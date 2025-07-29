TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI Financial Corp. ("CI" or the "Corporation") (TSX: CIX) is pleased to announce that all regulatory approvals required to close CI's previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) whereby, among other things, an affiliate of funds managed by Mubadala Capital will acquire, directly or indirectly, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation (the "Arrangement") have now been obtained. The Corporation expects the Arrangement to close on or about August 12, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary conditions to closing.For additional details regarding the Arrangement, see CI's management information circular dated January 7, 2025, a copy of which can be found under CI's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.About CI FinancialCI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite. CI operates in three segments:• Asset Management, which includes CI Global Asset Management, which operates in Canada, and GSFM, which operates in Australia.• Canadian Wealth Management, operating as CI Wealth, which includes CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Assante Private Client, CI Private Wealth, Northwood Family Office, CI Coriel Capital, CI Direct Investing, CI Direct Trading and CI Investment Services.• U.S. Wealth Management, which includes Corient Private Wealth, an integrated wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients across the United States.CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI's website or LinkedIn page.About Mubadala CapitalMubadala Capital is a global alternative asset manager that oversees $30 billion USD of assets under management. The firm is an independent subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a c. $330 billion USD global sovereign investor headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Mubadala Capital manages assets through its four investment businesses spanning various private market strategies, including private equity, special situations, solutions, and venture capital. Mubadala Capital has a team of over 200 spanning 5 offices, including in Abu Dhabi, New York, London, San Francisco, and Rio De Janeiro. Mubadala Capital aims to be the partner of choice for investors looking for attractive and differentiated risk-adjusted returns across various private markets and alternative asset classes.Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to our future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding our financial position, business strategy, growth strategy, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities, including the completion of the Arrangement and the timing thereof, is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this press release is based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Further, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, those described in this press release. The belief that the investment fund industry and wealth management industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable are material factors made in preparing the forward-looking information and management's expectations contained in this press release and that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information disclosed in this press release. In addition, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, the possibility that the Arrangement may not be completed, the timing of closing of the Arrangement, the negative impact that the failure to complete the Arrangement for any reason could have on the price of the shares or on the business of the Corporation, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, the impact of pandemics or epidemics, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and other factors described or discussed in CI's disclosure materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties of the Corporation's business and material risk factors or assumptions on which information contained in forward-looking information is based is provided in the Corporation's disclosure materials, including the Corporation's annual information form dated March 20, 2025 and any subsequently filed interim management's discussion and analysis, which are available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. CI disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.ContactsCI FinancialInvestor RelationsJason Weyeneth, CFAVice-President, Investor Relations & Strategy416-681-8779jweyeneth@ci.comMedia RelationsCanadaMurray OxbyVice-President, Corporate Communications416-681-3254moxby@ci.comUnited StatesJimmy MoockManaging Partner, StreetCred610-304-4570jimmy@streetcredpr.comci@streetcredpr.comMubadala CapitalBoyd ErmanPartner, FGS Longview416-523-5885boyd.erman@fgslongview.com

