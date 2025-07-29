Clinical study to evaluate Medimaps Group's investigational software TBS Reveal for assessing bone fragility from preoperative spine X-rays

for assessing bone fragility from preoperative spine X-rays In the U.S., over 1.2 million spine surgeries are performed annually, with complication rates of up to 46% often associated with undetected bone fragility

Medimaps Group S.A., a global leader in AI-driven bone microarchitecture imaging solutions, today announced a new clinical research partnership with the National Spine Health Foundation (NSHF) a nonprofit organization dedicated to patient education, research, and advocacy.

The study, coordinated by NSHF and conducted at Mayo Clinic under the direction of Benjamin Elder, M.D., Ph.D., neurosurgeon and principal investigator, will evaluate the role of TBS Reveal for identifying spine surgery patients at elevated risk of intra- and post-operative bone fragility-related complications. The software uses standard preoperative X-rays and CT scans to derive Trabecular Bone Score (TBS) and a Bone Fragility Index, offering an AI-enhanced assessment of bone quality.

Dr. Elder is a world recognized authority in spinal deformity, spinal oncology, and regenerative spine surgery. He directs Mayo Clinic's Stem Cell Therapeutics and Tissue Engineering Lab, with a focus on advancing bone health in spinal care.

"Preoperative assessments of bone quality are critical for surgical planning and rehabilitation," said Univ. Prof. Dr. Didier Hans, CEO and Co-founder of Medimaps Group. "Yet, bone fragility remains underdiagnosed in routine care. In this study, we will examine if TBS Reveal has the potential to fill this gap using widely available imaging and advanced AI interpretation. While originally developed as an opportunistic screening tool, this study will explore its potential role as a purposeful, on-demand assessment method in high-risk surgical populations such as those undergoing spine procedures."

In the United States alone, over 1.2 million spine surgeries are performed each year. Published data indicate that up to 46% of spinal fusions and one-third of lumbar decompressions result in complications, many of which are associated with poor bone quality1-2

This collaboration reflects Medimaps Group's ongoing commitment to advancing bone health assessment through partnerships with leading academic and clinical institutions. By combining real-world data, AI-powered tools, and expert clinical insight, the company aims to improve surgical outcomes and support broader adoption of bone fragility assessment in musculoskeletal care.

About the National Spine Health Foundation

The National Spine Health Foundation (NSHF), a 501-C(3) public charity, is the only patient-centered non-profit organization dedicated to helping patients over the spectrum of spine health challenges through patient education, advocacy and clinical research.

Learn more at spinehealth.org

About Medimaps Group

Founded by medical practitioners and clinical researchers, Medimaps combines Swiss innovation with a global presence to lead in bone health management.? We provide healthcare professionals worldwide with advanced AI-driven software that enables comprehensive bone microarchitecture assessment.

Our passion for musculoskeletal health is underpinned by scientific knowledge, collaborations with world-class academics, clinicians, industry partners, and direct patient engagement. The science behind our cutting-edge imaging applications and clinical evidence forms the core of our company's DNA.?

Medimaps Group, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, has offices in the United States and France. Its U.S. affiliate, Medimaps Group USA LLC, markets the company products and services in the United States.

Learn more at www.medimaps.ai

