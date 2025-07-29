Taktile, the risk platform powering smarter, faster decisions for financial institutions, today announced the winners of its inaugural Top Voices in Risk award, honoring individuals redefining risk management in financial services.

Over the past months, Taktile invited nominations from across the global financial community, resulting in a diverse pool of candidates spanning industries, regions, and risk domains. Winners were selected across four categories:

Voices of Innovation Pioneering new technologies and systems

"With Top Voices in Risk, we're recognizing the thinkers, builders, and quiet forces behind some of the most meaningful innovation in risk today," said Maik Taro Wehmeyer, CEO and Co-Founder of Taktile. "These individuals are shaping a smarter, more strategic, and inclusive future for the industry."

Among this year's standout winners in the Top Voices of Progress category is Yuliya Kazakevich, Global Head of Merchant Risk Onboarding at Cash App. With over 15 years of experience across fintech, payments, and risk, Yuliya leads global efforts to advance how risk is designed, measured, and scaled across North America, Europe, and APAC. At Cash App, she is championing AI and machine learning-driven strategies that improve decisioning, reduce friction, and unlock responsible growth. Her approach positions risk as a strategic partner in product development and innovation.

"This recognition reflects a broader shift in how we think about risk, not just as a gatekeeper but as a growth enabler. At Cash App and Block, we're focused on building risk frameworks that are adaptive, product-aligned, and designed to scale with innovation. I'm proud to be part of a community shaping the next generation of risk leadership," said Yuliya.

Also recognized was Jason Rosen, Founder CEO of Prism Data, whose work in cash flow underwriting is reshaping how risk teams evaluate financial behavior, with a focus on inclusion and smarter decision-making.

"I'm thrilled to be recognized as one of Taktile's 2025 Top Voices in Risk in the 'Top Voices of Progress' category," said Jason. "At Prism Data, we're giving risk teams the data and tools to make smarter, more inclusive decisions. This award is a reflection of the forward-thinking mindset that drives everything we do."

Donna-Marie Dawkins, Deputy Chief Risk Officer at Square (UK Europe), a subsidiary of Block Inc., was celebrated for her leadership at the intersection of innovation and inclusion, advancing access to financial products while upholding high standards of responsibility. She was honoured to be named one of Taktile's 2025 Top Voices in Risk.

"Risk isn't just a control function; it's a strategic partner that enables better decisions, more sustainable growth, and inclusive outcomes," said Donna-Marie. "At Block, progress means moving fast, while remaining responsible and inclusive. I believe risk leadership should expand access, not restrict it, especially when designing products that serve small businesses and underserved communities."

Dev Handa, Head of Credit at Paytient, was honored for his outcome-oriented approach to credit strategy, shaped by two decades of cross-industry experience in analytics, portfolio management, and investor relations.

"Risk is never static, it's dynamic, and so are the people leading it," said Dev. "It's a privilege to be recognized as a Top Voice in Risk. I've spent my career building and refining credit strategies, and this award is a reminder of the impact our work can have, not just on portfolios, but on people's financial well-being."

To view the full list of the Top Voices in Risk '25 honorees and learn more about their work, visit: https://taktile.com/top-voices-in-risk-2025-winners

About Taktile:

Taktile is a low-code Decision Platform that enables financial services teams to build, test, and optimize automated risk decisions across the customer lifecycle, from onboarding to underwriting, fraud, and compliance. Built to make AI actionable, Taktile helps organizations improve decision speed and accuracy. Named a grid leader in G2's Summer 2025 Report, Taktile is trusted by top fintechs, banks, and insurers. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Berlin and London.

