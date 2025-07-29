Advanced deployments across media and telecom drive digital outcomes in CX, compliance, and operational agility

Sutherland, a global leader in business and digital transformation, is redefining what's possible when people and AI work together. Its Agentic AI solutions are now powering smarter, more efficient operations for some of the world's leading brands. Modular, flexible, and designed to scale, Sutherland's Agentic AI goes beyond task automation to solve real business problems. By combining human judgment with intelligent automation, Sutherland is helping organizations create secure and adaptable digital experiences that are built to last.

These deployments are already driving real results for tier-1 media and telecom enterprises, showcasing some of the most advanced, real-world uses of Agentic AI today.As businesses face mounting pressure to cut costs, protect sensitive data, and elevate customer experiences in real time without expanding headcount Sutherland provides a clear path forward.

Its enterprise-ready platform brings together a dynamic network of specialized AI agents that flex with the needs of the business. These agents handle everything from real-time translation and fraud detection to post-interaction analysis and automated coaching. As a result, organizations can move faster and deliver better outcomes without compromise.

"Our vision for Agentic AI is rooted in collaboration not just automation," said Doug Gilbert, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer at Sutherland. "We have engineered intelligent agents that think, learn, and evolve alongside humans to solve the most complex business challenges from regulatory compliance to dynamic customer support. This is where digital transformation gets real."

Real-World Impact: From Streaming to Telecom

Global Streaming Leader Elevates Customer Experience with AI-Powered Collaboration

A leading global streaming platform chose Sutherland's Agentic AI to improve both digital and human-led customer interactions. The AI teams up with live agents in real time, analyzing questions on the spot and pulling the most relevant answers from a vast knowledge base. It actively suggests responses, summarizes calls, and recommends subscription upgrades learning and improving with every interaction, thanks to ongoing human feedback. The result? Faster support and a smoother, more satisfying experience for both customers and agents.

Other key outcomes include:

35% reduction in average handle time, 6% boost in accuracy

Automatically summarizing documents to provide real-time support

Intelligently directing customers and seamlessly switching between AI and human agents

Ongoing coaching through live performance reviews and feedback

Personalized customer recommendations, like AI-suggested subscription upgrades, helping customers save up to 15%

U.S. Telecom Leader Protects Customer Data and Stays Compliant, Without Rewriting a Single Line of Code

When stricter FCC regulations demanded better protection for sensitive customer data, a top 3 U.S. telecom provider turned to Sutherland's Agentic AI to meet the challenge. The solution was rolled out rapidly across 27 legacy systems and 126,000 agents seamlessly, without disrupting daily operations.

Sutherland's PCI-compliant AI agents automatically detect and remove sensitive data from voice calls, chats, transcripts, and screen recordings in real time. No rewrites. No delays. Just reliable, scalable protection.

Beyond compliance, the platform helps the telecom giant:

Detect fraud as it happens and securely process payments

Analyze interactions post-call with built-in audit trails

Unite all communication channels voice, email, chat, social, and SMS on a single recording platform

Today, Sutherland's Agentic AI is driving real results across highly regulated industries from media and telecom to healthcare and logistics. By blending powerful AI platforms with automation and human insight, Sutherland is helping businesses stay compliant and create meaningful, lasting change.

