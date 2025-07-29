Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3H24S | ISIN: XS2270142966 | Ticker-Symbol:
Stuttgart
29.07.25 | 14:04
48,475 
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE BAHN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE BAHN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,30049,25014:41
48,44148,68714:41
PR Newswire
29.07.2025 14:30 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Deutsche Bahn Sets Future Course for the loyalty program BahnBonus with Technology Partner Comarch

MUNICH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch AG is pleased to announce the commencement of a partnership with DB Fernverkehr AG. As part of a joint project, the existing BahnBonus loyalty program will be migrated to Comarch's powerful and flexible infrastructure and operated in the long term.

Comarch is a global software house delivering and integrating proprietary IT products. The company was founded in 1993 in Kraków, Poland and carries out projects for leading Polish and global brands in more than 100 countries on six continents. These brands include JetBlue, Heathrow Airport, TrueValue, Costa Coffee, BP, Heineken, Goodyear, Pepsi, BZ WBK (Santander Group), CitiFinancial (Citigroup), Deutsche Bank PBC, and ING Insurance.

Project Start in 2025

The joint implementation project will begin during 2025 with the aim of fully migrating the existing BahnBonus loyalty program to the modular platform Comarch Customer Loyalty Management (CLM) as part of the modernization of the overall CRM architecture of DB Fernverkehr AG.

Customer Focus: Faster Implementation of Enhancements

By migrating to Comarch's infrastructure, DB Fernverkehr AG aims to establish a modular, future-proof, and flexible IT landscape for its loyalty program in conjunction with other CRM domains, particularly for direct marketing and customer service. The goal is to establish customer offerings with a fast time-to-market by utilizing state-of-the-art IT solutions.

"Comarch's Customer Loyalty Management IT solution convinced us during a Europe-wide tender with its very high performance and attractive offer. We look forward to working with Comarch on our loyalty program and the associated opportunities to develop BahnBonus more dynamically in the future," explains Katharina Jendritzky, overall project manager of the CRM implementation project at DB Fernverkehr AG.

Long-Term Partnership

The contractual basis of the collaboration is a long-term framework agreement. Both partners are thus relying on a sustainable, trust-based partnership and creating the conditions for continuous innovations in the field of loyalty management.

The Comarch Customer Loyalty Management (CLM) system will be used with all customization options. The modular architecture of the system allows for tailored adaptation to the needs of DB Fernverkehr AG while ensuring scalability and technological future security.

"I am very pleased with the trust placed in us by DB Fernverkehr AG - this award is not only a milestone for us but also a strong signal for joint innovative strength. Rethinking customer loyalty means intelligently combining digital excellence and user-centricity. Today, those who want loyal customers must offer more than points: relevance, attitude, and real added value. That's exactly what we're working on now, together with DB - with enthusiasm, experience, and the clear ambition to create something sustainable. On all levels. Now we're putting it all on track - data-driven, sustainable, and with plenty of traction," explains Mariusz Kolasa, Loyalty Consulting Director DACH at Comarch.

Contact: Michal Ostasz, michal.ostasz@comarch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1120901/COMARCH_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deutsche-bahn-sets-future-course-for-the-loyalty-program-bahnbonus-with-technology-partner-comarch-302515051.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.