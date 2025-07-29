Parloa, a global leader in agentic AI for customer experience, today announced the appointment of Chris Silver as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Chris joins Parloa's C-suite weeks after the company closed a $120m Series C raise, bringing deep expertise in scaling technology organizations as well as a passion for building customer-centric teams.

With more than a decade of experience driving growth for high-performing companies like Five9 and AT&T, Chris is uniquely positioned to help Parloa deepen its footprint across enterprises in North America, Europe and beyond. At this stage of expansion, Parloa's vision to help the world's most customer-focused companies earn and retain loyalty with powerful AI agents demands commercial leadership that combines rigor, optimism, and clear direction.

"Bringing Chris on board is about more than evolving our world-class go-to-market organization," said Malte Kosub, CEO and Co-Founder of Parloa. "It's about ensuring that as we grow, we never lose sight of what makes Parloa different: our belief that every interaction can be transformed into a seamless, personalized experience. Chris shares that vision. His stellar track record shows he knows how to translate ambitious goals into real-world impact without ever compromising on craft or care for customers."

As CRO, Chris will oversee all aspects of revenue generation, customer success, and market strategy. Having led strategic sales organizations with leading cloud contact center provider Five9, Chris brings the in-depth industry and market experience necessary to empower teams and partners to deliver the value Parloa's clients expect, both now and as their needs evolve.

"I've spent my career helping organizations grow by putting the customer relationship at the center of everything," said Chris Silver. "What excites me about Parloa is the team's relentless focus on turning that idea into reality with technology that is visionary, precise, and deeply human. We're at an inflection point; it's essential to scale not just quickly but with intent, making every partnership and customer outcome a building block for the future. I'm honored to join a company that truly guides its customers forward, and I can't wait to help write the next chapter with this exceptional team."

A defining moment for Parloa and the industry

Customer expectations are changing faster than ever. Businesses need solutions that don't just keep pace, but anticipate needs, adapt instantly, and create relationships that deepen over time. Parloa's platform delivers on this promise, with progressive agentic AI that turns every conversation into an opportunity for connection, loyalty, and growth.

Parloa is committed to raising the bar for what's possible in customer experience, at global scale, and the addition of Chris Silver as CRO is a testament to that commitment. In the past year, the company has invested in strategic senior-level hires, including executives from IBM, AWS and Adyen. As the company accelerates its international expansion, Chris will play a vital role in building the teams, partnerships, and strategies that ensure every Parloa customer can unlock the full potential of relationship-driven AI.

About Parloa

Parloa is a software company that develops agentic AI solutions for enterprise customer service, with voice at its core. Founded in 2018 by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald, Parloa began with the belief that every great conversation is the start of a relationship, a principle that still guides how the company builds technology today. Leading global brands use Parloa's advanced AI agents to improve service at scale, increase customer loyalty, and unlock new revenue. Parloa employs 300 people across offices in Berlin, Munich, and New York. To experience what's possible, visit parloa.com.

