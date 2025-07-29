Anzeige
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
WKN: A2PKRR | ISIN: US22052L1044 | Ticker-Symbol: 2X0
Tradegate
29.07.25 | 11:47
62,22 Euro
-0,37 % -0,23
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
29.07.2025 14:08 Uhr
Corteva Agriscience: Corteva Increases Quarterly Dividend for Fifth Consecutive Year

INDIANAPOLIS, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock dividend of $0.18 cents per share, representing an annual increase of nearly 6% over the company's previous quarterly dividend and payable September 15, 2025, to the Company's shareholders of record on September 2, 2025.

This is Corteva's fifth dividend increase since its 2019 spin-off and a result of the company's firm focus on driving margin expansion and sustainable long-term growth through industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement, together with disciplined operational execution. The announcement reflects Corteva's continued focus on returning capital to shareholders.

EIDP, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of EIDP, Inc. (formerly known as E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company) (EIDP) declared regular preferred stock dividends of $1.12 -1/2 per share on the $4.50 series preferred stock and $0.87 -1/2 per share on the $3.50 series preferred stock - both payable October 24, 2025, to EIDP stockholders of record on October 3, 2025. EIDP, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Corteva, Inc.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

SOURCE Corteva Agriscience

© 2025 PR Newswire
