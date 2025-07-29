Meltwater Debuts Industry-First GenAI Lens, Unlocking Enhanced Brand Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2025, a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, today announces the launch of GenAI Lens , an industry-first, groundbreaking tool that gives companies unprecedented visibility into how their brand, competitors and industry are discussed across all major AI Assistants and LLMs (Large Language Models) including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, Grok, and Deepseek.

Marketing, Comms, and PR professionals face a growing challenge with more channels to manage and even more to monitor. As generative AI becomes a driving force behind content creation and news cycles, teams need complete visibility into not just what is said, but how it's being shaped by LLMs.

A March 2025 report from Gartner forecasts that by 2026, around 30% of brand perception will have been shaped by generative AI content rather than by traditional media sources such as social media, news outlets, and online reviews. As AI increasingly shapes public perception, it's critical for brands to understand how they appear in this LLM-generated content. Until now, brands have lacked visibility into how they're represented across GenAI, opening the door to misinformation, outdated content, and missed opportunities to strengthen brand presence.

Meltwater's GenAI Lens solution monitors and analyzes responses from GenAI tools, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, Grok, and Deepseek, offering transparency into what's being said and where the underlying LLMs are sourcing their information. Users can track brand, product, or competitor mentions across more than 90% of LLMs, offering a 360-degree-view of how their brand is represented alongside news and social data.

Key benefits of Meltwater's GenAI Lens include:

Increased Brand Visibility in AI Environments: Understand how your brand is represented, with aggregated results across major LLMs, filling a critical blind spot as AI becomes a primary source of information for consumers and media.

"The way people look for and understand information has shifted fundamentally. Visits to AI chatbots grew nearly 81% in the last year alone, signaling these tools are becoming a primary source of discovery," said Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer at Meltwater. "Meltwater's latest solution empowers PR, marketing, and communications professionals to proactively monitor, analyze, and respond to narratives emerging from powerful AI engines like Perplexity, ChatGPT, and Gemini. By surfacing real-time insights on trending topics, sentiment shifts, and new opportunities, we're giving our clients a strategic advantage, enabling them to protect their brand reputation, craft smarter communication strategies, and move at the speed of AI-driven conversations."

As a global leader in listening and monitoring, Meltwater is committed to growing source models, deepening analytics and maintaining comprehensive coverage as new LLMs emerge in this dynamic field.

Learn more about Meltwater's GenAI Lens solution, here .

