The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), the international technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, convened for its Q3 Member Meeting from July 15-17 at the Melia Castilla in Madrid, Spain. The two-and-a-half-day, members-only event featured a robust lineup of working group sessions, industry presentations, and an evening networking event. The member meeting was followed by the one-day, public SEGMENTS:2025 Madrid conference focused on streaming video operations.

"We had an amazing two-and-a-half day meeting followed by the exciting debut of our first European SEGMENTS conference, SEGMENTS:2025 Madrid," says Jason Thibeault, CEO of SVTA. "Kicking off with the significant updates to our University and finishing with a packed SEGMENTS full of insightful presentations and panels, the week of industry gatherings showcased the deepening technical community fostered and enabled by the SVTA and its events."

SVTA University Re-launch

The SVTA launched a technical University in 2023, and published a few well-regarded and well-attended courses, however the program lacked leadership and resources. Earlier this year, David Hassoun, an SVTA SME and former founder of Real Eyes, which was acquired by Dolby in 2023, stepped into the role of Dean of the University. During the recent member meeting, he provided an update on new offerings that included 30+ new hours of course material, new content such as conference proceedings and industry resources, and a vision to grow and drive the University forward. The new courses were developed by companies with deep expertise in a specific topic or by well-known and respected streaming industry instructors like Jan Ozer.

Courses. Intro to C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) (EZDRM) Diving Deeper with C2PA (EZDRM) What's New In CMCD v2 (Qualabs) Streaming Media 101 (Jan Ozer) FFmpeg Essentials Advanced Tuning for x264, x265, and SVT-AV1 (Jan Ozer) Streaming Monetization 101 (Jan Ozer) Introduction To Server Guided Ad Insertion (SGAI)



The University now features conference proceedings from some of the industry's leading technical conferences, including: Demuxed, SEGMENTS, Mile High Video, Streaming Summit, and Sweden Tech Summit. You can see all of the conferences, by organizer and year, and then drill into the proceedings here: https://university.svta.org/conferences/ Industry Resources. The University site now includes a comprehensive list of streaming industry resources, from open-source software to commercial tools. The initial list was compiled by Nick Krzemienski. The industry resources can be found here: https://university.svta.org/svta-streaming-industry-resources/

Sample Media. An important part of technical learning in the streaming industry is having access to test media which can be used during learning exercises. The University now includes a comprehensive list of test media provided by the BBC and other sources. The list of sample media can be found here: https://university.svta.org/svta-streaming-industry-media-samples/

This new version of the University allows all of the content types to be tagged together so that students can see related content when exploring or taking part in a course.

"The goal of the SVTA has always been to educate and align the industry on the topics that matter most," says David Hassoun. "The SVTA University offers a path for the future to truly engage and empower through education, not only for people new to our vibrant industry, but also those wishing to grow their expertise further today."

The SVTA University can be reached at https://university.svta.org.

New Documents

New documents published since the Q1 2025 meeting include:

SVTA1023-2: Content Metadata Landscape Version 2.0 (published April 15, 2025)

(published April 15, 2025) SVTA5062: OTT Streaming CDN Security Best Practices (published May 13, 2025)

(published May 13, 2025) SVTA2053-2: Ad Creative Signaling in DASH and HLS Version 2.0 (published May 19, 2025)

New Member Companies

We are excited to welcome the following new member companies to the SVTA:

Bloomberg

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)

FOX Corporation

Hydrolix

InterDigital

Red Hat

Rogers Communications

SonicAI

The SVTA includes member companies from around the world and throughout the streaming video ecosystem. For a current list of member companies, visit https://www.svta.org/svta-members/.

First European SEGMENTS Conference

SEGMENTS:2025 Madrid, sponsored by Comcast, was the third SEGMENTS conference a one-day event focused on streaming video operations and the first to be hosted specifically in Europe.

This public event featured an impressive roster of industry speakers discussing the real world challenges of operating a streaming platform and delivering high-quality video at scale. In addition to our namesake presentations (18-minutes focused around problem, solution, and result within a specific segment of the streaming video workflow), this version of SEGMENTS featured a keynote fireside chat with Mark Ison, of ITV, discussing the journey of ITVx into a robust OTT platform serving all of the U.K., as well as a panel of industry experts discussing the challenges of player development using commercial and open-source options.

More details on SEGMENTS:2025 Madrid, including the agenda, can be found here: https://segments2025madrid.svta.org.

Recorded sessions will first be made available to attendees and then, later in the year, released publicly.

Call for Speakers for SEGMENTS:2025 Montreal

For the first time, the SVTA will host two SEGMENTS conferences in 2025. The next SEGMENTS will be held after the SVTA's Q4 Member Meeting in Montreal, Canada on October 31st, 2025. More information about the event can be found at https://segments2025montreal.svta.org.

While SEGMENTS:2025 Montreal is hosted in North America, like the Madrid version, speakers are not required to be in the region. Industry professionals interested in submitting a technical topic to SEGMENTS:2025 Montreal should fill in the speaker submission form here by August 15th: https://segments2025montreal.svta.org/call-for-speakers/

Sponsorships for SEGMENTS:2025 Montreal are still available and open to everyone. More information is available here: https://segments.svta.org/sponsor/

IBC 2025 Accelerator Program Industry Association Champion

The SVTA has signed on as an Industry Champion to the IBC Accelerator 2025 projects. Many of the projects, including Ultra-Low Latency Live Streaming at Scale and AI Assistance Agents in Live Production, will be deployed in the SVTA Sandbox, which is built on the Google Cloud Platform.

"We are excited to be an Association Champion for the 2025 IBC Accelerator projects," said Jason Thibeault. "This is a great opportunity for us to extend one of our main charters, fostering collaboration, to the Program. Being able to utilize our recently announced Sandbox, which leverages the technology of the headline sponsor, Google Cloud, is an added bonus to demonstrate some of the tools available to our member companies."

The SVTA Sandbox was announced earlier this year as a resource for SVTA Working Groups (WG) that needed an end-to-end workflow to test assumptions and optimizations related to their projects. As a lab environment, a WG can use the sandbox to spin-up a cloud-based workflow using pre-configured technologies from SVTA vendor members (available as Teraform recipes) on the Google Cloud Platform. The entire workflow can be instantiated in minutes using Command Line Interface through a private SVTA Github repo. Some of the Teraform recipes available today include technologies from the following companies, with more planned in the coming months:

Datazoom

Synamedia

TAG Video Systems

Wowza

Open-source players such as video.js, dash.js, and hls.js

In addition to the vendor technologies, the Sandbox also includes content: a live stream, supplied by Sky News, and a library of VOD content encoded at various bitrates and with different characteristics.

About the Streaming Video Technology Alliance

The Streaming Video Technology Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 90 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors representing some of the biggest names in global streaming participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.svta.org.

