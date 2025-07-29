The licensing agreement with Defiance ETFs expands investor access to companies driving the AI and power infrastructure buildout

MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector"), a leading provider of multi-asset and digital asset index solutions, has licensed its MarketVector US Listed AI and Power Infrastructure Index (MVAIPO) to serve as the underlying benchmark for a newly launched Defiance AI Power Infrastructure ETF (AIPO) from thematic asset manager Defiance ETFs.

The licensing reflects growing investor demand for access to companies at the intersection of two long-term economic drivers: artificial intelligence and critical energy infrastructure. As AI expands across industries and applications, its physical footprint, in the form of semiconductors, data centers, and energy-intensive operations, is reshaping power demand forecasts and grid modernization efforts.

"AI is not just a software revolution. It's a hardware and infrastructure story, and that side of the equation is only beginning to reprice," said Josh Kaplan, Director of Research at MarketVector. "This index focuses on the companies at the core of that buildout, including data centers, chipmakers, and energy innovators. The AIPO ETF gives investors targeted access to both sides of this secular transformation."

MVAIPO tracks the performance of companies contributing to AI and power infrastructure through nuclear and decentralized energy technologies, electric grid equipment, utilities, engineering and construction services, data center operations, and AI-specific computing hardware. The index is reviewed quarterly and constructed with rules-based diversification, offering exposure to a high-conviction theme supported by strong underlying fundamentals. EBITDA and net income margins are projected to expand over the coming years, with return on equity expected to grow from 8% in 2025 to nearly 15% by 2027.

To learn more about the index, visit the MarketVector US Listed AI and Power Infrastructure Index page.

About MarketVector Indexes

MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVector, MVIS®, and BlueStar® names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 67 billion in assets under management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729882207/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Séverine Thäsler-Jäger, MarketVector

+49 (0) 69 4056 695 53

media-enquiries@marketvector.com

Sam Marinelli, Gregory FCA, on behalf of MarketVector

610-246-9928

sam@gregoryfca.com