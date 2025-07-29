Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
29.07.2025
Mavenir Systems, Inc.: Mavenir Completes Comprehensive Recapitalization

Transaction eliminates more than $1.3 billion of existing debt and secures $300 million of new senior financing, meaningfully strengthening Mavenir's balance sheet.

Mavenir well-positioned for sustained growth and long-term success.

Siris remains controlling shareholderwith support from key existing Mavenir lenders.

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 29, 2025

"Mavenir has long been at the forefront of cloud transformation, and with a strengthened financial foundation, we are even better positioned to continue innovating for our global customer base," said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. "We look forward to continuing to redefine the Network of the Future alongside Siris and our lender partners."

The transaction eliminates more than $1.3 billion of existing indebtedness and secures $300 million of new senior financing, in addition to a smaller subordinated facility provided by Siris and participating lenders. With a more stable capital structure, increased liquidity and substantially reduced net leverage, Mavenir is well-positioned for sustained growth and long-term success.

Siris remains Mavenir's controlling owner and will continue to be an active partner as Mavenir advances its vision of a cloud-native, AI-enabled network.

"The completion of this transaction reflects Siris and the lenders' confidence and commitment to Mavenir and its mission," said Hubert de Pesquidoux, Mavenir Executive Chair and Siris Executive Partner. "With a meaningfully strengthened balance sheet and Siris' continued partnership and support, Mavenir will continue accelerating its leading position in the software industry."

About Mavenir
Mavenir is building the future of networks today with cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions which are green by design, empowering operators to realize the benefits of 5G and achieve intelligent, automated, programmable networks. As the pioneer of Open RAN and a proven industry disruptor, Mavenir's award-winning solutions are delivering automation and monetization across mobile networks globally, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

About Siris
Siris is a leading private equity firm that targets control investments in North American, middle-market technology and technology-enabled services companies. Siris leverages its network of exclusive Executive Partners to identify, validate, and deliver on the operational and strategic objectives of its investments. Siris is based in New York and West Palm Beach and has invested ~$9 billion since inception as of December 31, 2024. www.siris.com

Contacts

For Mavenir:
Emmanuela Spiteri
PR@mavenir.com

For Siris:
Dana Gorman
dana.gorman@h-advisors.global


