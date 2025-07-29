Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.07.2025
WKN: A3C5QF | ISIN: EE3100137985 | Ticker-Symbol: I6B
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2025 11:45 Uhr
Nasdaq Tallinn Listing and Surveillance Committee's decision about delisting of Enefit Green shares from Baltic Main List

The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on July 29, 2025 to approve the application of Enefit Green AS and to delist the shares (ticker: EGR1T, ISIN code: EE3100137985) from Baltic Main List as of August 4, 2025.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

