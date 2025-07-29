New Workforce Intelligence Suite, embedded with an agentic AI consultant, gives HR and C-suite leaders unique task-level visibility to drive smarter talent and automation decisions with ease

Beamery, the leading AI platform for workforce transformation, today launched a Workforce Intelligence Suite that leverages its first-to-market Task Intelligence capability. By breaking down roles into units of work, or tasks, Task Intelligence surfaces opportunities for AI automation, role redesign, and workforce optimization. The company also introduced Ray, an embedded agentic AI consultant, that works across the platform to enable enterprise leaders to tackle talent decisions with more clarity, speed, and ease.

This next-generation suite builds on Beamery's existing talent acquisition and workforce planning capabilities, providing enterprise HR and business leaders with a powerful new toolset for workforce transformation.

"AI and automation are transforming work faster than any company can adapt to. In the race to drive productivity, C-Suite leaders are making high-stakes decisions on their workforce without truly knowing how work gets done," said Sultan Saidov, CEO of Beamery. "Task Intelligence changes that. We built this solution hand-in-hand with our customers and partners to address their biggest transformation challenges drawing on their real-world insights and the ingenuity of our team. By breaking roles into specific tasks and layering that insight with skills and market data, leaders can build a digital organizational twin of their workforce modeling how best to apply AI alongside people, and reskill, automate, and redeploy with precision to build a more adaptive organization."

McKinsey estimates that up to 55% of today's work activities could be affected by AI and automation by 2035. Yet most companies still lack visibility into the specific tasks that make up each role leading to blunt restructuring decisions and missed opportunities to apply AI effectively. Task Intelligence helps organizations align people strategy with business goals, equipping them with unprecedented insight into how work happens, and the data to reduce costs, deploy automation effectively, and design more agile workforces that effectively combine valuable talent with technology.

"Adapting operating models to meet an AI-powered economy has become a top priority for the C-suite one that requires a deeper, more actionable understanding of work itself," said Madeline Laurano, Founder and Chief Analyst at Aptitude Research. "Task-level intelligence represents the next major leap in workforce analytics, moving beyond static roles and skills data to reveal how work truly happens. Beamery is among the first to operationalize this insight through a unified platform, bridging data and execution to support reskilling, strategic automation, and smarter workforce decisions at scale."

Reimagine Workforce Design with Task Intelligence

For organizations transitioning to a skills-first approach, understanding what work gets done (tasks), as well as how work gets done (skills), is essential. Every job is comprised of individual tasks with different skill requirements, effort demanded, and automation potential. For the first time, Task Intelligence enables leaders to gain visibility into how work truly gets done so they can plan smarter, faster, and with greater confidence.

It's not just a new data capability it's a new foundation for workforce modeling in the AI era. Here's what the Workforce Intelligence Suite unlocks through Task Intelligence:

Role-to-task mapping : Analyzes internal HCM systems, job descriptions, and planning inputs, to break complex roles into core tasks (and the skills required to perform them).

: Analyzes internal HCM systems, job descriptions, and planning inputs, to break complex roles into core tasks (and the skills required to perform them). Enriched task-level intelligence : Combines internal data with real-time labor market signals to evaluate each task's demand, effort, skill requirements, and automation potential.

: Combines internal data with real-time labor market signals to evaluate each task's demand, effort, skill requirements, and automation potential. Automation opportunity analysis : Identifies high-effort, high-frequency tasks that are strong candidates for automation or augmentation, and estimates time and cost savings.

: Identifies high-effort, high-frequency tasks that are strong candidates for automation or augmentation, and estimates time and cost savings. Reskilling and redeployment pathways : Pinpoints business-critical tasks and matches available talent with the relevant skills to where it's needed most.

: Pinpoints business-critical tasks and matches available talent with the relevant skills to where it's needed most. Scenario modeling with a "digital organizational twin": Merges task-level data with Beamery's Skills Intelligence and Talent Market Insights, allowing leaders to simulate the impact of workforce changes before they act.

Here are real-world scenarios of Task Intelligence in action:

A global insurance provider prepares for a merger by modeling the tasks that are being carried out across the combined workforce.

A manufacturing company learns that senior engineers are frequently carrying out basic troubleshooting tasks that could be handled by less seasoned staff.

A financial services firm moves customer-facing employees with deep product knowledge into QA and product feedback roles, rather than hiring externally while automating repetitive tasks within customer support.

A technology company discovers that Product Managers and UX Designers are duplicating user research efforts, highlighting opportunities to streamline work, reduce inefficiencies, and foster better collaboration.

Ray: The Agentic AI Consultant Built for Workforce Transformation

Unliketraditional chatbots or copilots,Beamery's new agentic AI consultant, Ray, is a single, intelligent guide for workforce transformation integrated across the platform to help leaders navigate talent decisions with greater clarity, speed, and precision. Built to guide specific user goals whether in sourcing, hiring, workforce planning, or upskilling Ray transforms real-time insights from Task Intelligence, Skills Intelligence, and Talent Market Insights into contextual recommendations.

"AI is fundamentally changing how workforce decisions are made. It's no longer just HR's domain," said Sharath Hari, VP Analyst, Everest Group. "AI agents give senior enterprise executives an intuitive way to engage with critical workforce data. It's a powerful shift that brings unprecedented clarity and ease of use, to empower leaders to make complex transformation decisions."

About Beamery

Beamery is the AI platform for workforce transformation: We are trusted by global enterprises to plan, build, and optimize their future of work.

By connecting skills and task intelligence to real-time workforce data, Beamery's agentic talent advisor enables businesses to hire, redeploy, and reskill talent and adapt to change with confidence.

We're on a mission to create a world where employee skills and contributions are seen and understood, access to opportunity is equitable, and every organization can responsibly unlock the full potential of its workforce with AI.

