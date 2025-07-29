Novotech, a globally recognized full-service clinical research organization (CRO), is proud to announce that we have received the highly regarded Veeva Hero award presented at the 2025 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit in Seoul, South Korea.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729762112/en/

Novotech Veeva Hero Award 2025 Recipient

Each year, Veeva recognizes industry-leading companies and organizations driving transformational change and growth as "Veeva Heroes." This year, Novotech was recognized for its early and proactive adoption of Veeva platforms to streamline global clinical trials through strong collaboration across sponsors, CRO, and trial sites accelerating drug development and reinforcing its evolution from a regional leader to a global player.

"This recognition was made possible thanks to the dedication and hard work of our cross-functional internal Veeva team, whose efforts were instrumental in achieving this milestone," stated Dr. Yooni Kim, Managing Director, Asia-Pacific. "Their commitment and collaborative spirit exemplify the core values that drive our success."

The strategic collaboration between has significantly contributed to mutual growth in the Korean market, enabling biotech and pharma sponsors to accelerate product development and expedite the delivery of innovative therapies to patients. Novotech remains committed to advancing this partnership fostering innovation and driving excellence in clinical research.

For further information, please visit novotech-cro.com.

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Novotech is a globally recognized full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory company trusted by biotech and small- to mid-sized pharmaceutical companies to guide drug development at every phase.

With a global footprint that includes 30+ offices across the Asia-Pacific region, North America, and Europe and partnerships with 5,000+ trial sites, Novotech provides clients an accelerated path to bring life-changing therapies to market by providing access to key clinical trial destinations and diverse patient populations.

Through its client-centric service model, Novotech seamlessly integrates people, processes, and technologies to deliver customized solutions that accelerate the path to market for life-changing therapies. By adopting a true partnership approach, Novotech shares a steadfast commitment to client success, empowering innovation, and advancing healthcare worldwide.

Recipient of numerous industry accolades, including the Frost Sullivan CRO Company of the Year award for 19 consecutive years, Novotech is recognized for its excellence in clinical trial execution and innovation. Its deep therapeutic and regulatory expertise, combined with local market insights, ensures streamlined clinical trials, optimized data analytics, and accelerated patient recruitment strategies.

Together with clients, Novotech transforms scientific advancements into therapies that improve global health outcomes, embodying a mission of driving innovation and delivering impactful results

For more information or to speak to an expert team member, visit www.Novotech-CRO.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729762112/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Toyna Chin

mediacontact@novotech-cro.com

USA: +1 415 364 8135