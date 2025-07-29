With AstroPay Platform, any company can embed payments, issue cards, and launch multicurrency wallets-without building from scratch.

AstroPay, the financial operating system trusted by millions of users globally, today launched its boldest product yet: AstroPay Platform. For the first time, any company-fintech or not-can build and launch their own global financial products using the same infrastructure that powers AstroPay's consumer wallet. AstroPay Platform gives businesses instant access to a full-stack financial backend: multicurrency wallets, local bank accounts, global and local card issuing, checkout, user onboarding, fraud controls, compliance, and FX-delivered through a developer-first interface.

This marks AstroPay's evolution from serving consumers directly to enabling other companies to build their own financial services using AstroPay's infrastructure. Businesses can now leverage AstroPay's established connections to multiple local and international payment schemes, along with its multicurrency wallet, card issuing capabilities, and regulatory compliance framework across multiple jurisdictions.

"We've built the financial infrastructure that powers our global wallet. Now, we're opening it to the world," said Marc Sacal, CEO of AstroPay. "What used to take years of licensing, contracting, and technical effort can now be done in weeks under your own brand, with our infrastructure doing the heavy lifting."

A New Category of Financial Infrastructure

AstroPay Platform is not a white-label wallet. It's a turnkey financial backend: the licensed, compliant, payment-connected infrastructure already proven across dozens of markets and payment systems. With a single integration, businesses gain access to:

Multicurrency Infrastructure : Native support for major currencies with real-time foreign exchange, enabling any business to offer users seamless currency conversion and global balance management.

: Native support for major currencies with real-time foreign exchange, enabling any business to offer users seamless currency conversion and global balance management. Local Accounts and Payment Rails: Current support includes local receiving accounts in key markets-including PIX (Brazil), CVU (Argentina), IBANs (Europe), and UK sort codes-allowing users to send and receive funds like a local. This is just the beginning, with many more markets and rails on the horizon.

Current support includes local receiving accounts in key markets-including PIX (Brazil), CVU (Argentina), IBANs (Europe), and UK sort codes-allowing users to send and receive funds like a local. This is just the beginning, with many more markets and rails on the horizon. Card Issuing and Management: Businesses can issue virtual and physical cards-local or global-to their end users. Cards are branded and powered by Visa or Mastercard, with support for mobile wallets, KYC, and fraud management built in.

Businesses can issue virtual and physical cards-local or global-to their end users. Cards are branded and powered by Visa or Mastercard, with support for mobile wallets, KYC, and fraud management built in. Accept AstroPay: Businesses can integrate AstroPay's proprietary checkout, accepting the AstroPay wallet directly as a payment method. This enables one-click payments from millions of users and in-app promotion within the AstroPay ecosystem.

Businesses can integrate AstroPay's proprietary checkout, accepting the AstroPay wallet directly as a payment method. This enables one-click payments from millions of users and in-app promotion within the AstroPay ecosystem. Regulatory Compliance Framework: AstroPay's infrastructure includes KYC, AML, sanctions screening, fraud detection, and licensing across multiple jurisdictions, reducing the need for partners to build regulatory operations in-house.

AstroPay's infrastructure includes KYC, AML, sanctions screening, fraud detection, and licensing across multiple jurisdictions, reducing the need for partners to build regulatory operations in-house. Real-time Processing and APIs: Modern API architecture with real-time processing and developer tools allows seamless deployment, scalability, and customization.

AstroPay Platform enables any company to operate like a fintech-whether launching wallets and cards, offering global payouts, or embedding payments into existing products. From creator platforms and travel apps to payroll tools and B2B marketplaces, businesses can now embed global financial services under their own brand, with AstroPay managing the underlying complexity.

From Years to Days: Accelerating Financial Innovation

Traditional approaches to building cross-border financial services require companies to establish relationships with dozens of payment providers, navigate complex regulatory requirements across multiple countries, and build sophisticated currency and risk management systems. This process takes years and requires significant capital investment before generating revenue a timeline that has limited fintech innovation.

AstroPay Platform compresses this timeline to weeks by offering a turnkey stack built on proven infrastructure, already operating across dozens of markets and integrated with multiple local and international payment schemes.

"Companies no longer need to piece together banking, compliance, and payments from scratch," said Sacal. "AstroPay Platform eliminates friction, reduces time-to-market, and makes sophisticated financial infrastructure available to any business."

AstroPay Platform supports a wide spectrum of business models-from fintech disruptors to non-financial enterprises embedding financial features for the first time. By abstracting complexity into modular APIs, the platform enables companies to choose only the features they need and go live in record time. AstroPay Platform is already in use by early partners across Latin America and Europe, powering production workloads for payouts, cards, and local account infrastructure. Key use cases include:

Retailers and Consumer Apps: Retailers, loyalty programs, and consumer-facing apps can embed financial tools like digital wallets and prepaid cards to increase engagement, drive repeat purchases, and own more of the customer lifecycle-all without becoming financial institutions themselves.

Retailers, loyalty programs, and consumer-facing apps can embed financial tools like digital wallets and prepaid cards to increase engagement, drive repeat purchases, and own more of the customer lifecycle-all without becoming financial institutions themselves. Regional Fintechs and Superapps: Local fintech apps that have built strong domestic traction can now expand globally without building new infrastructure or acquiring additional licenses. With AstroPay Platform, they can offer users international bank accounts, global cards, and cross-border payment features-turning regional offerings into global products in a matter of weeks.

Local fintech apps that have built strong domestic traction can now expand globally without building new infrastructure or acquiring additional licenses. With AstroPay Platform, they can offer users international bank accounts, global cards, and cross-border payment features-turning regional offerings into global products in a matter of weeks. E-commerce and Marketplace Platforms: Digital marketplaces can offer sellers the ability to get paid in their local currency, while enabling buyers to pay using their preferred method-including AstroPay Wallet. With real-time FX and embedded account infrastructure, platforms can localize seller and buyer experiences without geographic or currency constraints.

Digital marketplaces can offer sellers the ability to get paid in their local currency, while enabling buyers to pay using their preferred method-including AstroPay Wallet. With real-time FX and embedded account infrastructure, platforms can localize seller and buyer experiences without geographic or currency constraints. Content and Creator Platforms: Platforms serving creators, streamers, and digital talent can provide their users with immediate access to earnings through embedded wallets, branded cards, and instant cash-out via local rails. This eliminates reliance on traditional banking and improves speed, trust, and retention-particularly in underbanked regions.

Platforms serving creators, streamers, and digital talent can provide their users with immediate access to earnings through embedded wallets, branded cards, and instant cash-out via local rails. This eliminates reliance on traditional banking and improves speed, trust, and retention-particularly in underbanked regions. Payroll and Workforce Platforms: Companies serving global and remote workforces can embed multicurrency wallets, assign local receiving accounts (like PIX in Brazil or IBANs in Europe), and automate instant payouts in local currency. This allows platforms to offer faster, cheaper, and more transparent salary distribution-whether to freelancers, contractors, or employees worldwide.

AstroPay Platform removes the traditional barriers to financial innovation-licensing, regulation, payments, FX-and makes sophisticated financial services deployable in days. Its real-world infrastructure, already powering millions of users, is now available to every company. Companies can begin integration immediately through comprehensive documentation and developer resources at platform.astropay.com, with dedicated technical support throughout the onboarding process.

About AstroPay

AstroPay is a digital wallet and proprietary payment method used by millions of users and accepted by thousands of businesses globally. With a multicurrency wallet, integrated cards, and embedded payments, AstroPay enables users to send, receive, and spend instantly. Now, through AstroPay Platform, any company can access the infrastructure behind the wallet and launch global financial products with speed and scale. Learn more at www.astropay.com.

