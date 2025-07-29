Affluence Corporation: Smart City Success in Malaysia: A Reproducible Model Powered by thethings.iO - MTi's IoT Platform

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Affluence Corporation, (OTCID:AFFU), is proud to highlight the successful completion of the Medini Smart City Management Platform (MSCMP) in Iskandar, Malaysia - a landmark project delivered by our partner BCN Smart Technologies (BCN) with Mingothings International (MTi), one of Affluence's leading technology subsidiaries, serving as the official technology provider.

Designed as the central dashboard for Iskandar Investment Berhad (IIB), the MSCMP integrates advanced IoT solutions to support environmental monitoring and long-term ESG goals for Medini, with the ambition of becoming Malaysia's first net carbon zero city. MTi's IoT platform, thethings.iO, developed and customized specifically for this project by BCN, played a central role in enabling the flexible, data-driven infrastructure now operating at the heart of the city.

"This platform reflects our shared ambition to transform Medini into a future-ready, sustainable city. With MTi's technology powering the system, we have created a robust foundation that other cities in the region can learn from and replicate", said Mohamad Amir Shariff, Lead Project Manager at BCN Smarttech.

The first phase of the platform, now fully operational, integrates real-time data from air quality sensors and will soon expand to other verticals of city management. The system is already showcased in IIB's new Smart City Experience Centre in Medini, positioning it as a reference project for future developments.

For Affluence, this milestone reflects a broader commitment to promoting scalable, sustainable, and interoperable solutions globally - with the MSCMP standing as a blueprint for future smart city initiatives in Southeast Asia and beyond.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (OTCID: AFFU) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city and industry software and innovative solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI, 5G and edge technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com.

About Mingothings SLU

Mingothings SLU ("MTi") is a trusted specialist in integrated IoT solutions and data analytics for smart cities and connected industries. With expertise in real-time data processing, sensor integration, and adaptable IoT platforms, MTi provides innovative solutions designed to maximize efficiency, sustainability, and operational performance in diverse IoT applications. https://www.mingothings.com/

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to retain management and/or key employees of the target company, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other risks discussed in our filings with the OTCMarkets and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Affluence Corporation assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

