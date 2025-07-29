Shutterstock, Inc.: Shutterstock Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) (the "Company"), a leading global creative platform offering high-quality creative content for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Commenting on the Company's performance, Paul Hennessy, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am pleased to report that Shutterstock set new high water marks in the second quarter, achieving record levels in both Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. Our complete suite of offerings, from creative content to custom creative solutions to AI model inputs to our GIPHY distribution is now more than ever enabling us to fuel great work for our customers."

Second Quarter 2025 highlights as compared to Second Quarter 2024:

Financial Highlights

Revenues were $267.0 million compared to $220.1 million.

Net income was $29.4 million compared to $3.6 million.

Net income per diluted common share was $0.82 compared to $0.10.

Adjusted net income was $42.9 million compared to $35.9 million.

Adjusted net income per diluted common share was $1.19 compared to $1.00.

Adjusted EBITDA was $82.2 million compared to $62.1 million.

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue

Second quarter revenue of $267.0 million increased by $46.9 million or 21% as compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Revenue from our Content product offering increased by $29.8 million, or 18%, as compared to the second quarter of 2024, to $199.8 million. Envato, which was acquired in July of 2024, contributed to the year-over-year increase. Content revenue represented 75% of our total revenue in the second quarter of 2025.

Revenue generated from our Data, Distribution, and Services product offering increased by $17.1 million, or 34%, as compared to the second quarter of 2024, to $67.2 million, and represented 25% of second quarter revenue in 2025. Second quarter revenue benefited from the timing of data deal revenue recognition, which fluctuates quarter-to-quarter based on the delivery of metadata to our customers.

Net income and net income per diluted common share

Net income in the second quarter of 2025 of $29.4 million increased $25.8 million as compared to net income of $3.6 million for the second quarter in 2024. Net income per diluted common share was $0.82, as compared to $0.10 for the same period in 2024. These increases were attributable to profitability associated with the Envato business acquired in July of 2024 and unrealized gains related to our investment in Meitu, Inc, offset by an increase in interest expense of $3.7 million due to increased debt which funded the purchase of Envato. The Company also incurred $8.7 million of professional fee expenses in the quarter associated with the proposed merger with Getty Images Holdings, Inc. ("Getty Images").

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share

Adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2025 of $42.9 million increased $7.0 million as compared to adjusted net income of $35.9 million for the second quarter in 2024. Second quarter 2025 adjusted net income was favorably impacted by profitability associated with the Envato acquisition offset by an increase in interest expense.

Adjusted net income per diluted common share was $1.19 as compared to $1.00 for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.19 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA of $82.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 increased by $20.2 million, or 32%, as compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to the contribution from Envato and data deal revenue. Net income margin of 11.0% for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 9.4%, as compared to 1.6% in the second quarter of 2024. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.8% for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 2.6%, as compared to 28.2% in the second quarter of 2024.

SECOND QUARTER LIQUIDITY

Our cash and cash equivalents increased by $4.2 million to $116.4 million at June 30, 2025, as compared with $112.2 million as of March 31, 2025. This increase was driven by $26.8 million of net cash provided by our operating activities and a favorable impact from foreign currency exchange rate changes, partially offset by $13.9 million of net cash used in financing activities and $15.0 million of net cash used in investing activities.

Net cash provided by our operating activities was driven by our operating income and changes in the timing of cash collections from our customers and payments pertaining to operating expenses. In addition, cash flows for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were unfavorably impacted by $5.7 million of expenses related to the Getty Images proposed merger.

Cash used in investing activities for the three months ended June 30, 2025 consisted of $15.4 million related to capital expenditures and content acquisition, partially offset by $0.4 million related to the receipt of the Giphy Retention Compensation, as reimbursed by the Giphy seller.

Cash used in financing activities for the three months ended June 30, 2025 consisted of $11.6 million related to the payment of the quarterly cash dividend, $1.5 million paid in settlement of tax withholding obligations related to employee stock-based compensation awards, and $0.8 million used for the repayment of our credit facility.

Adjusted free cash flow was $17.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of $18.7 million from the second quarter of 2024.

QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.33 per common share or $11.6 million.

On July 21, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.33 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on September 18, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2025.

KEY OPERATING METRICS





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024 2025

2024











Subscribers (end of period)(1)

1,073,000

490,000 1,073,000

490,000 Subscriber revenue (in millions)(2)

$ 108.0

$ 80.3 $ 217.9

$ 164.2















Average revenue per customer (last twelve months)(3)

$ 266

$ 434 $ 266

$ 434 Paid downloads (in millions)(4)

112.6

33.4 233.5

68.4



Subscribers, Subscriber Revenue and Average Revenue Per Customer from acquisitions are included in these metrics beginning twelve months after the closing of the respective business combination. Accordingly, the metrics include Subscribers, Subscriber revenue, and Average revenue per customer from Backgrid beginning February 2025. 2025 metrics include the counts and revenues from Envato.

(1) Subscribers is defined as those customers who purchase one or more of our monthly recurring products for a continuous period of at least three months, measured as of the end of the reporting period. (2) Subscriber revenue is defined as the revenue generated from subscribers during the period. (3) Average revenue per customer is calculated by dividing total revenue for the last twelve-month period by customers. Customers is defined as total active, paying customers that contributed to total revenue over the last twelve-month period. (4) Paid downloads is the number of downloads that our customers make in a given period of our content. Paid downloads exclude content related to our Studios business, downloads of content that are offered to customers for no charge, including our free trials and metadata delivered through our data deal offering.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement Shutterstock's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, Shutterstock's management considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, collectively referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and adjusted free cash flow.

Shutterstock defines adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, non-cash equity-based compensation, Giphy Retention Compensation Expense - non-recurring, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, severance costs associated with strategic workforce optimizations, impairment loss on long-term investment, unrealized losses / gains on investments, interest income and expense, income taxes and Merger related costs; adjusted EBITDA margin as the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to revenue; adjusted net income as net income adjusted for the impact of non-cash equity-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, Giphy Retention Compensation Expense - non-recurring, severance costs associated with strategic workforce optimizations (reported in Other), unrealized losses / gains on investments (reported in Other), impairment loss on long-term investment, Merger related costs and the estimated tax impact of such adjustments; adjusted net income per diluted common share as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares; revenue growth (including by product offering) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage) as the increase in current period revenues over prior period revenues, utilizing fixed exchange rates for translating foreign currency revenues for all periods in the comparison; billings as revenue adjusted for the change in deferred revenue, excluding deferred revenue acquired through business combinations; and adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for capital expenditures, content acquisition, cash received related to Giphy Retention Compensation in connection with the acquisition of Giphy, and cash paid for costs related to the Getty Images merger.

The expense associated with the Giphy Retention Compensation related to (i) the one-time employment inducement bonuses and (ii) the vesting of the cash value of unvested Meta equity awards held by the employees prior to closing, which are reflected in operating expenses (together, the "Giphy Retention Compensation Expense - non-recurring"), are required payments in accordance with the terms of the acquisition. Meta's sale of Giphy was directed by the United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority (the "CMA") and accordingly, the terms of the acquisition were subject to CMA preapproval. Management considers the operating expense associated with these required payments to be unusual and non-recurring in nature. The Giphy Retention Compensation Expense - non-recurring is not considered an ongoing expense necessary to operate the Company's business. Therefore, such expenses have been included in the below adjustments for calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company also incurred $4.3 million of Giphy Retention Compensation expense related to recurring employee costs, which is included in operating expenses, and are not included in the below adjustments for calculating adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share.

These figures have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP and should be considered only in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Shutterstock cautions investors that non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.

Shutterstock's management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted common share, revenue growth (including by product offering) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and adjusted free cash flow are useful to investors because these measures enable investors to analyze Shutterstock's operating results on the same basis as that used by management. Additionally, management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share provide useful information to investors about the performance of the Company's overall business because such measures eliminate the effects of unusual or other infrequent charges that are not directly attributable to Shutterstock's underlying operating performance; and revenue growth (including by product offering) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage) provides useful information to investors by eliminating the effect of foreign currency fluctuations that are not directly attributable to Shutterstock's operating performance. Management also believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the comparability for investors in assessing Shutterstock's financial reporting. Shutterstock's management believes that adjusted free cash flow is useful for investors because it provides them with an important perspective on the cash available for strategic measures, after making necessary capital investments in internal-use software and website development costs to support the Company's ongoing business operations and provides them with the same measures that management uses as the basis for making resource allocation decisions.

Shutterstock's management also uses the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted common share, revenue growth (including by product offering) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and adjusted free cash flow, in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, as an integral part of managing the business and to, among other things: (i) monitor and evaluate the performance of Shutterstock's business operations, financial performance and overall liquidity; (ii) facilitate management's internal comparisons of the historical operating performance of its business operations; (iii) facilitate management's external comparisons of the results of its overall business to the historical operating performance of other companies that may have different capital structures and debt levels; (iv) review and assess the operating performance of Shutterstock's management team and, together with other operational objectives, as a measure in evaluating employee compensation; (v) analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operating investments; and (vi) plan for and prepare future annual operating budgets and determine appropriate levels of operating investments.

Reconciliations of the differences between each of our non-GAAP financial measures (adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted common share, revenue growth (including by product offering) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings, adjusted free cash flow), and each measure's most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are presented under the headings "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP" and "Supplemental Financial Data" immediately following the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Previously Announced Merger Agreement with Getty Images

On January 7, 2025, Shutterstock announced that it entered into a merger agreement with Getty Images to combine in a merger of equals transaction, creating a premier visual content company. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and the extension or refinancing of Getty Images' existing debt obligations. As previously announced, a majority of Shutterstock stockholders approved the adoption of the merger agreement at a special meeting of stockholders held on June 10, 2025.

As previously communicated, in light of the pending transaction with Getty Images, Shutterstock will not be hosting a conference call or providing financial guidance in conjunction with its second quarter 2025 results.

For additional information associated with the transaction, please see the Company's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is a leading global creative platform offering high-quality creative content for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies. Fueled by millions of creators around the world, a growing data engine and a dedication to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production services-all using the latest in innovative technology-Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this press release, and any related oral statements, include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, financings or otherwise, based on current beliefs and involve numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made or as of the dates indicated in the statements and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events, as there can be no assurance that the events or circumstances reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur or the timing thereof. Forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "might," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "estimates," "anticipates," "designed," or the negative of these words and phrases, other variations of these words and phrases or comparable terminology, but not all forward-looking statements include such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary. The forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things, statements regarding guidance, industry prospects, future business, future results of operations or financial condition, future dividends, future stock performance, our ability to consummate acquisitions and integrate the businesses we have acquired or may acquire into our existing operations, new or planned features, products or services, management strategies, our competitive position and the expected timing and completion of the proposed transaction with Getty Images. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among other things: risks and uncertainties associated with our proposed transaction with Getty Images and those risks discussed under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in Shutterstock's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward looking statements. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward looking statements. Shutterstock does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue

$ 266,990

$ 220,053

$ 509,610

$ 434,368

















Operating expenses:















Cost of revenue

105,994

91,254

206,882

179,458 Sales and marketing

57,077

51,881

110,436

108,117 Product development

20,754

19,859

40,619

40,910 General and administrative

48,434

36,393

106,741

68,471 Total operating expenses

232,259

199,387

464,678

396,956 Income from operations

34,731

20,666

44,932

37,412 Interest expense

(4,224)

(561)

(8,522)

(1,123) Other income / (expense), net

12,624

(3,545)

27,139

661 Income before income taxes

43,131

16,560

63,549

36,950 Provision for income taxes

13,691

12,935

15,421

17,204 Net income

$ 29,440

$ 3,625

$ 48,128

$ 19,746

















Earnings per share:















Basic

$ 0.84

$ 0.10

$ 1.37

$ 0.55 Diluted

$ 0.82

$ 0.10

$ 1.35

$ 0.55

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

35,257

35,697

35,075

35,644 Diluted

35,958

35,982

35,642

36,023

Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value amount) (unaudited)





June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 116,410

$ 111,251 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,652 and $3,101

151,752

95,225 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

40,544

49,482 Total current assets

308,706

255,958 Property and equipment, net

63,291

66,400 Right-of-use assets

12,861

13,956 Intangible assets, net

238,037

248,477 Goodwill

575,249

569,668 Deferred tax assets, net

77,079

70,982 Other assets

101,228

83,715 Total assets

$ 1,376,451

$ 1,309,156









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 15,987

$ 9,221 Accrued expenses

121,451

126,643 Contributor royalties payable

93,026

81,076 Deferred revenue

226,719

225,489 Debt

158,108

158,106 Other current liabilities

19,012

24,751 Total current liabilities

634,303

625,286 Deferred tax liability, net

1,933

2,174 Long-term debt

118,119

119,598 Lease liabilities

20,806

23,365 Other non-current liabilities

15,127

20,383 Total liabilities

790,288

790,806 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; 40,808 and 40,395 shares

issued and 35,287 and 34,874 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31,

2024, respectively

407

403 Treasury stock, at cost; 5,521 shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(269,804)

(269,804) Additional paid-in capital

496,883

468,390 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,529)

(16,841) Retained earnings

361,206

336,202 Total stockholders' equity

586,163

518,350 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,376,451

$ 1,309,156

Shutterstock, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, except par value amount) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net income

$ 29,440

$ 3,625

$ 48,128

$ 19,746 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

22,611

21,433

45,282

42,696 Deferred taxes

974

4,357

(6,798)

503 Non-cash equity-based compensation

15,625

14,976

33,509

26,126 Loss on impairment of long-term investment

5,000

-

5,000

- Bad debt expense

367

(262)

960

(1,772) Unrealized (gain) / loss on investments, net

(18,028)

3,624

(31,288)

(131) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(39,056)

(3,143)

(55,674)

(3,879) Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets

4,775

(13,300)

22,757

(25,299) Accounts payable and other current and non-current liabilities

2,677

3,283

(14,587)

(16,899) Contributor royalties payable

6,401

4,561

9,780

10,688 Deferred revenue

(3,950)

(11,189)

(4,986)

(15,514) Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 26,836

$ 27,965

$ 52,083

$ 36,265

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Capital expenditures

(11,312)

(9,075)

(22,120)

(23,536) Business combination, net of cash acquired

-

-

-

(19,474) Cash received related to Giphy Retention Compensation

369

18,121

861

36,522 Acquisition of content

(4,081)

(827)

(4,978)

(1,821) Security deposit payment

59

82

38

82 Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities

$ (14,965)

$ 8,301

$ (26,199)

$ (8,227)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Repurchase of treasury shares

-

(20,592)

-

(20,592) Cash paid related to settlement of employee taxes related to

RSU vesting

(1,473)

(893)

(5,012)

(8,859) Payment of cash dividends

(11,623)

(10,664)

(23,124)

(21,327) Repayment of credit facility

(782)

-

(1,563)

- Net cash used in financing activities

$ (13,878)

$ (32,149)

$ (29,699)

$ (50,778)

















Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

6,186

(1,057)

8,974

(2,879) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

4,179

3,060

5,159

(25,619)

















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

112,231

71,811

111,251

100,490 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 116,410

$ 74,871

$ 116,410

$ 74,871

















Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Information:















Cash paid for income taxes

$ 15,293

$ 9,659

$ 14,689

$ 12,560 Cash paid for interest

4,106

496

8,465

1,005

Shutterstock, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP

(In thousands, except per share information)

(unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, revenue growth (including by distribution channel) on a constant currency basis (expressed as a percentage), billings and adjusted free cash flow are not financial measures prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to any other measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income

$ 29,440

$ 3,625

$ 48,128

$ 19,746 Add / (less) Non-GAAP adjustments:















Non-cash equity-based compensation

15,625

14,976

33,509

26,126 Tax effect of non-cash equity-based compensation (1)(2)

(3,672)

2,835

(7,875)

215 Acquisition-related amortization expense (3)

9,581

9,163

19,278

18,326 Tax effect of acquisition-related amortization expense (1)

(2,252)

(2,153)

(4,531)

(4,306) Impairment loss on long-term investment

5,000

-

5,000

- Giphy Retention Compensation Expense - non-recurring

438

4,715

1,005

11,544 Tax effect of Giphy Retention Compensation Expense - non-

recurring(1)

(103)

(1,108)

(236)

(2,713) Merger related costs

8,710

-

20,571

- Tax effect of Merger related costs(1)

(1,960)

-

(4,629)

- Other(4)

(17,908)

3,907

(30,988)

141 Tax effect of other(1)

(27)

(63)

(68)

(61) Adjusted net income

$ 42,872

$ 35,897

$ 79,164

$ 69,018

















Net income per diluted common share

$ 0.82

$ 0.10

$ 1.35

$ 0.55 Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 1.19

$ 1.00

$ 2.22

$ 1.92

















Weighted average diluted shares

35,958

35,982

35,642

36,023



(1) Statutory tax rates are used to calculate the tax effect of the adjustments. (2) The tax effect of non-cash equity-based compensation in 2024 includes a $6.3 million add-back for the reduction of deferred tax assets associated with the expiration of performance-based stock options and restricted stock units granted the Company's Founder and Executive Chairman in 2014. The performance-based metrics were not met, the awards were not exercisable, and the Company recognized a non-cash tax expense for the change in deferred taxes. (3) Of these amounts, $8.9 million and $8.2 million are included in cost of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The remainder of acquisition-related amortization expense is included in general and administrative expense in the Statement of Operations. (4) Other consists of unrealized gains and losses on investments and severance costs associated with strategic workforce optimizations.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income

$ 29,440

$ 3,625

$ 48,128

$ 19,746 Add / (less) Non-GAAP adjustments:















Interest expense

4,224

561

8,522

1,123 Interest income

(1,077)

(1,348)

(2,012)

(2,391) Provision for income taxes

13,691

12,935

15,421

17,204 Depreciation and amortization

22,611

21,433

45,282

42,696 EBITDA

$ 68,889

$ 37,206

$ 115,341

$ 78,378

















Non-cash equity-based compensation

15,625

14,976

33,509

26,126 Giphy Retention Compensation Expense - non-recurring

438

4,715

1,005

11,544 Merger related costs

8,710

-

20,571

- Foreign currency (gain) / loss

1,482

1,268

1,162

1,860 Unrealized gain on investment

(18,029)

3,625

(31,289)

(130) Workforce optimization - severance

121

282

301

271 Impairment loss on long-term investment

5,000

-

5,000

- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 82,236

$ 62,072

$ 145,600

$ 118,049

















Revenue

$ 266,990

$ 220,053

$ 509,610

$ 434,368 Net income margin

11.0 %

1.6 %

9.4 %

4.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

30.8 %

28.2 %

28.6 %

27.2 %





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Reported Revenue (in thousands)

$ 266,990

$ 220,053

$ 509,610

$ 434,368

















Revenue growth

21 %

5 %

17 %

2 % Revenue growth on a constant currency basis

20 %

6 %

17 %

3 %

















Content reported revenue (in thousands)

$ 199,796

$ 169,951

$ 402,684

$ 343,781 Content revenue growth

18 %

(9) %

17 %

(10) % Content revenue growth on a constant currency basis

16 %

(9) %

17 %

(9) %

















Data, Distribution, and Services reported revenue (in thousands)

$ 67,194

$ 50,102

$ 106,926

$ 90,587 Data, Distribution, and Services revenue growth

34 %

129 %

18 %

110 % Data, Distribution, and Services revenue growth on a constant currency

basis

35 %

129 %

18 %

110 %





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flow information:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 26,836

$ 27,965

$ 52,083

$ 36,265 Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities

$ (14,965)

$ 8,301

$ (26,199)

$ (8,227) Net cash used in financing activities

$ (13,878)

$ (32,149)

$ (29,699)

$ (50,778)

















Adjusted free cash flow:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 26,836

$ 27,965

$ 52,083

$ 36,265 Capital expenditures

(11,312)

(9,075)

(22,120)

(23,536) Content acquisitions

(4,081)

(827)

(4,978)

(1,821) Cash received related to Giphy Retention Compensation

369

18,121

861

36,522 Merger related costs

5,686

-

15,036

- Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 17,498

$ 36,184

$ 40,882

$ 47,430





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Content

$ 199,796

$ 169,951

$ 402,684

$ 343,781 Data, Distribution, and Services

$ 67,194

$ 50,102

$ 106,926

$ 90,587 Total revenue

$ 266,990

$ 220,053

$ 509,610

$ 434,368

















Change in total deferred revenue(1)

$ 477

$ (11,519)

$ 1,230

$ (16,941) Total billings

$ 267,467

$ 208,534

$ 510,840

$ 417,427



(1) Change in total deferred revenue excludes deferred revenue acquired through business combinations.

Shutterstock, Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (unaudited)

Historical Operating Metrics





Three Months Ended



6/30/25

3/31/25

12/31/24

9/30/24

6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23

9/30/23

































Subscribers (end of period, in thousands) (1)

1,073

1,079

459

470

490

499

523

551 Subscriber revenue (in millions) (2)

$ 108.0

$ 109.9

$ 75.7

$ 78.7

$ 80.3

$ 83.9

$ 85.2

$ 88.3

































Average revenue per customer (last twelve months) (3)

$ 266

$ 244

$ 450

$ 446

$ 434

$ 418

$ 412

$ 401 Paid downloads (in millions) (4)

112.6

120.9

33.0

32.9

33.4

35.0

35.4

36.4



Equity-Based Compensation by expense category





Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

6/30/25

3/31/25

12/31/24

9/30/24

6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23

9/30/23

































Cost of revenue

$ 532

$ 396

$ 505

$ 443

$ 300

$ 224

$ 145

$ 180 Sales and marketing

2,559

2,255

2,627

3,226

3,167

2,011

2,201

2,067 Product development

3,529

2,912

2,722

2,745

4,171

2,285

3,022

3,509 General and administrative

9,005

12,321

9,256

8,680

7,338

6,630

6,620

7,247 Total non-cash equity-based compensation

$ 15,625

$ 17,884

$ 15,110

$ 15,094

$ 14,976

$ 11,150

$ 11,988

$ 13,003

Depreciation and Amortization by expense category





Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

6/30/25

3/31/25

12/31/24

9/30/24

6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23

9/30/23

































Cost of revenue

$ 20,804

$ 20,742

$ 21,191

$ 19,653

$ 20,087

$ 19,874

$ 18,952

$ 19,872 General and administrative

1,807

1,929

2,096

1,991

1,346

1,389

1,404

1,400 Total depreciation and amortization

$ 22,611

$ 22,671

$ 23,287

$ 21,644

$ 21,433

$ 21,263

$ 20,356

$ 21,272

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.