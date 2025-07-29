Twinstake releases industry-leading ETH Activation & Exit Calculator

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Twinstake, the premier non-custodial staking provider for institutional clients, has released its groundbreaking ETH Activation & Exit Calculator to support optimal liquidity management and validator timing.

Trusted by leading ETF providers, exchanges, hedge funds, and VCs, Twinstake combines elite service with easy integration with custodial partners, extensive asset support, enterprise-grade compliance, and the ability to build custom products. This tool equips clients with actionable insights on the best time to enter or exit ETH staking: whether individually, in batches, or via uploaded validator lists.

Previously exclusive to Twinstake's Concierge clients, the calculator helped capture over $750K in additional rewards through smarter exit timing. It is now available via the Twinstake portal and API suite.

"Twinstake's Activation & Exit Calculator minimizes missed rewards and strengthens our ability to offer top tier staking services, ensuring we continue to deliver market-leading reward performance for our clients," said CEO Andrew Gibb.

To learn more about how Twinstake can enhance your staking strategy, visit twinstake.io .

