Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental Altus" or the "Company") is pleased to acknowledge the receipt of regulatory approval by Capricorn Metals Limited (ASX: CMM) ("Capricorn") for the full development of the Karlawinda Expansion Project in Western Australia. The expansion is expected to increase annual gold production by approximately 25% to 150,000 ounces per annum. Elemental Altus holds an uncapped 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty.

Highlights

On completion of the expansion in 2026, Elemental Altus to benefit from approximately 25% higher production at its cornerstone Karlawinda royalty at no cost

Capricorn Metals has received formal approval for development of the Karlawinda Expansion Project from the Western Australian Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (" DEMIRS ")

Capricorn plans to increase mill throughput at Karlawinda from 4Mtpa to 6.5Mtpa, lifting gold production to approximately 150,000 ounces per year

Construction of the 164-room camp expansion largely complete and early clearing and earthworks associated with the expansion have commenced

The expansion plans include additional open pits, new crushing and ball mill circuits, and additional infrastructure upgrades

Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental Altus, commented:

"It is exciting to see DEMIRS approval of the Karlawinda Expansion Project, which is a key derisking step and enables an expedited start to construction. Karlawinda is a high-margin, long-life operation, and a cornerstone asset in the Elemental Altus royalty portfolio. The Company is excited to follow the progress of Capricorn as they continue to add value at Karlawinda at no cost to Elemental Altus."

Karlawinda Expansion

The Karlawinda Expansion Project includes expanded mining activities of the existing Bibra pit, as well as further development at the Southern Corridor and Berwick open pits. Capricorn have approved the construction of a second tailings storage facility, as well as a parallel crushing and milling circuit designed to replicate the existing plant. The parallel processing stream offers the flexibility while maximising the use of existing infrastructure downstream of the CIL tanks. The average annual gold production from the expanded KGP is expected to increase around 25% from current levels to the order of 150,000 ounces.

Procurement, engineering and early site works are already underway and are expected to be completed over a 12-month development timeline. An optimised project schedule and updated construction and development capital cost estimate are expected to be completed early in Q4, with procurement and early site works commencing in the meantime.

The expansion announcement in October 2024 followed a previously announced 15% increase to the Mineral Reserves to 1,428 thousand ounces of gold contained in 57.7 Mt with a grade of 0.8 g/t Au. This equates to a 27% increase to the Mineral Reserves after accounting for mining depletion up to July 2024. All Karlawinda Mineral Reserves are categorised as Probable Reserves. Indicated Resources were increased to 1,965 thousand ounces of gold in 85.0 Mt with a grade of 0.7 g/t Au. Inferred Resources include a further 287 thousand ounces of gold in 13.6 Mt with a grade of 0.7 g/t Au1.

About Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Elemental Altus is an income generating precious metals royalty company with 10 producing royalties and a diversified portfolio of pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company is focused on acquiring uncapped royalties and streams over producing, or near-producing, mines operated by established counterparties. The vision of Elemental Altus is to build a global gold royalty company, offering investors superior exposure to gold with reduced risk and a strong growth profile.

Qualified Person

Richard Evans, FAusIMM, is Senior Vice President Technical for Elemental Altus, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

Notes

1) "KGP Ore Reserve increases to 1.43 Million Ounces - Expansion Study Underway", dated August 1, 2024, at https://capmetals.com.au/

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

