Lithia Motors, Inc.: Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue of $9.6 billion, Achieves 25% Increase in Diluted Earnings Per Share, 30% Increase in Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Announces Dividend of $0.55 per Share for Second Quarter

MEDFORD, Ore., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today reported the highest second quarter revenue in company history, and a 25% increase in diluted earnings per share compared to the same period in 2024.

Second quarter 2025 revenue increased 4% to $9.6 billion from $9.2 billion in the second quarter of 2024.

Second quarter 2025 diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD was $9.87, a 25% increase from $7.87 per share reported in the second quarter of 2024. Second quarter 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD was $10.24, a 30% increase compared to $7.87 per share in the same period of 2024. Unrealized gains on our investment in Pinewood Technologies Group PLC contributed $1.03 to diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Second quarter 2025 net income was $258 million, a 19.2% increase compared to net income of $217 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted second quarter 2025 net income was $268 million, a 24% increase compared to adjusted net income of $217 million for the same period of 2024.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the 2025 second quarter adjusted results exclude a $0.37 per diluted share impact resulting from non-core items, including a net loss on the disposal of stores, insurance reserves, and acquisition expenses, partially offset by tax attributes. The 2024 second quarter adjusted results had offsetting non-core items related to insurance reserves, tax attributes, and acquisition expenses.

Key Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Total gross profits increased 4.3% compared to second quarter 2024

Aftersales gross profit increased 11.5% compared to second quarter 2024

Financing operations generated profitability of $20 million, a 179% increase year-over-year

Driveway Finance Corporation (DFC) originated $731 million in loans, with U.S. penetration increasing to 14.8% and net interest margin increasing to 4.6%

Repurchased 1.5% of outstanding shares

"Building on continued strength across our core operations, Lithia & Driveway's differentiated design once again powered record performance in the second quarter as we delivered a 25% year-over-year increase in diluted EPS. Operational excellence across the business translated into robust growth" said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. "The scalability of our omnichannel ecosystem, including Driveway, DFC, and our recent acquisitions is driving market-share gains, earnings growth and capital efficiency for our shareholders. We are well positioned to accelerate our growth in the second half of 2025 and beyond."

For the first six months of 2025 revenues increased 5% to $18.8 billion, compared to $17.8 billion in 2024.

Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD for the first six months of 2025 was $17.80, compared to $13.75 per share in 2024, an increase of 29%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD for the first six months of 2025 increased 28% to $17.88 from $13.97 in the same period of 2024. Unrealized gains on our investment in Pinewood Technologies Group PLC contributed $0.75 to diluted earnings per share for the year.

Corporate Development

In June 2025, LAD continued to expand its network in the Southeast region with the acquisition of the two Mercedes-Benz stores in Collierville, Tennessee and Jackson, Mississippi. These additions add $220 million of expected annualized revenue.

Year-to-date, we have acquired $400 million of expected annualized revenues.

Balance Sheet Update

LAD ended the second quarter with approximately $1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and availability on our revolving lines of credit.

Dividend Payment and Share Repurchases

The Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.55 per share related to second quarter 2025 financial results. The dividend is expected to be paid on August 22, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 8, 2025.

During the second quarter 2025, we repurchased approximately 387,000 shares at a weighted average price of $306. To date in 2025, we have repurchased approximately 791,000 shares at a weighed average price of $316. Under the current share repurchase authorization approximately $568.8 million remains available.

Chief People Officer Retirement

Gary Glandon will retire from his current role as Chief People Officer at Lithia Motors, Inc. (the "Company") effective December 31, 2025. Succession planning is underway and will be announced prior to Gary's retirement to ensure a seamless transition.

Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Updated Presentation

The second quarter 2025 conference call may be accessed at 10:00 a.m. ET today by telephone at 877-407-8029. An updated presentation highlighting the second quarter 2025 results has been added to our investor relations website. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit investors.lithiadriveway.com and click on quarterly earnings.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is the largest global automotive retailer providing a wide array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Simple, convenient, and transparent experiences are offered through our comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions, fleet management offerings, and other synergistic adjacencies. We deliver consistent, profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Our highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides us the flexibility and scale to pursue our vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

Sites

www.lithia.com

investors.lithiadriveway.com

www.lithiacareers.com

www.driveway.com

www.greencars.com

www.drivewayfinancecorp.com

Lithia & Driveway on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors

https://www.facebook.com/DrivewayHQ

Lithia & Driveway on X

https://x.com/lithiamotors

https://x.com/DrivewayHQ

https://x.com/GreenCarsHQ

Lithia & Driveway on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lithia-motors/

Lithia & Driveway on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@Lithia_Motors/featured

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation, and at times made by our officers and representatives, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "project," "outlook," "target," "may," "will," "would," "should," "seek," "expect," "plan," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "likely," "ensure," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," and "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this presentation include, among others, statements regarding:

Acceleration of the profitability of our strategy, earnings growth, and our momentum and market share

Future market conditions, including anticipated car and other sales and gross profit levels and the supply of inventory

Our business strategy and plans, including our achieving our long-term financial targets

The growth, expansion, make-up and success of our network, including our finding accretive acquisitions that meet our target valuations and acquiring additional stores

Annualized revenues from acquired stores or achieving target returns

The growth and performance of our Driveway e-commerce home solution and Driveway Finance Corporation (DFC), their synergies and other impacts on our business and our ability to meet Driveway and DFC-related targets

The impact of sustainable vehicles and other market and regulatory changes on our business, including evolving vehicle distribution models

Our capital allocations and uses and levels of capital expenditures in the future

Expected operating results, such as improved store performance, continued improvement of selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit and any projections

Our anticipated financial condition and liquidity, including from our cash and the future availability of our credit facilities, unfinanced real estate and other financing sources

Our continuing to purchase shares under our share repurchase program

Our compliance with financial and restrictive covenants in our credit facilities and other debt agreements

Our programs and initiatives for team member recruitment, training, and retention

Our strategies and targets for customer retention, growth, market position, operations, financial results and risk management

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this presentation. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation:

Future national and local economic and financial conditions, including as a result of inflation, governmental programs and spending, and public health issues

The market for dealerships, including the availability of stores to us for an acceptable price

Changes in customer demand and the electric vehicle landscape and the impact of evolving digital technologies

Changes in our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, OEMs and other suppliers, and vehicle delivery models

Changes in the competitive landscape, including through technology and our ability to deliver new products, services and customer experiences and a portfolio of in-demand and available vehicles

Risks associated with our indebtedness, including available borrowing capacity, interest rates, compliance with financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on favorable terms

The adequacy of our cash flows and other conditions which may affect our ability to fund capital expenditures, obtain favorable financing and pay our quarterly dividend at planned levels

Disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, as well as natural events such as severe weather or man-made or other disruptions of our operating systems, facilities or equipment

Government regulations and legislation

The risks set forth throughout "Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in "Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures, which may include adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to LAD, adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interests, adjusted net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest, adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD, adjusted SG&A, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue and gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax (provision) benefit, adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue and gross profit, adjusted pre-tax margin and net profit margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and net debt. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we review any non-GAAP financial measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the attached tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.

LAD Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions except per share data)

Three months ended June 30,

%

Six months ended June 30,

%



Increase



Increase

2025

2024

(Decrease)

2025

2024

(Decrease) Revenues:





















New vehicle retail $ 4,498.4

$ 4,403.7

2.2 %

$ 8,878.6

$ 8,417.8

5.5 % Used vehicle retail 3,094.8

2,986.0

3.6

6,013.9

5,786.8

3.9 Used vehicle wholesale 383.1

289.5

32.3

714.1

627.2

13.9 Finance and insurance 373.8

360.9

3.6

738.1

701.5

5.2 Aftersales 1,023.4

950.7

7.6

2,002.5

1,863.5

7.5 Fleet and other 209.5

241.0

(13.1)

414.0

396.8

4.3 Total revenues 9,583.0

9,231.8

3.8 %

18,761.2

17,793.6

5.4 % Cost of sales:





















New vehicle retail 4,198.9

4,082.9

2.8

8,301.7

7,801.7

6.4 Used vehicle retail 2,886.5

2,790.4

3.4

5,615.7

5,408.5

3.8 Used vehicle wholesale 386.5

289.0

33.7

719.1

627.7

14.6 Aftersales 433.1

421.3

2.8

850.7

832.1

2.2 Fleet and other 192.9

224.3

(14.0)

378.6

364.5

3.9 Total cost of sales 8,097.9

7,807.9

3.7

15,865.8

15,034.5

5.5 Gross profit 1,485.1

1,423.9

4.3 %

2,895.4

2,759.1

4.9 %























Finance operations income 20.1

7.2

179.2 %

32.6

5.4

503.7 %























SG&A expense 1,014.7

975.2

4.1

1,967.4

1,909.5

3.0 Depreciation and amortization 65.2

62.3

4.7

129.0

120.0

7.5 Income from operations 425.3

393.6

8.1 %

831.6

735.0

13.1 % Floor plan interest expense (55.0)

(76.6)

(28.2)

(112.0)

(137.3)

(18.4) Other interest expense (66.7)

(61.2)

9.0

(132.2)

(124.8)

5.9 Other income 48.5

27.0

79.6

49.3

30.4

62.2 Income before income taxes 352.1

282.8

24.5 %

636.7

503.3

26.5 % Income tax expense (93.9)

(66.2)

41.8

(167.3)

(121.8)

37.4 Income tax rate 26.7 %

23.4 %





26.3 %

24.2 %



Net income $ 258.2

$ 216.6

19.2 %

$ 469.4

$ 381.5

23.0 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2.1)

(1.0)

110.0 %

(3.8)

(2.5)

52.0 % Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest -

(1.4)

(100.0) %

-

(2.3)

(100.0) % Net income attributable to LAD $ 256.1

$ 214.2

19.6 %

$ 465.6

$ 376.7

23.6 %























Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD:





















Net income per share $ 9.87

$ 7.87

25.4 %

$ 17.80

$ 13.75

29.5 %























Diluted shares outstanding 25.9

27.2

(4.8) %

26.2

27.4

(4.4) % NM - not meaningful























LAD Key Performance Metrics (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,

%

Six months ended June 30,

%



Increase



Increase

2025

2024

(Decrease)

2025

2024

(Decrease) Gross margin





















New vehicle retail 6.7 %

7.3 %

(60)bps

6.5 %

7.3 %

(80)bps Used vehicle retail 6.7

6.5

20

6.6

6.5

10 Finance and insurance 100.0

100.0

-

100.0

100.0

- Aftersales 57.7

55.7

200

57.5

55.3

220 Gross profit margin 15.5

15.4

10

15.4

15.5

(10)























Unit sales





















New vehicle retail 94,144

92,508

1.8 %

186,134

178,191

4.5 % Used vehicle retail 109,053

109,249

(0.2)

216,379

211,685

2.2























Average selling price





















New vehicle retail $ 47,782

$ 47,603

0.4 %

$ 47,700

$ 47,240

1.0 % Used vehicle retail 28,379

27,332

3.8

27,793

27,337

1.7























Average gross profit per unit





















New vehicle retail $ 3,181

$ 3,467

(8.2) %

$ 3,099

$ 3,457

(10.4) % Used vehicle retail 1,911

1,790

6.8

1,840

1,787

3.0 Finance and insurance 1,840

1,789

2.9

1,834

1,799

1.9 Total vehicle(1) 4,322

4,351

(0.7)

4,244

4,348

(2.4)























Revenue mix





















New vehicle retail 46.9 %

47.7 %





47.3 %

47.3 %



Used vehicle retail 32.3

32.3





32.1

32.5



Used vehicle wholesale 4.0

3.1





3.8

3.5



Finance and insurance, net 3.9

3.9





3.9

3.9



Aftersales 10.7

10.3





10.7

10.5



Fleet and other 2.2

2.7





2.2

2.3



























Gross Profit Mix





















New vehicle retail 20.2 %

22.5 %





19.9 %

22.3 %



Used vehicle retail 14.0

13.7





13.8

13.7



Used vehicle wholesale (0.2)

-





(0.2)

-



Finance and insurance, net 25.2

25.3





25.5

25.4



Aftersales 39.7

37.3





39.8

37.4



Fleet and other 1.1

1.2





1.2

1.2







Adjusted

As reported

Adjusted

As reported

Three months ended June 30,

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, Other metrics 2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 SG&A as a % of revenue 10.5 %

10.5 %

10.6 %

10.6 %

10.5 %

10.6 %

10.5 %

10.7 % SG&A as a % of gross profit 67.7

67.9

68.3

68.5

67.9

68.6

67.9

69.2 Operating profit as a % of revenue 4.5

4.3

4.4

4.3

4.4

4.2

4.4

4.1 Operating profit as a % of gross profit 29.3

28.2

28.6

27.6

28.8

27.2

28.7

26.6 Pretax margin 3.8

3.1

3.7

3.1

3.4

2.9

3.4

2.8 Net profit margin 2.8

2.3

2.7

2.3

2.5

2.2

2.5

2.1 (1)Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail

LAD Same Store Operating Highlights (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,

%

Six months ended June 30,

%



Increase



Increase

2025

2024

(Decrease)

2025

2024

(Decrease) Revenues





















New vehicle retail $ 4,383.9

$ 4,299.6

2.0 %

$ 8,504.1

$ 8,208.1

3.6 % Used vehicle retail 3,019.7

2,835.0

6.5

5,648.8

5,499.0

2.7 Finance and insurance 366.0

350.4

4.5

708.7

682.5

3.8 Aftersales 998.0

919.5

8.5

1,902.4

1,804.3

5.4 Total revenues 9,345.2

8,974.1

4.1

17,816.7

17,258.4

3.2























Gross profit





















New vehicle retail $ 291.9

$ 311.6

(6.3) %

$ 552.2

$ 599.1

(7.8) % Used vehicle retail 203.1

195.1

4.1

382.4

374.7

2.1 Finance and insurance 366.0

350.4

4.5

708.7

682.5

3.8 Aftersales 576.6

515.1

11.9

1,100.4

1,003.0

9.7 Total gross profit 1,451.6

1,389.8

4.4

2,772.2

2,691.4

3.0























Gross margin





















New vehicle retail 6.7 %

7.2 %

(50)bps

6.5 %

7.3 %

(80)bps Used vehicle retail 6.7

6.9

(20)

6.8

6.8

- Finance and insurance 100.0

100.0

-

100.0

100.0

- Aftersales 57.8

56.0

180

57.8

55.6

220 Gross profit margin 15.5

15.5

-

15.6

15.6

-























Unit sales





















New vehicle retail 91,947

90,179

2.0 %

178,132

173,716

2.5 % Used vehicle retail 106,894

102,875

3.9

202,766

199,460

1.7























Average selling price





















New vehicle retail $ 47,679

$ 47,679

- %

$ 47,740

$ 47,250

1.0 % Used vehicle retail 28,249

27,558

2.5

27,859

27,569

1.1























Average gross profit per unit





















New vehicle retail $ 3,175

$ 3,455

(8.1) %

$ 3,100

$ 3,449

(10.1) % Used vehicle retail 1,900

1,897

0.2

1,886

1,879

0.4 Finance and insurance 1,841

1,815

1.4

1,860

1,829

1.7 Total vehicle(1) 4,318

4,446

(2.9)

4,302

4,440

(3.1) (1)Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail

LAD Other Highlights (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2025

2025 Key Performance by Country Total Revenue

Total Gross Profit

Total Revenue

Total Gross Profit United States 78.1 %

83.7 %

77.6 %

83.2 % United Kingdom 18.3 %

13.3 %

19.2 %

14.1 % Canada 3.6 %

3.0 %

3.2 %

2.7 %



As of

June 30,

December 31,

June 30, Days' Supply (1) 2025

2024

2024 New vehicle inventory 63

59

76 Used vehicle inventory 48

53

47

(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated using on-ground inventory unit levels and a 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.

Selected Financing Operations Financial Information

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, ($ in millions) 2025

% (1)

2024

% (1)

2025

% (1)

2024

% (1) Interest and fee income $ 98.8

9.2

$ 83.8

9.3

$ 193.2

9.3

$ 161.1

9.1 Interest expense (49.8)

(4.7)

(47.0)

(5.2)

(97.9)

(4.7)

(94.8)

(5.4) Total interest margin $ 49.0

4.6

$ 36.8

4.1

$ 95.3

4.6

$ 66.3

3.8 Lease income 23.7





20.5





44.2





35.6



Lease costs (18.6)





(18.8)





(35.4)





(29.5)



Lease income, net 5.1





1.7





8.8





6.1



Provision expense (21.2)

(2.0)

(20.2)

(2.2)

(46.7)

(2.2)

(45.2)

(2.6) Other financing operations expenses (12.8)

(1.2)

(11.1)

(1.2)

(24.8)

(1.2)

(21.8)

(1.2) Finance operations income $ 20.1





$ 7.2





$ 32.6





$ 5.4



































Total average managed finance receivables $ 4,287.6





$ 3,632.0





$ 4,196.6





$ 3,544.2



(1)Annualized percentage of total average managed finance receivables















LAD Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions)

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents $ 404.4

$ 402.2 Trade receivables, net 1,235.3

1,237.0 Inventories, net 6,061.9

5,911.7 Other current assets 240.2

223.0 Total current assets $ 7,941.8

$ 7,773.9







Property and equipment, net 4,727.7

4,629.9 Finance receivables, net 4,309.5

3,868.2 Intangibles 5,241.8

4,665.8 Other non-current assets 1,940.2

2,184.8 Total assets $ 24,161.0

$ 23,122.6







Floor plan notes payable 4,888.0

4,903.1 Other current liabilities 1,625.5

1,648.0 Total current liabilities $ 6,513.5

$ 6,551.1







Long-term debt, less current maturities 6,689.3

6,119.3 Non-recourse notes payable, less current maturities 2,035.6

2,051.2 Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue 1,911.6

1,726.9 Total liabilities $ 17,150.0

$ 16,448.5







Equity 7,011.0

6,674.1 Total liabilities and equity $ 24,161.0

$ 23,122.6

LAD Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions)

Six months ended June 30, Cash flows from operating activities: 2025

2024 Net income $ 469.4

$ 381.5 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 266.7

253.3 Changes in:





Inventories (19.7)

(544.1) Finance receivables (432.1)

(386.9) Floor plan notes payable 26.4

384.4 Other operating activities 20.7

55.8 Net cash provided by operating activities 331.4

144.0 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (148.8)

(209.7) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (278.6)

(1,169.5) Proceeds from sales of stores 104.4

6.9 Other investing activities 7.5

(142.8) Net cash used in investing activities (315.5)

(1,515.1) Cash flows from financing activities:





Net (repayments) borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade (141.2)

444.5 Net (repayments) borrowings on non-recourse notes payable (67.4)

320.2 Net borrowings on other debt and finance lease liabilities 552.2

604.5 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 13.6

13.8 Repurchase of common stock (263.3)

(217.2) Dividends paid (28.2)

(28.2) Other financing activity (79.2)

(20.0) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (13.5)

1,117.6 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash 7.4

(3.1) Change in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents 9.8

(256.6) Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period 445.8

972.0 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at end of period 455.6

715.4

LAD Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited) (In millions)

Six months ended June 30, Net cash provided by operating activities 2025

2024 As reported $ 331.4

$ 144.0 Floor plan notes payable, non-trade, net (141.2)

444.5 Adjust: finance receivables activity 432.1

386.9 Less: Borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade associated with acquired new vehicle inventory (45.6)

(22.7) Adjusted $ 576.7

$ 952.7

LAD Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In millions, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

As reported

Net loss on

disposal of

stores

Insurance

reserves

Acquisition

expenses

Tax attribute

Adjusted Selling, general and administrative $ 1,014.7

$ (7.2)

$ (2.4)

$ (0.1)

$ -

$ 1,005.0 Operating income 425.3

7.2

2.4

0.1

-

435.0























Income before income taxes 352.1

7.2

2.4

0.1

-

361.8 Income tax (provision) benefit (93.9)

1.8

(0.6)

-

(1.3)

(94.0) Net income $ 258.2

$ 9.0

$ 1.8

$ 0.1

$ (1.3)

$ 267.8 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2.1)

-

-

-

-

(2.1) Net income attributable to LAD $ 256.1

$ 9.0

$ 1.8

$ 0.1

$ (1.3)

$ 265.7























Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD $ 9.87

$ 0.35

$ 0.07

$ -

$ (0.05)

$ 10.24 Diluted share count 25.9























Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

As reported

Insurance

reserves

Acquisition

expenses

Tax attribute

Adjusted Selling, general and administrative $ 975.2

$ (6.1)

$ (1.8)

$ -

$ 967.3 Operating income 393.6

6.1

1.8

-

401.5



















Income before income taxes 282.8

6.1

1.8

-

290.7 Income tax (provision) benefit (66.2)

(1.6)

1.3

(7.6)

(74.1) Net income $ 216.6

$ 4.5

$ 3.1

$ (7.6)

$ 216.6 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests $ (1.0)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (1.0) Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest $ (1.4)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (1.4) Net income attributable to LAD $ 214.2

$ 4.5

$ 3.1

$ (7.6)

$ 214.2



















Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD $ 7.87

$ 0.17

$ 0.11

$ (0.28)

$ 7.87 Diluted share count 27.2

















LAD Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In millions, except for per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

As reported

Net gain on

disposal of

stores

Insurance

reserves

Acquisition

expenses

Tax attribute

Adjusted Selling, general and administrative $ 1,967.4

$ 2.2

$ (2.8)

$ (0.3)

$ -

$ 1,966.5 Operating income 831.6

(2.2)

2.8

0.3

-

832.5























Income before income taxes 636.7

(2.2)

2.8

0.3

-

637.6 Income tax (provision) benefit (167.3)

4.3

(0.7)

(0.1)

(2.3)

(166.1) Net income $ 469.4

$ 2.1

$ 2.1

$ 0.2

$ (2.3)

$ 471.5 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (3.8)

-

-

-

-

(3.8) Net income attributable to LAD $ 465.6

$ 2.1

$ 2.1

$ 0.2

$ (2.3)

$ 467.7























Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD $ 17.80

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.01

$ (0.09)

$ 17.88 Diluted share count 26.2























Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

As reported

Insurance

reserves

Acquisition

expenses

Tax attribute

Adjusted Selling, general and administrative $ 1,909.5

$ (6.1)

$ (9.5)

$ -

$ 1,893.9 Operating income 735.0

6.1

9.5

-

750.6



















Income before income taxes 503.3

6.1

9.5

-

518.9 Income tax (provision) benefit (121.8)

(1.6)

(0.3)

(7.6)

(131.3) Net income $ 381.5

$ 4.5

$ 9.2

$ (7.6)

$ 387.6 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2.5)

-

-

-

(2.5) Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (2.3)

-

-

-

(2.3) Net income attributable to LAD $ 376.7

$ 4.5

$ 9.2

$ (7.6)

$ 382.8



















Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD $ 13.75

$ 0.17

$ 0.33

$ (0.28)

$ 13.97 Diluted share count 27.4

















LAD Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In millions)

Three months ended June 30,

%

Six months ended June 30,

%



Increase



Increase

2025

2024

(Decrease)

2025

2024

(Decrease) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





















Net income $ 258.2

$ 216.6

19.2 %

$ 469.4

$ 381.5

23.0 % Flooring interest expense 55.0

76.6

(28.2)

112.0

137.3

(18.4) Other interest expense 66.7

61.2

9.0

132.2

124.8

5.9 Financing operations interest expense 49.8

47.0

6.0

97.9

94.8

3.3 Income tax expense 93.9

66.2

41.8

167.3

121.8

37.4 Depreciation and amortization 65.2

62.3

4.7

129.0

120.0

7.5 EBITDA $ 588.8

$ 529.9

11.1 %

$ 1,107.8

$ 980.2

13.0 %























Other adjustments:





















Less: flooring interest expense $ (55.0)

$ (76.6)

(28.2)

$ (112.0)

$ (137.3)

(18.4) Less: financing operations interest expense (49.8)

(47.0)

6.0

(97.9)

(94.8)

3.3 Less: used vehicle line of credit interest (4.4)

(6.0)

(26.7)

(7.5)

(12.1)

(38.0) Add: acquisition expenses 0.1

1.8

(94.4)

0.3

9.5

(96.8) Add: loss (gain) on disposal of stores 7.2

-

NM

(2.2)

-

NM Add: insurance reserves 2.4

6.1

NM

2.8

6.1

NM Adjusted EBITDA $ 489.3

$ 408.2

19.9 %

$ 891.3

$ 751.6

18.6 % NM - not meaningful







As of %

June 30, Increase Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 2025

2024 (Decrease) Floor plan notes payable $ 4,888.0

$ 5,287.5 (7.6) % Used and service loaner vehicle inventory financing facility 1,011.3

1,014.8 (0.3) Revolving lines of credit 1,792.1

1,848.5 (3.1) Warehouse facilities 1,241.0

701.0 77.0 Non-recourse notes payable 2,042.0

2,025.8 0.8 4.625% Senior notes due 2027 400.0

400.0 - 4.375% Senior notes due 2031 550.0

550.0 - 3.875% Senior notes due 2029 800.0

800.0 - Finance leases and other debt 986.4

876.4 12.6 Unamortized debt issuance costs (20.6)

(28.3) (27.2) Total debt $ 13,690.2

$ 13,475.7 1.6 %









Less: Floor plan related debt $ (5,899.3)

$ (6,302.3) (6.4) % Less: Financing operations related debt (3,283.0)

(2,726.8) 20.4 Less: Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (202.8)

(516.4) (60.7) Less: Marketable securities (52.1)

(51.4) 1.4 Less: Availability on used vehicle and service loaner financing facilities (29.9)

(30.4) (1.6) Net Debt $ 4,223.1

$ 3,848.4 9.7 %









TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,698.0

$ 1,601.8 6.0 %









Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA 2.49 x

2.40 x

NM - not meaningful

SOURCE Lithia Motors, Inc.