Brightstar Lottery Plc Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

2.6% global same-store sales growth in instant ticket and draw games and double-digit increase in product sales revenue; prior year comparisons impacted by ongoing multi-state jackpot and LMA dynamics

Loss from continuing operations of $60 million includes $99 million non-cash impact of foreign currency translation and $21 million restructuring charge associated with upsized OPtiMa 3.0 cost reduction program

Delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $274 million, demonstrating resilient profit despite incremental investments in the business and multi-state jackpot and LMA dynamics

Strong financial condition with significant liquidity of $2.9 billion

2025 Adjusted EBITDA outlook reaffirmed, cash flow improved

Launching $250 million accelerated share repurchase program

LONDON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Lottery PLC ("Brightstar" or the "Company") (NYSE:BRSL) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"We achieved several important milestones over the last few months," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of Brightstar. "We secured the Italy Lotto license through November 2034, closed the sale of our Gaming & Digital business for $4 billion in cash, and announced plans to return significant capital to shareholders. With a singular focus on lottery and unmatched industry expertise, we are well positioned to create value for all stakeholders with our mission to elevate lotteries and inspire players around the world."

"Our second quarter results reflect sustained global demand for instant ticket and draw games," said Max Chiara, CFO of Brightstar. "We are investing in key initiatives to drive sustainable, long-term growth, while also delivering structural cost reductions to right-size the business. The Company's attractive profit profile and strong, predictable cash flows support our balanced approach to capital allocation."

Overview of Consolidated Second Quarter 2025 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change Constant

Currency

Change All amounts from continuing operations June 30,

2025

2024 ($ in millions, except per share data)









GAAP Financials:









Revenue 631

613 3 % - %











Operating income 139

179 (22) % (27) % Operating income margin 22.0 %

29.2 %















Income from continuing operations (60)

84 NA

Income from continuing operations margin (9.5) %

13.8 %















Earnings per share - diluted $(0.47)

$0.21 NA













Net cash provided by operating activities 265

250 6 %













Cash and cash equivalents 1,309

374 250 %













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Adjusted EBITDA 274

290 (5) % (9) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 43.5 %

47.3 %















Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.12

$0.20 (41) %













Free cash flow 167

210 (21) %













Net debt 5,240

5,173 1 %















Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and other disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial measures, are provided at the end of this news release

Key Highlights

Successful completion of Gaming & Digital sale for approximately $4.0 billion of net cash proceeds on July 1, 2025.

Secured several meaningful contract wins and extensions including a nine-year Lotto operator license in Italy, an eight-year contract in Missouri which includes a fully-integrated OMNIA retail and digital solution, and several multi-year instant ticket printing contract extensions.

Expanding OPtiMa 3.0 cost reduction program to $50 million to right-size the business following the Gaming & Digital sale.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Second quarter revenue was $631 million, up 3% or stable at constant currency.

Instant ticket & draw same-store sales increased across geographies with Italy increasing 3.7%, U.S. higher by 0.6%, and Rest of World climbing 8.4%.

Product sales rose 59% on higher instant ticket printing and terminal sales.

Foreign currency translation had a positive impact on growth.

Growth from the drivers above was partially offset by elevated U.S. multi-state jackpot activity and associated LMA incentives in the prior year.

Loss from continuing operations was $60 million compared to income from continuing operations of $84 million in the prior year period.

Incurred a foreign exchange loss versus a foreign exchange gain in the prior year, primarily reflecting the non-cash impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt.

Operating income was lower, driven by the high profit flow-through from elevated U.S. multi-state jackpot sales and associated LMA incentives in the prior year and restructuring charges related to the expanded OPtiMa 3.0 cost reduction program in the current year.

Increased provision for income taxes.

Dynamics noted above were partially offset by reduced interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA was $274 million compared to $290 million in the prior-year period, demonstrating resiliency despite incremental investments in the business and multi-state jackpot and LMA dynamics.

Prior year results include the high profit flow-through from elevated U.S. multi-state jackpot sales and associated LMA incentives.

Selling, general, and administrative costs were modestly higher as ongoing investments in the business were partially offset by OPtiMa cost savings.

The Q2'25 period benefited from positive foreign currency translation.

Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.47 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.21 in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.12 compared to $0.20 in the prior year, primarily driven by lower operating income.

YTD 2025 Financial Highlights

Year-to-date revenue of $1.2 billion compares to $1.3 billion in the prior-year period.

The decline was due to higher U.S. multi-state jackpot activity and associated LMA incentives in the prior year.

Global instant ticket & draw same-store sales rose 1.2%.

Loss from continuing operations was $52 million compared to income from continuing operations of $200 million in the prior year period.

Lower operating income, primarily due to the items affecting Adjusted EBITDA as noted below.

Foreign exchange loss versus foreign exchange gain in the prior year, primarily reflecting the non-cash impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt.

Adjusted EBITDA of $524 million compares to $617 million in the prior-year, primarily driven by high profit flow-through from elevated U.S. multi-state jackpot sales and associated LMA incentives in the prior year, partially offset by positive foreign currency translation.

Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.59 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.56 in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.20 compares to $0.47 in the prior year primarily driven by lower operating income, partially offset by reductions in net interest and income tax expense.

Net debt was $5.2 billion compared to $4.8 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an approximate $340 million impact from fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate. Net debt leverage was 3.0x pro forma for $2 billion debt reduction completed in July.

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity was $2.9 billion as of June 30, 2025 with $1.3 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.6 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn credit facilities.

Other Developments

The Company plans to launch a $250 million accelerated share repurchase program (ASR) by entering into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with a counterparty bank. The Company plans to execute the ASR as part of its $500 million share repurchase authorization outlined below and in accordance with the share repurchase authorization provided by the Company's shareholders at the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting. The Company has been informed by De Agostini S.p.A., that it does not intend to participate in the ASR.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share with a record date of August 12, 2025 and a payment date of August 26, 2025.

Completed the sale of the Gaming & Digital business on July 1, 2025. The Company received approximately $4.0 billion of net cash proceeds that are expected to be allocated in the following manner:

$2.0 billion used to reduce debt (completed in July 2025). Redeemed in whole the 4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026 and the 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026. Prepaid €300 million of the Term Loan Facilities due January 2027. The remaining amount was allocated to prepay the Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2027.

$1.1 billion to be returned to shareholders. The Company's Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend to common shareholders in the amount of $3.00 per share. The record date of the distribution was July 14, 2025, and it is payable July 29, 2025. In addition, the Board authorized a $500 million, two-year share repurchase program. The new authorization replaces the Company's existing share repurchase program.

$500 million to partially fund upcoming Italy Lotto license payments.

$400 million to be used for general corporate purposes.

The U.S. federal income tax consequences of distributions by the Company will depend, in part, on whether the Company has current or accumulated earnings and profits ("E&P"), as determined under U.S. federal income tax principles. Based on preliminary estimates, the Company does not expect to have current E&P for fiscal year 2025 or accumulated E&P from prior fiscal years that would offset the current year expected E&P deficit. Accordingly, the Company anticipates that the special dividend, the Q1 dividend paid on June 12, and any future dividends paid in the current fiscal year will be treated for U.S. income tax purposes as a non-taxable return of capital to the extent of a shareholder's basis in its shares, and thereafter as capital gain, although no assurances can be provided because the determination of E&P is a full-year calculation which depends upon facts that are not known as of the date hereof.

FY'25 Outlook: Adjusted EBITDA Reaffirmed, Cash Flow Improved

Revenue of approximately $2.50 billion; adjusting revenue down $50 million compared to the previous outlook to reflect a timing shift in product sales and increased amortization related to Italy Lotto upfront license fee (which is treated as contra-revenue).

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.10 billion, in line with the previous outlook as incremental benefit from foreign currency translation is offset by higher-than-expected U.S. multi-state jackpot and LMA impacts.

Net cash used in operating activities of approximately $275 million reflects a $75 million improvement versus the previous outlook driven by interest, income taxes, and other working capital items.

Capital expenditures of approximately $375 million, a $75 million improvement from the previous outlook to reflect timing shifts related to recent contract extensions.

Increasing FY' 25 EUR /USD assumption to 1.12.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

July 29, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on Brightstar's Investor Relations website at www.brightstarlottery.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About Brightstar Lottery

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) is an innovative, forward-thinking global leader in lottery that builds on our renowned expertise in delivering secure technology and producing reliable, comprehensive solutions for our customers. As a premier pure play global lottery company, our best-in-class lottery operations, retail and digital solutions, and award-winning lottery games enable our customers to achieve their goals, fulfill player needs and distribute meaningful benefits to communities. Brightstar has a well-established local presence and is a trusted partner to governments and regulators around the world, creating value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. Brightstar has approximately 6,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.brightstarlottery.com.

Select Performance and KPI data ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)



Constant





Q2'25

Q2'24

Y/Y

Currency

Revenue





Change

Change (1)

Service

















Instant ticket & draw wager-based revenue

516

487

6 %

2 %

U.S. multi-state jackpot wager-based revenue

15

23

(35) %

(35) %

Upfront license fee amortization

(53)

(49)

(6) %

- %

Other

110

126

(13) %

(15) %

Total service revenue

588

586

- %

(3) %





















Product sales

42

27

59 %

55 %

Total revenue

631

613

3 %

- %





















Income from continuing operations

(60)

84

NA





Operating income

139

179

(22) %

(27) %

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

274

290

(5) %

(9) %





















Same-store sales growth (%) at constant currency (wager-based growth) (2)

Global

















Instant ticket & draw games

2.6 %

(0.2 %)









U.S. multi-state jackpots

(34.5 %)

22.5 %









Total

0.3 %

0.9 %





























U.S.

















Instant ticket & draw games

0.6 %

(1.9 %)









U.S. multi-state jackpots

(34.5 %)

22.5 %









Total

(2.7 %)

- %





























Italy

















Instant ticket & draw games

3.7 %

2.3 %





























Rest of world

















Instant ticket & draw games

8.4 %

3.0 %

















































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details (2) Same-store sales represents the change in wagers recorded in lottery jurisdictions where Brightstar is the operator or facilities management supplier,

using the same lottery jurisdictions and perimeter for comparisons between periods

















Constant





Q2'25

Q2'24

Y/Y

Currency









Change

Change (1)





















Same-store revenue growth (%) at constant currency (Same-store sales inclusive of contract mix) (2)

Global

















Instant ticket & draw games

2.5 %

0.6 %









U.S. multi-state jackpots

(34.9) %

21.4 %









Total

0.9 %

1.4 %





























U.S.

















Instant ticket & draw games

(0.6) %

(1.7) %









U.S. multi-state jackpots

(34.9) %

21.4 %









Total

(4.3) %

0.4 %





























Italy

















Instant ticket & draw games

3.6 %

2.2 %





























Rest of world

















Instant ticket & draw games

9.1 %

1.1 %





































































Revenue (by geography)

















U.S. & Canada

293

306

(4) %

(4) %

Italy

259

234

10 %

4 %

Rest of world

79

72

9 %

2 %

Total revenue

631

613

3 %

- %









































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details (2) Same-store revenue represents the change in same-store sales net of contract mix

Brightstar Lottery PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Service revenue 588

586

1,146

1,205 Product sales 42

27

68

69 Total revenue 631

613

1,214

1,274















Cost of services 321

304

626

608 Cost of product sales 35

22

57

48 Selling, general and administrative 100

96

204

198 Research and development 12

11

23

22 Restructuring 21

-

21

- Other operating expense, net 3

1

5

1 Total operating expenses 492

434

937

877















Operating income 139

179

277

397















Interest expense, net 49

53

94

106 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 99

(4)

131

(16) Other non-operating expense, net 2

3

5

7 Total non-operating expenses 149

52

231

97















(Loss) income from continuing operations before provision

for income taxes (10)

127

46

300 Provision for income taxes 50

43

97

100 (Loss) income from continuing operations (60)

84

(52)

200 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 40

-

92

13 Net (loss) income (20)

85

40

213 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

from continuing operations 36

41

67

86 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

from discontinued operations 2

2

4

3 Net (loss) income attributable to Brightstar Lottery

PLC (58)

42

(31)

123















Net (loss) income from continuing operations

attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC per common

share - basic (0.47)

0.21

(0.59)

0.57 Net (loss) income from continuing operations

attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC per common

share - diluted (0.47)

0.21

(0.59)

0.56 Net (loss) income attributable to Brightstar Lottery

PLC per common share - basic (0.29)

0.21

(0.15)

0.61 Net (loss) income attributable to Brightstar Lottery

PLC per common share - diluted (0.29)

0.21

(0.15)

0.61 Weighted-average shares - basic 203

201

203

201 Weighted-average shares - diluted 203

203

203

203

Brightstar Lottery PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in millions) Unaudited













June 30,

December 31,



2025

2024 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

1,309

584 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

92

120 Trade and other receivables, net

428

468 Inventories, net

117

113 Other current assets

153

114 Assets held for sale

4,957

4,765 Total current assets

7,057

6,165 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

637

581 Property, plant and equipment, net

86

85 Operating lease right-of-use assets

99

102 Goodwill

2,706

2,650 Intangible assets, net

90

89 Other non-current assets

563

606 Total non-current assets

4,182

4,113 Total assets

11,238

10,278









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

680

718 Current portion of long-term debt

1,861

208 Other current liabilities

605

619 Liabilities held for sale

981

1,142 Total current liabilities

4,126

2,687 Long-term debt, less current portion

4,688

5,153 Deferred income taxes

206

170 Operating lease liabilities

79

83 Other non-current liabilities

126

125 Total non-current liabilities

5,100

5,530 Total liabilities

9,226

8,217 Commitments and contingencies







Brightstar Lottery PLC's shareholders' equity

1,531

1,652 Non-controlling interests

481

409 Shareholders' equity

2,012

2,061 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

11,238

10,278

Brightstar Lottery PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income (20)

85

40

213 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 40

-

92

13 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities from

continuing operations:













Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 99

(4)

131

(16) Amortization of upfront license fees 53

49

101

99 Depreciation 45

43

90

84 Amortization 9

8

18

16 Stock-based compensation 5

9

12

18 Deferred income taxes (6)

5

(24)

10 Other non-cash items, net 10

3

16

7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of dispositions:













Trade and other receivables 27

64

78

19 Inventories (8)

(4)

(6)

(6) Accounts payable (23)

(44)

(77)

(69) Accrued interest payable 32

27

7

(11) Accrued income taxes 33

2

89

8 Other assets and liabilities 48

8

49

(45) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 265

250

433

315 Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations 45

93

101

148 Net cash provided by operating activities 310

343

534

463















Cash flows from investing activities













Capital expenditures (98)

(40)

(174)

(74) Other 1

1

(1)

(2) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (97)

(39)

(175)

(76) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations (46)

(58)

(85)

(104) Net cash used in investing activities (143)

(97)

(260)

(180)















Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from long-term debt 572

-

1,112

- Net repayments of Revolving Credit Facilities 24

35

(105)

(37) Principal payments on long-term debt -

-

(208)

- Net payments of short-term borrowings -

(6)

-

(16) Net payments on financial liabilities (3)

(1)

(81)

(64) Dividends paid (41)

(80)

(81)

(80) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests (152)

(59)

(163)

(159) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (47)

(35)

(47)

(45) Capital increase - non-controlling interests 176

-

178

2 Other (2)

(12)

(23)

(14) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations 527

(159)

581

(413) Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations (10)

(11)

(143)

(20) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 517

(170)

438

(433)















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash

equivalents 684

76

712

(149) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash

equivalents 39

(14)

58

(31) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the

period 823

497

775

739 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,546

559

1,546

559 Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued

operations 144

86

144

86 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

of continuing operations 1,401

473

1,401

473















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information for continuing operations:













Interest paid 17

25

89

117 Income taxes paid 22

36

32

82

Brightstar Lottery PLC Net Debt ($ in millions) Unaudited









June 30,

December 31,

2025

2024 4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026 -

748 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026 -

777 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027 748

748 2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028 584

517 5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029 747

746 4.250% Senior Secured Euro Notes due March 2030 579

513 Senior Secured Notes 2,658

4,050







Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 465

619 Euro Term Loan Facilities due September 2030 1,166

- Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027 370

157 Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027 30

328 Long-term debt, less current portion 4,688

5,153







4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026 749

- 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026 878

- Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 234

208 Current portion of long-term debt 1,861

208







Total debt 6,549

5,361







Less: Cash and cash equivalents 1,309

584 Net debt 5,240

4,777















Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure







Brightstar Lottery PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, $ in millions)





For the three months ended

June 30,

For the six months ended

June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 (Loss) income from continuing operations

(60)

84

(52)

200 Provision for income taxes

50

43

97

100 Interest expense, net

49

53

94

106 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

99

(4)

131

(16) Other non-operating expense, net

2

3

5

7 Operating income

139

179

277

397 Depreciation

45

43

90

84 Amortization - service revenue (1)

53

49

101

99 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

7

6

14

11 Amortization - purchase accounting

2

2

4

5 Restructuring

21

-

21

- Stock-based compensation

5

9

12

18 Other

3

1

5

1 Adjusted EBITDA

274

290

524

617 (1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees













































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

265

250

433

315 Capital expenditures

(98)

(40)

(174)

(74) Free Cash Flow

167

210

259

241



















Brightstar Lottery PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)





For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024





Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact

(1)

Net

Impact

Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact

(1)

Net

Impact

Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact

(1)

Net

Impact

Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact

(1)

Net

Impact

Reported EPS from continuing operations

attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC - diluted







(0.47)









0.21









(0.59)









0.56





















































Adjustments:

















































Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

0.48

(0.01)

0.49

(0.02)

0.01

(0.03)

0.64

(0.03)

0.68

(0.08)

0.03

(0.11)

Amortization - purchase accounting

0.01

-

0.01

0.01

-

0.01

0.02

-

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.02

Restructuring

0.10

0.03

0.07

-

-

-

0.10

0.03

0.07

-

-

-

Other (non-recurring adjustments)

0.01

-

0.01

0.01

-

0.01

0.03

0.01

0.02

0.01

-

0.01

Net adjustments









0.59









(0.01)









0.79









(0.08)

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations

attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC - diluted







0.12









0.20









0.20









0.47





























































































Reported effective tax rate









(482.6) %









33.6 %









212.9 %









33.3 %

Adjusted effective tax rate









47.5 %









35.6 %









47.6 %









37.1 %

Adjusted EPS weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)





204 (2)









203 (2)









204 (2)









203 (2)





































































(1) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (2) Includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards





















































