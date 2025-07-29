Engineered to offload and expedite specific data processing tasks, Panther Increases data storage capacity while lowering storage CAPEX and OPEX

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) a leader in high-performance data storage accelerator solutions, today announced its next-generation Panther V storage accelerator that delivers ultra-low latency, 450Gbps throughput, 12:1 data reduction, and PCIe Gen5 x 16 interface connectivity. MaxLinear will showcase Panther V during the Future of Memory and Storage 2025 (FMS 2025) conference in Santa Clara, CA August 5-7 and demonstrate the storage accelerator's performance, efficiency, and scalability for enterprise and hyperscale data centers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729136352/en/

MaxLinear's announces Panther V Storage Accelerator with 450Gbps throughput and PCIe Gen5 x16 interface connectivity.

Panther V builds on the proven Panther III architecture, delivering more than double the throughput while continuing to reduce both capital (CAPEX) and operational (OPEX) expenditures. By offloading compute-intensive data transformation tasks-such as compression, deduplication, encryption, and real-time verification (RTV)-from the CPU to a single hardware-based solution, Panther offers substantial performance gains, storage cost savings, and energy efficiency improvements when compared to traditional software-only, FPGA, and other competitive solutions.

"Panther V is engineered to meet the demands of modern data centers where performance, efficiency, and cost control are paramount," said Vikas Choudhary, Vice President of Connectivity and Storage business at MaxLinear. "With its high throughput and energy efficiency performance, Panther V will empower customers to scale intelligently while reducing infrastructure costs."

Key Features and Benefits

450Gbps Throughput: Delivers over 2x the performance of Panther III, enabling ultra-low latency data processing across file, block, and object storage. Optimized for high-performance computing, hyperscale and hyperconverged architectures, and AI/ML workloads.

Delivers over 2x the performance of Panther III, enabling ultra-low latency data processing across file, block, and object storage. Optimized for high-performance computing, hyperscale and hyperconverged architectures, and AI/ML workloads. PCIe Gen5 x16 Interface: Unlocks the full bandwidth potential of next-generation server platforms.

Unlocks the full bandwidth potential of next-generation server platforms. Lower CAPEX OPEX : Significantly increases effective storage capacity using the same physical footprint. Reduces CPU core requirements for storage infrastructure software, significantly lowers memory bandwidth consumption, and minimizes storage device usage-resulting in substantial savings in hardware, cooling, and energy costs.

: Significantly increases effective storage capacity using the same physical footprint. Reduces CPU core requirements for storage infrastructure software, significantly lowers memory bandwidth consumption, and minimizes storage device usage-resulting in substantial savings in hardware, cooling, and energy costs. Energy Efficiency: Panther V's hardware offload architecture dramatically reduces CPU utilization and power consumption, enabling more energy-efficient and sustainable data center operations. Fewer servers and reduced cooling requirements directly translate to lower carbon emissions.

Panther V's hardware offload architecture dramatically reduces CPU utilization and power consumption, enabling more energy-efficient and sustainable data center operations. Fewer servers and reduced cooling requirements directly translate to lower carbon emissions. MaxHash Deduplication: Achieves up to 15:1 data reduction for structured data when combined with Panther V deep compression algorithms, extending effective storage and NVMe drive life, reducing replication costs, and minimizing e-waste.

Achieves up to 15:1 data reduction for structured data when combined with Panther V deep compression algorithms, extending effective storage and NVMe drive life, reducing replication costs, and minimizing e-waste. Six 9's Reliability: Built-in end-to-end data protection with Real-Time Verification (RTV), NVMe Protection Information (PI) support, Error Control Coding (ECC) on chip logic and memory, and PCIe Advanced Error Reporting (AER) ensures unmatched data integrity.

Built-in end-to-end data protection with Real-Time Verification (RTV), NVMe Protection Information (PI) support, Error Control Coding (ECC) on chip logic and memory, and PCIe Advanced Error Reporting (AER) ensures unmatched data integrity. Rich Software Ecosystem: Includes a robust SDK with unified APIs, kernel/user space support, and intelligent load balancing for seamless integration across Linux and FreeBSD environments.

Panther V is purpose-built for deployment across modern data centers-from hyperscale to hyperconverged architectures, and from edge to cloud-where performance, efficiency, and reliability are critical. Its scalable design supports multi-card configurations exceeding 3.2Tbps, making it the ideal solution for organizations aiming to future-proof their storage infrastructure.

Live Demos at FMS 2025

MaxLinear will showcase two live demonstrations of Panther V at the upcoming Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) conference in Santa Clara, CA August 5-7.

PantherDirect Demo: This demo showcases Peer-to-Peer Direct Memory Access (P2PDMA) with Panther V cards. By enabling direct data transfers between devices such as storage accelerators, NVMe SSDs, and network cards-bypassing host memory-Panther V significantly reduces system memory bandwidth consumption and congestion. The demo will illustrate how Panther V's internal DMA engine and on-chip SRAM enable efficient, high-speed data movement, improving overall system performance and energy efficiency.

This demo showcases Peer-to-Peer Direct Memory Access (P2PDMA) with Panther V cards. By enabling direct data transfers between devices such as storage accelerators, NVMe SSDs, and network cards-bypassing host memory-Panther V significantly reduces system memory bandwidth consumption and congestion. The demo will illustrate how Panther V's internal DMA engine and on-chip SRAM enable efficient, high-speed data movement, improving overall system performance and energy efficiency. Performance Comparison Demo: This demo highlights Panther V's throughput with PCIe Gen5 x16 capability and will compare its performance to a software-only data storage solution across key metrics including: Throughput CPU Core Utilization Latency Compression Ratio Memory Bandwidth Power Usage

This demo highlights Panther V's throughput with PCIe Gen5 x16 capability and will compare its performance to a software-only data storage solution across key metrics including:

Visit MaxLinear at Booth #515 to experience the future of storage acceleration.

For more information on MaxLinear's Panther Storage Accelerators visit: https://www.maxlinear.com/Panther

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit https://www.maxlinear.com/.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, statements relating to MaxLinear's Panther V storage accelerator and the functionality, performance and benefits of such technology, statements about the potential market opportunity and rate of growth for MaxLinear's Panther V storage accelerator, statements by our Vice President of Connectivity and Storage business. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and our future financial performance and operating results forecasts generally. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In particular, our future operating results are substantially dependent on our assumptions about market trends and conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting our business, future operating results and financial condition include, without limitation; risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; risks relating to our relationship with Comtrend; risks relating to: our terminated merger with Silicon Motion and related arbitration and class action complaint and the potential payment of damages; the effect of intense and increasing competition; increased tariffs, export controls or imposition of other trade barriers; impacts of global economic conditions; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; a significant variance in our operating results and impact on volatility in our stock price, and our ability to sustain our current level of revenue, which has previously declined, and/or manage future growth effectively, and the impact of excess inventory in the channel on our customers' expected demand for certain of our products and on our revenue; escalating trade wars, military conflicts and other geopolitical and economic tensions among the countries in which we conduct business; international geopolitical and military conflicts; our ability to obtain or retain government authorization to export certain of our products or technology; the loss of, or a significant reduction in orders from major customers; legal proceedings or potential violations of regulations; information technology failures; a decrease in the average selling prices of our products; failure to penetrate new applications and markets; development delays and consolidation trends in our industry; inability to make substantial and productive research and development investments; delays or expenses caused by undetected defects or bugs in our products; substantial quarterly and annual fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; failure to timely develop and introduce new or enhanced products; order and shipment uncertainties and differences between our estimates of customer demand and product mix and our actual results; failure to accurately predict our future revenue and appropriately budget expenses; lengthy and expensive customer qualification processes; customer product plan cancellations; failure to maintain compliance with government regulations; failure to attract and retain qualified personnel; any adverse impact of rising interest rates on us, our customers, and our distributors and related demand; compliance with privacy, data protection and cybersecurity laws and regulations; conforming our products to industry standards; business acquisitions and investments; claims of intellectual property infringement; our ability to protect our intellectual property; security vulnerabilities of our products; use of open source software in our products; and failure to manage our relationships with, or negative impacts from, third parties.

In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as the information to be set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in MaxLinear's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. All forward-looking statements are based on the estimates, projections and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, and MaxLinear is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729136352/en/

Contacts:

MaxLinear, Inc. Press Contact:

Debbie Brandenburg

Sr. Marketing Communications Manager

Tel: +1 669.265.6083

dbrandenburg@maxlinear.com