Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway to Report Financial Results for Second Quarter 2025 on August 7

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / (NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced that it will report financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, after the close of trading on Thursday, August 7, 2025.
Conference Call Information
Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025
Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free: 877-545-0320
International: 973-528-0002
Access Code: 594735
Live Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/52798
Conference Call Replay Information
Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 52798
Replay Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/52798
About the Company
Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway") (NYSE: KFS) is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.
Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.
Additional Information
Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports, can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.
For Media Inquiries:
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com
For Company Inquiries:
Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
Kent Hansen, CFO
(312) 766-2163
khansen@kingsway-financial.com
