China's PV sector faced steep declines in upstream output and margins in the first half of 2025, as oversupply and price declines weighed on manufacturers, according to the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA). China's PV industry posted sharp declines in upstream production and profit margins in the first half of 2025, even as domestic installations reached record highs and new export markets expanded, according to the CPIA. The solar sector is contending with slower manufacturing growth, falling profits, and rising global competition -even as it breaks records at home and extends ...

