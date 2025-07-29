Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.07.2025 14:24 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exeon Analytics: ExeonTrace is now Exeon.NDR - Reflecting growth and future focus

ZURICH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exeon Analytics AG has rebranded its flagship network detection and response platform: ExeonTrace is now Exeon.NDR.

This change reflects far more than a new name or design - it represents continuous innovation, international growth, and our enduring commitment as a trusted Swiss cybersecurity partner for organizations worldwide.

Over the past year, Exeon.NDR has further strengthened its core capabilities. Our continuously evolving AI ensures faster, more precise threat detection, while alerts now provide richer context to help security teams respond with clarity. We've expanded visibility across hybrid, encrypted, and exposed environments to safeguard even the most sensitive data, and deepened integrations with leading security ecosystems for seamless deployment-without the need for intrusive sensors or agents.

This evolution also marks Exeon's growing international presence:

  • We have expanded our global partner network and entered emerging markets, combining localized expertise with Swiss standards of data sovereignty and privacy.
  • Exeon's advisory board now includes even more renowned international cybersecurity experts to further guide our strategic direction and innovation.
  • Our team continues to grow worldwide, bringing diverse perspectives while maintaining the precision, reliability, and trustworthiness that define Swiss cybersecurity.

The new website, launched on July 14, 2025, provides an updated resource hub for customers, partners, and organizations adopting Zero Trust architectures:

www.exeon.com

This is where customers, partners, and interested parties can find the latest information about the Exeon platform and its use in zero-trust architectures.

What's New?

  • ExeonTrace is now Exeon.NDR - a name that reflects our core strength in network detection & response.
  • A modernized, more intuitive user experience based on real customer feedback.
  • Rapidly evolving AI capabilities that make detections smarter, faster, and more precise.
  • Stronger global presence & partnerships while retaining Swiss data sovereignty.

What Remains Unchanged?

  • Our focus on protecting sensitive data in hybrid, encrypted, and exposed environments.
  • Our commitment to Swiss precision, data privacy, and trusted cybersecurity
  • Our dedication to innovation, ensuring customer networks become more secure every day.

"With Exeon.NDR, we're not just rebranding - we're advancing. Our AI-driven platform continuously improves to protect our customers' networks, adapt to new threats, and meet the highest standards of data privacy. This transformation reflects our commitment to global expansion while staying true to our Swiss roots in cybersecurity excellence.

Gregor Erismann, Co-CEO of Exeon Analytics AG

- Picture is available at AP -

For questions or further press material

Klaus Nemelka

Exeon Analytics AG
Grubenstrasse 12, 8045 Zürich, Schweiz
CHE-196.534.272 MWST
Klaus.nemelka@exeon.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exeontrace-is-now-exeonndr--reflecting-growth-and-future-focus-302516090.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.