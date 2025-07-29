Nasuni Introduces File IQ Premium and Ops IQ: A Powerful Intelligence Layer for Global Enterprises

New Capabilities Deliver Real-Time Analytics, Operational Visibility, and AI-Ready Insights Across Unstructured Data Environments

BOSTON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading unified file data platform company, today announced the launch of File IQ Premium and Ops IQ, two sets of powerful intelligence dashboards that fundamentally enhance how enterprises gain insight from their unstructured file data and machine data, respectively. These new capabilities within the Nasuni File Data Platform enable global IT teams to go beyond storage and security, turning massive volumes of file data into a source of actionable insights for operational agility, and AI readiness.

"File IQ's proactive alerts and reporting have given us the visibility we need to stay ahead of storage challenges and make faster, smarter decisions," said John Stachlewicz, Service Manager at DOW. "With Ops IQ, that same level of intelligence now extends to our infrastructure. Having real-time operational insights delivered through the Nasuni Portal - with no extra deployment or overhead - empowers our team to manage our environment more strategically. It's simplified, data-driven control at every level."

As IT organizations face rising demands to secure, govern, and justify growing data estates, File IQ and Ops IQ address these needs with a unified intelligence layer that brings greater data awareness and control across the full file environment. File IQ Premium delivers deep analytics and discovery tools to uncover usage patterns, anomalies, and trends - empowering IT to make smarter, faster decisions. Key capabilities include:

AI-friendly data structuring to prepare file metadata for ML and AI initiatives

to prepare file metadata for ML and AI initiatives Real-time alerting for unusual user behavior, file activity, or capacity thresholds

for unusual user behavior, file activity, or capacity thresholds Chargeback-ready cost controls to align storage consumption with business units

cost controls to align storage consumption with business units Advanced metadata discovery to instantly locate files across vast global volumes

to instantly locate files across vast global volumes Service desk acceleration for faster recovery and reduced IT support burden

Meanwhile, Ops IQ delivers real-time operational intelligence and infrastructure awareness without the burden of additional deployment. Now available through the Nasuni Portal, Ops IQ offers IT teams an interactive view of system health and performance across all edge appliances and volumes. Its core features include:

Appliance and volume dashboards for visibility into resource utilization like (CPU, memory, cache), data protection propagation status, and more

for visibility into resource utilization like (CPU, memory, cache), data protection propagation status, and more Snapshot and propagation tracking to ensure compliance and SLA alignment

to ensure compliance and SLA alignment Zero-deployment architecture , delivered as a fully managed service, by Nasuni

, delivered as a fully managed service, by Nasuni Capacity insights that uncover underutilized appliances and optimize TCO

"Unstructured data shows no sign of slowing down in the enterprise, so accelerating insights is mission-critical," said Nick Burling, Senior Vice President of Product at Nasuni. "File IQ and Ops IQ transform the file system from a silent repository into an active intelligence layer. We're giving our customers the visibility, autonomy, and AI readiness they need to thrive in the next generation of data-driven IT."

Together, File IQ and Ops IQ represent the next generation of intelligence for the enterprise file system - where infrastructure not only stores and protects data, but helps organizations understand and operationalize it. They also serve as the foundation for Nasuni's broader push into AI-powered data services, where curated file metadata becomes a driver of innovation. File IQ Premium is available now through capacity-based licensing tiers. Ops IQ is provided at no additional cost as part of the enhanced Nasuni Portal experience.

Additional Quote

"Nasuni File IQ Premium has transformed our file management by instantly identifying our most-accessed folders and alerting us to over-capacity issues before they become problems," said Glenn Kronick, Director of Information Technology-Network/Infrastructure at PMC. "When we faced a crisis with hundreds of mysteriously deleted files, File IQ Premium delivered the answers we needed - who, when, and why - in under 60 seconds, turning what could have been a nightmare into a quick resolution."

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a unified file data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data, combining storage and data services into a single hybrid cloud solution.

Nasuni's approach enables business resiliency and better data management, while providing solutions that drive IT efficiency, cutting infrastructure costs by up to 67%. Its best-in-class solution also eliminates the need for additional cybersecurity measures or separate backup and disaster recovery. The Nasuni File Data Platform replaces the friction associated with legacy infrastructure with optimized infrastructure flow, supporting modern enterprise expectations for data analytics and business insights.

Nasuni helps businesses transform data from an obstacle into an opportunity. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning the manufacturing, media and advertising, construction (AEC), consumer brands, and energy industries. Its corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

