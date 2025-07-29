St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of services (including specialized natural gas power generation equipment to the energy/resource and industrial sectors), emphasizes technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2, Green House Gas (GHG) and other harmful emissions for small local and Tier One resource clients, announces a new business relationship with a Canadian based oil and gas producer.

Enterprise Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary Evolution Power Projects (EPP), is pleased to announce a new collaboration with a prominent Canadian energy producer. With nearly 50 years of industry excellence and a current market capitalization of $3 billion, the producer has grown from its founding into a leading Canadian energy developer, specializing in full-cycle exploration and production. The company focuses on liquids-rich natural gas and oil assets in Western Canada, driving shareholder value through strategic resource development and portfolio management.

As part of this new collaboration, EPP will provide innovative natural gas power generation systems, designed to enhance the client's operations while assisting with compliance of environmental regulatory standards. The client has consistently demonstrated a commitment to minimizing its environmental impact, employing responsible practices to mitigate negative consequences and advancing ecological sustainability goals.

Leonard D. Jaroszuk, Enterprise CEO & Chairman comments: "This new customer addition aligns with our expectations for increased activity in the second half of the year, following a more typical spring breakup period marked by lower activity levels in the services sector."

Evolution Power Projects is redefining mobile power solutions by optimizing efficiency, simplifying rental management, and supporting the transition to natural gas alternatives. EPP's "Concept to Completion Approach" offers customers a comprehensive evaluation of their power needs, with environmentally responsible, low-carbon solutions that align with their sustainability objectives.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services, including specialized natural gas power generation equipment to the energy/resource and industrial sectors. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) and other harmful emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available on the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.com. For questions or additional information, please contact:

