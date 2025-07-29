Responsiveness to market demands combined with robust technological advancements - set to be demonstrated live at Black Hat USA - strengthens Zero Networks' market leadership

Zero Networks, a leading provider of zero trust security solutions, was awarded a Platinum rating in the June 2025 "EMA PRISM Report Microsegmentation." Platinum is the highest possible ranking in the PRISM report and is based on a detailed evaluation of the following criteria: product and functionality, integrations and operability, and strength and maturity. The report summarizes Zero's key differentiators as simplicity and efficiency, real-time network awareness, and scalability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729196096/en/

Zero Networks is bringing radically simple microsegmentation, their solution featured in a recent EMA PRISM Report, to Black Hat USA 2025.

Specifically, EMA VP of Research, Christopher Steffen, stated: "The platform shows a commitment to ongoing development, focusing on scalable solutions that address the complexities of modern network environments. With strong product backing and a vision that aligns with the growing need for stringent network security measures, Zero Networks is establishing itself as a mature player in the market."

Unlike traditional perimeter-based security, which focuses on keeping threats out, microsegmentation assumes breaches can and will occur, and aims to contain them swiftly within a defined segment, preventing widespread damage. Zero's unique capabilities include automated policy creation and provisioning, agentless architecture, and dynamic and adaptive management. This means faster time to value, no deployment friction, and continuous protection that evolves with your environment. Download EMA's full Solution Profile of Zero Networks here.

"Zero Networks is proud to be recognized with a Platinum rating in the EMA PRISM Report for Microsegmentation," said Benny Lakunishok, CEO of Zero Networks. "While competitors require large teams and constant attention to deliver only partial protection, Zero Networks is leading the industry with a solution that is simple to deploy, enforce, and manage. This recognition by EMA reflects our team's commitment to eliminating complexity and operational burden for security teams-and empowering organizations of any size to finally harness the full potential of microsegmentation."

Zero Networks is Live at Black Hat USA, Booth #2251

Zero Networks is bringing radically simple microsegmentation to Black Hat USA 2025 (Aug. 5-7, 2025) with hands-on demos, expert-led sessions, and a calming booth experience that proves security doesn't have to be chaotic. Here are all the ways to engage with Zero Networks on site at Black Hat:

Visit the team at Booth #2251 to see their solutions in action, hear directly from Zero customers, and learn about their powerful technology partnerships. For example: Zero Networks' Visibility Map (Wednesday, Aug. 6 at 5:00-5:15 pm) Find out how Zero Networks is rewriting the microsegmentation playbook, making visualization a helpful tool for validation and investigation-not a prerequisite for implementation. This is a live demonstration of our Visibility Map, an intuitive tool designed to streamline how you explore network assets, activities, and segmentation policies. Expanding Microsegmentation to Kubernetes (Thursday, Aug. 7 at 12:00-12:15 pm) - Get a firsthand look at how Zero Networks is bringing effortless microsegmentation to Kubernetes environments. Learn how our solution discovers in-cluster resources, monitors internal and external activity, and enforces segmentation across workloads, applications, and other K8s entities. Better Together: Zero Networks Palo Alto Networks (Thursday, Aug. 7 at 2:00-2:15pm) - Explore how Zero Networks and Palo Alto Networks join forces to deliver a powerful, integrated defense that blocks lateral movement and ransomware while simplifying your security stack. Presented by Jasmine Punia, Senior Product Manager at Palo Alto Networks.

Catch Zero Networks on the Black Hat stage on Wednesday, Aug. 6, at 2:40pm at Business Hall Theater E CTO Amir Frankel and VP Customers Nicholas DiCola will present: The Microsegmentation Project You Can Actually Complete: Shifting Security's Burden Back to Attackers

Join Zero for a happy hour at Sbar, Mandalay Bay on Tuesday, Aug. 5 (RSVP), or escape the chaos of the tradeshow floor by relaxing and recharging in their booth's "Zen Zone" silent disco.

To schedule a meeting or view the daily booth presentation schedule, visit: zeronetworks.com/landing/zero-at-black-hat.

If you won't be at Black Hat, take a self-guided product tour via Zero's virtual, hands-on demo environment to experience radically simple implementation and set-and-forget management.

About Zero Networks

Zero Networks is revolutionizing network security with its effortless microsegmentation solution that stops ransomware and implements in days, not years. By automating asset tagging and policy creation, Zero Networks saves enterprises an average of 86% on total cost of ownership compared to legacy microsegmentation solutions that rely on time-intensive manual processes. Combined with advanced Identity Segmentation and Zero Trust Network Access solutions, and fortified by network-layer MFA, Zero Networks' platform accelerates zero trust initiatives at companies of any size. This comprehensive approach enables organizations to stop lateral movement attacks, exceed compliance requirements, achieve top-tier audit scores, and pass every penetration test. For more information, visit zeronetworks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729196096/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Taylor Hadley

LaunchTech Communications

taylor@golaunchtech.com

978-877-2113