
WKN: A4081M | ISIN: US46121E3045 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.07.25 | 21:59
1,860 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2025 14:02 Uhr
Intrusion Inc. Receives Additional $3 Million for Continued Department of Defense Contract Support

Funding drives operational deployment of critical infrastructure monitoring tools and deepens research-driven threat analysis capabilities

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) ("Intrusion" or the "Company"), a leader in cyber intelligence and threat detection, today announced it has been awarded approximately $3 million in additional funding under an existing contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). This expansion reflects the government's continued confidence in Intrusion's mission-critical role in defending national security interests through advanced cyber capabilities.

The additional funding will support ongoing research, OT Defender, Shield, and analytical services, as well as accelerate the deployment of new monitoring technologies focused on safeguarding critical infrastructure, thereby expanding the operational scope of the program.

"This award underscores the trust the Department of Defense places in Intrusion to deliver next-generation cyber intelligence tools," said Tony Scott, CEO of Intrusion Inc. "Our ongoing work not only supports U.S. warfighters and decision-makers but also reinforces the broader national effort to secure physical and digital infrastructure from hostile threats."

The award builds upon Intrusion's longstanding partnership with the Department of Defense, further enabling the company to deliver timely, data-driven insights that inform threat mitigation strategies and operational decision-making across multiple domains.

"We're proud to continue building on our partnership with the Department of Defense," Scott added. "Our team is dedicated to advancing mission-critical capabilities that strengthen the security posture of key government operations."

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas, specializing in advanced threat intelligence. At the core of its capabilities is TraceCop, a proprietary database that catalogs the historical behavior, associations, and reputational risk of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, domain names, and hostnames. Built on years of gathering global internet intelligence and supporting government entities, this data forms the backbone of Intrusion's commercial solutions.

Its most recent solution is Intrusion Shield - a next-generation network security platform designed to detect and prevent threats in real time. In observe mode, Shield delivers analytical insights powered by Intrusion's exclusive data, helping organizations identify unseen patterns and previously unknown risks. In protect mode, it monitors traffic flow and automatically blocks known malicious and unknown connections from entering or exiting the network - providing a powerful defense against Zero-Day threats and ransomware. By integrating Shield into a network, organizations can elevate their overall security posture and enhance the performance of their broader cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, our expectations for positive results from our recent sales, marketing, and strategic initiatives, which statements reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk that our recent sales, marketing, and strategic efforts will not result in increased product awareness or sales of our Intrusion Shield. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, the risk that this financing fails to provide the needed capital for the Company to execute its current business strategies, the Company does not achieve the anticipated results from its current sales, marketing, operational, and product development initiatives, as well as risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

IR Contact:
Alpha IR Group
Mike Cummings or Josh Carroll
INTZ@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Intrusion Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/intrusion-inc.-receives-additional-3-million-for-continued-depart-1054183

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
