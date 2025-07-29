Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) ("SusGlobal" or the "Company"), an environmental and renewables company, Leaders in The Circular Economy®, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary SusGlobal Energy Belleville Ltd. ("SusGlobal Belleville") has sold an additional 4,600 Verified Emission Reductions and Removals ("VERRs"), for a total of 64,402 VERRs sold to date as part of the Anew SusGlobal Belleville Composting Offset Project in Ontario (the "Project").

The Project and report are listed on the GHG CleanProject® Registry, https://www.csaregistries.ca/GHG_VR_Listing/CleanProjectDetail?ProjectId=909, a business unit of the Standards Division of the Canadian Standards Association ("CSA") for developed and marketed greenhouse gas ("GHG") offset credits from the Company's 49-acre Organic & Non-Hazardous Waste Processing & Composting Facility in Belleville, Ontario. The Project was developed by Anew Climate, LLC ("Anew").

GHG CleanProject® Registry, a business unit of the Standards Division of the CSA, is the service provider which owns and operates the Registry for the purpose of complementing ISO 14064-1, ISO 14064-2, ISO 14064-3, and ISO 14065 Standards and facilitating transparency, accuracy, consistency, completeness and relevance in reporting, validating and verifying of greenhouse gas emission reductions or removal enhancements relating to methodologies and existing and yet-to-be developed greenhouse gas programmes.

The VERRs are greenhouse gas emission reductions or removals relating to the Project as verified by an independent third party in accordance with the ISO 14064 Standards and all applicable GHG programme requirements. Without limiting the foregoing, VERRs also encompass such verified project-based environmental products as they occur and are known in specific GHG programmes including GHG credits, registered emission reductions, carbon credits, certificates, credits, offsets and similar environmental products.

"We are pleased with the continued amounts that Anew has marketed and sold as part of our Company's carbon credits monetization initiative, allowing us to generate revenues," stated Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "Continuing to reflect the value of these credits in our quarterly and yearend reporting is important as we embark on further initiatives to benefit from environmental attributes of renewables as part of our Circular Economy model, with the goal of maximizing shareholder value."

Municipalities continue to seek out opportunities to divert organic waste from landfills. Composting facilities and the level of sustainability built into their management model will play a key role in this redistribution of waste. The revenue from these types of credits is anticipated to drive technological advancements that will expand composting efforts at facilities throughout North America.

As the province of Ontario develops and implements a food and organic waste disposal ban regulation under the Environmental Protection Act, prohibiting the disposal of food waste and organic waste at waste disposal sites (e.g. landfills, incineration facilities), supports the beneficial use of recovered organic resources. This disposal ban on food and organic waste creates new opportunities for waste reduction, surplus food rescue, and offers new approaches to resource recovery creating value at all levels of the value chain. A disposal ban will drive investment in resource recovery systems, create jobs and support innovation in the province, significantly reducing reliance on landfills, benefiting SusGlobal's infrastructure, assets, licenses, and capabilities to produce lower carbon options at existing facilities.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro, an award winning and revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, is an environmental and renewables company focused on acquiring, developing, and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative product applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider and a trusted brand for the fertilizer, soil and aquaculture market, as LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®.

