Metro Supply Chain inc.: Metro Supply Chain to introduce a state-of-the-art automated facility to support customer growth

A 230,000-square-foot distribution centre in Brampton, Ontario, will transform order fulfillment and operational efficiency to help retailers scale.

MONTREAL, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Supply Chain, a trusted provider of flexible, data-driven third-party logistics (3PL) solutions that help organizations navigate evolving supply chain demands, is pleased to announce that it will be opening a new 230,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution centre in Brampton, Ontario, in the spring of 2026. The facility is designed to support customer growth through innovation, scalability, and operational excellence.

The facility will be equipped with an AutoStore goods-to-person automation system integrated by Bastian Solutions. In 2022, Metro Supply Chain opened its first highly automated goods-to-person facility in Bolton, Ontario, implementing cutting-edge technology to enhance its operations.

"We are dedicated to using smart digital solutions to advance business results for our customers," said Chris Fenton, Group President and Chief Executive Officer for Metro Supply Chain. "Automation enhances our service flexibility and accuracy, keeping us at the forefront of supply chain innovation. This facility reinforces our commitment to exceptional value and sustainable growth."

Key milestones

Automation and racking Installation is estimated to begin in fall 2025

Operations go-live is forecasted for spring 2026

Advancing a successful partnership model

Metro Supply Chain's launch of this advanced facility aligns with its strategic objectives. By integrating a second goods-to-person automation system, it enhances its ability to deliver faster, more flexible fulfillment capabilities that match the evolving demands of the retail and ecommerce markets. This helps customers offset rising costs to position Metro Supply Chain at the forefront of technological advancement in the supply chain industry.

This approach addresses elevated industrial real estate costs by maximizing space utilization through high-density cube storage. By reducing the overall footprint required to manage inventory, it can deliver significant cost efficiencies while supporting higher throughput within a smaller facility layout.

By investing in modern automation solutions, Metro Supply Chain is not only creating a platform to support customer growth and enhance the consumer experience but also strengthening its positioning as an industry leader in innovation, efficiency and partnership-driven solutions. This facility represents a critical step forward in building an agile, future-ready network that helps its customers in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom grow confidently and sustainably.

Advanced automation integration

Bastian Solutions will implement and integrate the new distribution centre with automated conveyors, high-capacity packing stations and high-density, very narrow aisle (VNA) racking, alongside AutoStore, a leading global cube storage and order fulfillment system powered by robots. The goods-to-person system was selected for its storage capacity and high performance, delivering 5X faster picking efficiency than the traditional method and reducing the time it takes new team members to learn how to pick by 80%.

Customer advantages

One of the primary benefits of automation for Metro Supply Chain's customers is the significant improvement in order accuracy and speed. Customers can expect their orders to be processed with exceptional precision, reducing errors and ensuring timely deliveries. This level of efficiency translates to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The automated system allows for greater scalability, enabling Metro Supply Chain to effortlessly manage peak periods and seasonal fluctuations without compromising service quality. This ensures that customers have a reliable partner who can adapt to their changing needs and support their growth ambitions.

The implementation of advanced technology also enhances inventory management capabilities, providing real-time visibility and control over stock levels. Customers benefit from reduced stockouts, optimized inventory turnover and improved demand forecasting, all of which contribute to a more responsive and resilient supply chain.

By optimizing space utilization and reducing the need for excessive manual handling, the facility minimizes energy consumption and lowers the overall carbon footprint. This aligns with the increasing demand for sustainable supply chain practices, allowing Metro Supply Chain's customers to meet their own environmental goals while benefiting from efficient and eco-friendly operations.

For more than 50 years, Metro Supply Chain has been a trusted supply chain partner, enabling fast-growing and leading businesses to adapt, scale and thrive. With 9,000 experts across 175+ sites in North America and the UK, we provide the physical and digital infrastructure that powers smarter, more responsive logistics networks. Our strategic investments in automation, robotics and business intelligence allow us to deliver tailored solutions that drive measurable results for our customers.

Consistently ranked as a top-performing supplier year after year, we build strong, collaborative partnerships grounded in a culture of continuous improvement. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced technology and a laser focus on customer outcomes, we are redefining what is possible in third-party logistics, delivering agility, visibility and long-term value in every engagement.

