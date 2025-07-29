Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P1UY | ISIN: US14448C1045 | Ticker-Symbol: 4PN
Tradegate
29.07.25 | 15:48
63,45 Euro
-8,38 % -5,80
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,2463,4915:51
63,2363,4515:51
PR Newswire
29.07.2025 12:05 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carrier Global Corporation: Carrier Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Results

  • Net sales up 3%; organic sales up 6%
  • GAAP EPS of $0.70 up 56% and adjusted EPS of $0.92 up 26%
  • GAAP operating margin up 260 bps; adjusted operating margin up 130 bps
  • Net cash flows from operating activities were $649 million and free cash flow was $568 million
  • Reaffirming full-year 2025 guidance for sales, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow*

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and reaffirmed its full year guidance.

"We delivered another quarter of strong financial performance," said Carrier Chairman & CEO David Gitlin. "Organic sales growth of 6% was driven by strong results in our Climate Solutions Americas segment, with Commercial1 sales up 45% and total company aftermarket sales up 13%. Adjusted operating margins expanded 130 basis points driven by strong organic growth and productivity, leading to over 25% adjusted EPS growth. With a strong first half, we remain committed to accelerating growth driven by differentiated products, aftermarket offerings and system solutions. We are maintaining our full-year outlook for sales, adjusted operating margin expansion and adjusted EPS, representing about 20% adjusted EPS growth at the midpoint."

1. Excludes NORESCO

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Total Company


(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30

(In millions)

2025

2024

Change

Net sales

$ 6,113

$ 5,934

3 %

Organic sales

6 %







Operating profit

$ 903

$ 724

25 %

Operating margin

14.8 %

12.2 %

260 bps

Adjusted operating profit

$ 1,166

$ 1,056

10 %

Adjusted operating margin

19.1 %

17.8 %

130 bps



?


Diluted earnings per share:




Continuing operations

$ 0.70

$ 0.45

56 %

Continuing operations - Adjusted

$ 0.92

$ 0.73

26 %

Carrier's second quarter sales of $6.1 billion increased 3% compared to the prior year. Organic sales growth of 6% was offset by a 4% headwind from net acquisitions and divestitures, driven by the sale of Commercial Refrigeration in Q4 2024. Foreign currency translation was a 1% tailwind to sales growth.

GAAP operating profit in the quarter of $903 million was up 25% from last year driven by strong operational performance, the absence of backlog and inventory step-up amortization and a decrease in acquisition and divestiture-related costs. Adjusted operating profit of $1,166 million was up 10%, largely driven by strong organic growth and productivity. Net earnings from continuing operations were $608 million and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations was $796 million. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.70 and adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.92 driven by higher operating profit, lower net interest expense and benefits of a lower share count.

Climate Solutions Americas (CSA)


(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30

(In millions)

2025

2024

Change

Net sales

$ 3,252

$ 2,865

14 %

Organic sales

14 %



?




Segment operating profit

$ 879

$ 713

23 %

Segment operating margin

27.0 %

24.9 %

210 bps

CSA segment sales increased 14%. Organic sales were up 14%, driven by continued strength in Commercial1 up 45% and Residential up over 10%, partially offset by a decline in Light Commercial.

Segment operating margin increased 210 basis points driven by strong organic sales growth and productivity.

Climate Solutions Europe (CSE)


(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30

(In millions)

2025

2024

Change

Net sales

$ 1,253

$ 1,194

5 %

Organic sales

- %



?




Segment operating profit

$ 99

$ 93

6 %

Segment operating margin

7.9 %

7.8 %

10 bps

CSE segment sales increased 5%. Organic sales were flat, with Commercial up low-single digits while Residential and Light Commercial was about flat.

Segment operating margin increased 10 basis points, driven by productivity including cost synergies, partially offset by geographic and product mix.

1. Excludes NORESCO

Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (CSAME)


(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30

(In millions)

2025

2024

Change

Net sales

$ 882

$ 902

(2) %

Organic sales

(4) %




?



Segment operating profit

$ 135

$ 157

(14) %

Segment operating margin

15.3 %

17.4 %

(210) bps

CSAME segment sales declined 2%. Organic sales were down 4%, mainly driven by Residential Light Commercial in China, partially offset by strength in India, Japan and the Middle East.

Segment operating margin decreased 210 basis points with strong productivity more than offset by a prior year favorable currency impact and lower volume.

Climate Solutions Transportation (CST)


(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30

(In millions)

2025

2024

Change

Net sales

$ 726

$ 973

(25) %

Organic sales

(1) %



?




Segment operating profit

$ 128

$ 138

(7) %

Segment operating margin

17.6 %

14.2 %

340 bps

CST sales declined 25% driven by the impact from the divestiture of Commercial Refrigeration. Organic sales growth declined 1% with mid-single digit growth in Container and low-single digit growth in North America Truck and Trailer more than offset by declines in Europe and Asia Truck and Trailer.

Segment operating margin increased 340 basis points largely due to the Commercial Refrigeration exit during Q4 2024.

Cash Flow



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net cash flows provided by operating activities


$ 649


$ 660


$ 1,132


$ 700

Less: Capital expenditures - continuing operations


(81)


(108)


(144)


(210)

Less: Capital expenditures - discontinued operations


-


(3)


-


(5)

Free cash flow


$ 568


$ 549


$ 988


$ 485

Net cash flows generated from operating activities were $649 million and capital expenditures were $81 million, resulting in free cash flow of $568 million.

Full-Year 2025 Guidance**


Current Guidance**

No change vs. prior guidance

Prior Guidance

Sales

~$23 billion

~$750 million revenue headwind from CCR exit

Organic* up MSD

FX 1%

Acquisitions 0%

Divestitures (3%)

~$23 billion

~$750 million revenue headwind from CCR exit

Organic* up MSD

FX 1%

Acquisitions 0%

Divestitures (3%)

?



Adjusted Operating Margin*

16.5% - 17.0%

+ ~100 bps Y/Y

16.5% - 17.0%

+ ~100 bps Y/Y

?



Adjusted EPS*

$3.00 - $3.10

~17-21% Y/Y

$3.00 - $3.10

~17-21% Y/Y

?



Free Cash Flow*

$2.4 - $2.6 billion

Includes the expected results of continuing and

discontinued operations

$2.4 - $2.6 billion

Includes the expected results of continuing and

discontinued operations

?

*Note: When the company provides expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

?

**As of July 29, 2025

Conference Call

Carrier will host a webcast of its earnings conference call today, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Carrier Investor Relations site at ir.carrier.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations or to listen to the earnings call by phone, participants must pre-register at Carrier Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing access to the live call.

Cautionary Statement
This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "scenario" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Carrier, Carrier's guidance for full-year 2025, Carrier's plans with respect to our indebtedness and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, those described below and under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports that we file with the SEC: the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which Carrier and our businesses operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, inflationary cost pressures, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction, the impact of weather conditions, pandemic health issues, natural disasters and the financial condition of our customers and suppliers; challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies and new products and services; future levels of capital spending and research and development spending; future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, including credit market conditions and Carrier's capital structure and credit ratings; the timing and scope of future repurchases of Carrier's common stock, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; delays and disruption in the delivery of materials and services from suppliers; cost reduction efforts and restructuring costs and savings and other consequences thereof; new business and investment opportunities; the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; the impact of pension plan assumptions on future cash contributions and earnings; the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes; the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which Carrier and our businesses operate, including the effect of ongoing uncertainty and/or changes in U.S. trade policies, on general market conditions, global trade policies, the imposition of tariffs, and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; the effect of changes in tax, environmental, regulatory (including among other things import/export) and other laws and regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which we and our businesses operate; the ability of Carrier to retain and hire key personnel; the scope, nature, impact or timing of acquisition and divestiture activity, such as our portfolio transformation transactions, including among other things integration of acquired businesses into existing businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs; a determination by the IRS and other tax authorities that the distribution of Carrier from RTX Corporation (f/k/a United Technologies Corporation or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions; and risks associated with current and future indebtedness, as well as our ability to reduce indebtedness and the timing thereof. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information as to factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements is disclosed from time to time in our other filings with the SEC.

About Carrier
Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating innovations that bring comfort, safety and sustainability to life. Through cutting-edge advancements?in climate solutions such as?temperature control, air quality and transportation, we improve lives, empower critical industries and ensure the safe transport of food, life-saving medicines and more. Since inventing modern air conditioning in 1902, we lead with purpose: enhancing the lives we live and the world we share. We continue to lead because of our world-class, inclusive workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit?corporate.carrier.com?or?follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Carrier. For the World We Share.

CARR-IR

Contact:

Investor Relations


Michael Rednor


561-365-2020


[email protected]




Media Inquiries


Jason Shockley


561-542-0207


[email protected]

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

Following are tables that present selected financial data of Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier"). Also included are reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures.

As a result of Carrier's portfolio transformation, Carrier revised its reportable segments during the first quarter of 2025 to better reflect its business strategy, align its management reporting and increase transparency for investors. In connection with the revised structure, the Chief Operating Decision Maker changed the measure used to evaluate segment profitability from Operating profit to Segment operating profit. It represents operating profit (a GAAP measure) adjusted to exclude restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets and other significant items of a nonoperational nature. All prior period comparative information has been recast to reflect the revised segment structure.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Carrier reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted effective tax rate and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures and are associated with Carrier's continuing operations unless specifically noted.

Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items of a nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Adjusted operating profit represents consolidated operating profit (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating profit as a percentage of consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure). Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to common shareowners (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and other significant items. Net debt represents long-term debt (a GAAP measure) less cash and cash equivalents (a GAAP measure).

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flows provided by continuing operating activities (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Carrier's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of Carrier's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners. Orders are contractual commitments with customers to provide specified goods or services for an agreed upon price and may not be subject to penalty if cancelled.

When Carrier provides our expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, future restructuring costs, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Carrier Global Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

?



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions, except per share amounts)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net sales









Product sales


$ 5,477


$ 5,311


$ 10,129


$ 10,153

Service sales


636


623


1,202


1,201

Total Net sales


6,113


5,934


11,331


11,354

Costs and expenses









Cost of products sold


(3,867)


(3,867)


(7,225)


(7,449)

Cost of services sold


(477)


(492)


(892)


(945)

Research and development


(161)


(160)


(314)


(352)

Selling, general and administrative


(813)


(789)


(1,542)


(1,596)

Total Costs and expenses


(5,318)


(5,308)


(9,973)


(10,342)

Equity method investment net earnings


78


90


122


121

Other income (expense), net


30


8


52


(24)

Operating profit


903


724


1,532


1,109

Non-service pension (expense) benefit


-


-


1


-

Interest (expense) income, net


(91)


(157)


(173)


(298)

Earnings before income taxes


812


567


1,360


811

Income tax (expense) benefit


(162)


(120)


(273)


(167)

Earnings from continuing operations


650


447


1,087


644

Discontinued operations, net of tax


(17)


1,922


(17)


2,014

Net earnings (loss)


633


2,369


1,070


2,658

Less: Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries'


42


32


67


52

Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareowners


$ 591


$ 2,337


$ 1,003


$ 2,606

Amounts attributable to common shareowners:









Continuing operations


$ 608


$ 415


$ 1,020


$ 592

Discontinued operations


(17)


1,922


(17)


2,014

Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareowners


$ 591


$ 2,337


$ 1,003


$ 2,606

Earnings per share









Basic:









Continuing operations


$ 0.71


$ 0.46


$ 1.18


$ 0.66

Discontinued operations


(0.02)


2.13


(0.01)


2.24

Net earnings (loss)


$ 0.69


$ 2.59


$ 1.17


$ 2.90

Diluted:









Continuing operations


$ 0.70


$ 0.45


$ 1.17


$ 0.65

Discontinued operations


(0.02)


2.10


(0.02)


2.20

Net earnings (loss)


$ 0.68


$ 2.55


$ 1.15


$ 2.85

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding









Basic


854.9


902.4


860.8


900.2

Diluted


866.3


915.3


872.3


913.6

Carrier Global Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

?



(Unaudited)

(In millions)


June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

Assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 1,797


$ 3,969

Accounts receivable, net


3,373


2,651

Inventories, net


2,888


2,299

Other current assets


1,073


972

Total current assets


9,131


9,891

Future income tax benefits


1,220


1,131

Fixed assets, net


3,182


2,999

Operating lease right-of-use assets


575


554

Intangible assets, net


6,770


6,432

Goodwill


15,672


14,601

Pension and post-retirement assets


50


43

Equity method investments


1,353


1,194

Other assets


540


558

Total Assets


$ 38,493


$ 37,403

?





Liabilities and Equity





Accounts payable


$ 3,214


$ 2,458

Accrued liabilities


4,508


4,182

Current portion of long-term debt


107


1,252

Total current liabilities


7,829


7,892

Long-term debt


11,336


11,026

Future pension and post-retirement obligations


221


214

Future income tax obligations


2,087


2,015

Operating lease liabilities


444


432

Other long-term liabilities


1,562


1,429

Total Liabilities


23,479


23,008

?





Equity





Common stock


9


9

Treasury stock


(5,522)


(3,915)

Additional paid-in capital


8,338


8,610

Retained earnings


12,294


11,483

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(413)


(2,106)

Non-controlling interest


308


314

Total Equity


15,014


14,395

Total Liabilities and Equity


$ 38,493


$ 37,403

Carrier Global Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

?



Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions)


2025


2024

Operating Activities





Net earnings (loss)


$ 1,070


$ 2,658

Discontinued operations, net of tax


17


(2,014)

Adjustments for non-cash items, net:





Depreciation and amortization


620


602

Deferred income tax provision


(158)


(231)

Stock-based compensation costs


44


40

Equity method investment net earnings


(122)


(121)

(Gain) loss on sale of investments


(17)


-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable, net


(702)


(232)

Inventories, net


(412)


7

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


378


2

Distributions from equity method investments


81


12

Other operating activities, net


(47)


(114)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) continuing operating activities


752


609

Net cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operating activities


380


91

Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities


1,132


700

Investing Activities





Capital expenditures


(144)


(210)

Investment in businesses, net of cash acquired


(61)


(10,779)

Dispositions of businesses


8


-

Settlement of derivative contracts, net


87


(185)

Other investing activities, net


(3)


27

Net cash flows provided by (used in) continuing investing activities


(113)


(11,147)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued investing activities


35


4,874

Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities


(78)


(6,273)

Financing Activities





Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings, net


(57)


7

Issuance of long-term debt


15


2,555

Repayment of long-term debt


(1,208)


(3,542)

Repurchases of common stock


(1,628)


-

Dividends paid on common stock


(390)


(330)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest


(9)


(67)

Other financing activities, net


(17)


(14)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) continuing financing activities


(3,294)


(1,391)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued financing activities


-


(15)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities


(3,294)


(1,406)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


68


(82)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash classified

in current assets held for sale


(2,172)


(7,061)

Less: Change in cash balances classified as assets held for sale


-


34

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash


(2,172)


(7,095)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


3,972


9,853

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


1,800


2,758

Less: restricted cash


3


2

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$ 1,797


$ 2,756

Carrier Global Corporation

Segment Summary

?


(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Segment net sales









Climate Solutions Americas


$ 3,252


$ 2,865


$ 5,824


$ 5,225

Climate Solutions Europe


1,253


1,194


2,422


2,486

Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa


882


902


1,708


1,786

Climate Solutions Transportation


726


973


1,377


1,857

Segment net sales


$ 6,113


$ 5,934


$ 11,331


$ 11,354

?









Segment operating profit









Climate Solutions Americas


$ 879


$ 713


$ 1,449


$ 1,138

Climate Solutions Europe


99


93


204


260

Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa


135


157


256


265

Climate Solutions Transportation


128


138


225


251

Segment operating profit


$ 1,241


$ 1,101


$ 2,134


$ 1,914

?









Segment operating margin









Climate Solutions Americas


27.0 %


24.9 %


24.9 %


21.8 %

Climate Solutions Europe


7.9 %


7.8 %


8.4 %


10.5 %

Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa


15.3 %


17.4 %


15.0 %


14.8 %

Climate Solutions Transportation


17.6 %


14.2 %


16.3 %


13.5 %

Components of Changes in Net Sales

?

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Compared with Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

?











(Unaudited)


Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales


Organic


FX
Translation


Acquisitions /
Divestitures, net


Other


Total

Climate Solutions Americas

14 %


- %


- %


- %


14 %

Climate Solutions Europe

- %


5 %


- %


- %


5 %

Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa

(4) %


2 %


- %


- %


(2) %

Climate Solutions Transportation

(1) %


1 %


(25) %


- %


(25) %

Consolidated

6 %


1 %


(4) %


- %


3 %

?










Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Compared with Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

?


(Unaudited)


Factors Contributing to Total % change in Net Sales


Organic


FX
Translation


Acquisitions /
Divestitures, net


Other


Total

Climate Solutions Americas

11 %


- %


- %


- %


11 %

Climate Solutions Europe

(4) %


1 %


- %


- %


(3) %

Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa

(5) %


1 %


- %


- %


(4) %

Climate Solutions Transportation

- %


- %


(26) %


- %


(26) %

Consolidated

4 %


- %


(4) %


- %


- %

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliations

?



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Reconciliation to Earnings before income taxes









Segment operating profit


$ 1,241


$ 1,101


$ 2,134


$ 1,914










Corporate and other


(75)


(45)


(120)


(94)

Restructuring costs


(47)


(29)


(55)


(37)

Amortization of acquired intangibles


(214)


(170)


(415)


(342)

Acquisition step-up amortization


-


(109)


-


(220)

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs


(9)


(24)


(19)


(72)

CCR gain


7


-


7


-

Viessmann-related hedges


-


-


-


(86)

Gain on liability adjustment


-


-


-


46

Non-service pension (expense) benefit


-


-


1


-

Interest (expense) income, net


(91)


(157)


(173)


(298)

?









Earnings before income taxes


$ 812


$ 567


$ 1,360


$ 811

?



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Reconciliation of Segment operating profit to Adjusted operating profit









Climate Solutions Americas


$ 879


$ 713


$ 1,449


$ 1,138

Climate Solutions Europe


99


93


204


260

Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa


135


157


256


265

Climate Solutions Transportation


128


138


225


251

Segment operating profit


$ 1,241


$ 1,101


$ 2,134


$ 1,914

Corporate and other


(75)


(45)


(120)


(94)

Adjusted operating profit


$ 1,166


$ 1,056


$ 2,014


$ 1,820

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Net Income, Earnings Per Share and Effective Tax Rate

?


(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted


Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted

Net sales

$ 6,113


$ -


$ 6,113


$ 11,331


$ -


$ 11,331

?












Operating profit

$ 903


263

a

$ 1,166


$ 1,532


482

a

$ 2,014

Operating margin

14.8 %




19.1 %


13.5 %




17.8 %

?












Earnings before income taxes

$ 812


263

a

$ 1,075


$ 1,360


482

a,b

$ 1,842

Income tax (expense) benefit

$ (162)


(75)

c

$ (237)


$ (273)


(133)

c

$ (406)

Effective tax rate

20.0 %




22.1 %


20.1 %




22.1 %

?












Earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners

$ 608


$ 188


$ 796


$ 1,020


$ 349


$ 1,369

?












Summary of Adjustments:












Amortization of acquired intangibles



$ 214

a





$ 415

a


Restructuring costs



47

a





55

a


Acquisition/divestiture-related costs



9

a





19

a


CCR gain



(7)

a





(7)

a


Total adjustments



$ 263






$ 482















Tax effect on adjustments above



$ (69)






$ (127)



Tax specific adjustments



(6)






(6)



Total tax adjustments



$ (75)

c





$ (133)

c


?












Diluted shares outstanding

866.3




866.3


872.3




872.3

?












Diluted earnings per share:












Continuing operations

$ 0.70




$ 0.92


$ 1.17




$ 1.57

Carrier Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

Net Income, Earnings Per Share and Effective Tax Rate

?


(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2024


Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted


Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted

Net sales

$ 5,934


$ -


$ 5,934


$ 11,354


$ -


$ 11,354

?












Operating profit

$ 724


332

a

$ 1,056


$ 1,109


711

a

$ 1,820

Operating margin

12.2 %




17.8 %


9.8 %




16.0 %

?












Earnings before income taxes

$ 567


344

a,b

$ 911


$ 811


723

a,b

$ 1,534

Income tax (expense) benefit

$ (120)


(87)

c

$ (207)


$ (167)


(173)

c

$ (340)

Effective tax rate

21.2 %




22.7 %


20.6 %




22.2 %

?












Earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners

$ 415


$ 257


$ 672


$ 592


$ 550


$ 1,142

?












Summary of Adjustments:












Amortization of acquired intangibles



$ 170

a





$ 342

a


Restructuring costs



29

a





37

a


Acquisition/divestiture-related costs



24

a





72

a


Acquisition step-up amortization (1)



109

a





220

a


Viessmann-related hedges



-

a





86

a


Gain on liability adjustment (2)



-

a





(46)

a


Debt prepayment costs



$ 12

b





$ 12

b


Total adjustments



$ 344






$ 723



?












Tax effect on adjustments above



$ (87)






$ (173)



Total tax adjustments



$ (87)

c





$ (173)

c


?












Diluted shares outstanding

915.3




915.3


913.6




913.6

?












Diluted earnings per share:












Continuing operations

$ 0.45




$ 0.73


$ 0.65




$ 1.25

?

(1) Amortization of the step-up to fair value of acquired inventory and backlog.

(2) Gain associated with an adjustment to our tax-related liability owed to UTC.

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

?



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net cash flows provided by operating activities


$ 649


$ 660


$ 1,132


$ 700

Less: Capital expenditures - continuing operations


(81)


(108)


(144)


(210)

Less: Capital expenditures - discontinued operations


-


(3)


-


(5)

Free cash flow


$ 568


$ 549


$ 988


$ 485

Net Debt Reconciliation

?



(Unaudited)

(In millions)


June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

Long-term debt


$ 11,336


$ 11,026

Current portion of long-term debt


107


1,252

Less: Cash and cash equivalents


1,797


3,969

Net debt


$ 9,646


$ 8,309

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.