Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

EVERETT, Wash., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the "Company", "Coastal", "we", "our", or "us"), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the "Bank"), through which it operates a community-focused bank segment ("community bank") with an industry leading banking as a service ("BaaS") segment ("CCBX"), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, including net income of $11.0 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, compared to $9.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and $11.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Management Discussion of the Second Quarter Results

"Second quarter of 2025 saw a lower provision for credit losses as a result of an improvement in the performance of the CCBX portfolio and our focus on originating higher quality CCBX loans resulting in lower historical loss factors. Noninterest expenses were fairly flat compared to last quarter related to continued onboarding and implementation costs for partnerships and products within CCBX and investments in technology. We believe these investments are important to the long-term success and scalability of the Company," stated CEO Eric Sprink. "We had another quarter of quality deposit growth of $122.3 million during the second quarter, and our CCBX program fee income, excluding nonrecurring revenue, increased 8.2% compared to the prior quarter."

Key Points for Second Quarter and Our Go-Forward Strategy

CCBX Making Progress on Launching New Programs. As of June 30, 2025 we had two partners in testing, two in implementation/onboarding, five signed letters of intent (LOI) and we have an active pipeline of new partners along with new products with existing partners for the balance of 2025 and into 2026. Total BaaS program fee income was $6.8 million, excluding $504,000 in nonrecurring revenue, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $512,000, or 8.2%, from the three months ended March 31, 2025. We continue to have contracts with our partners that fully indemnify us against fraud and 98.8% against credit risk as of June 30, 2025.



Continued Investments in Future Growth. Total noninterest expense of $72.8 million was up $843,000, or 1.2%, as compared to $72.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, mainly driven by higher data processing and software costs partially offset by lower legal and professional expenses. With the increase in new CCBX partners and the launch of products with existing partners in 2025, we expect that expenses will be predominantly incurred at the outset, emphasizing compliance and operational risk management. This will occur before the new programs or products start to produce revenue. As a result, we believe expense growth should moderate considerably in the second half of 2025, with new programs or products starting to produce revenue to offset the initial up-front expenses.



Favorable Trends On, and Off Balance Sheet. Average deposits were $3.93 billion, an increase of $221.6 million, or 6.0%, over the quarter ended March 31, 2025, driven primarily by growth in CCBX partner programs and the addition of a new deposit partner. During the second quarter of 2025, we sold $1.30 billion of loans, the majority of which were credit card receivables. We retain a portion of the fee income on sold credit card loans. As of June 30, 2025 there were 313,827 off balance sheet credit cards with fee earning potential, an increase of 76,803 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and an increase of 286,146 from June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

The tables below outline some of our key operating metrics.

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 107,797 $ 104,907 $ 102,448 $ 105,165 $ 97,422 Interest expense 31,060 28,845 30,071 32,892 31,250 Net interest income 76,737 76,062 72,377 72,273 66,172 Provision for credit losses 32,211 55,781 61,867 70,257 62,325 Net interest income after

provision for credit losses 44,526 20,281 10,510 2,016 3,847 Noninterest income 42,693 63,477 74,100 78,790 69,138 Noninterest expense 72,832 71,989 67,411 64,424 57,964 Provision for income tax 3,359 2,039 3,832 2,926 3,425 Net income $ 11,028 $ 9,730 $ 13,367 $ 13,456 $ 11,596 As of and for the Three Month Period June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 719,759 $ 624,302 $ 452,513 $ 484,026 $ 487,245 Investment securities 45,577 46,991 47,321 48,620 49,213 Loans held for sale 60,474 42,132 20,600 7,565 - Loans receivable 3,540,330 3,517,359 3,486,565 3,413,894 3,321,813 Allowance for credit losses (164,794 ) (183,178 ) (176,994 ) (171,674 ) (148,878 ) Total assets 4,480,559 4,339,282 4,121,208 4,064,472 3,959,549 Interest bearing deposits 3,358,216 3,251,599 3,057,808 3,047,861 2,949,643 Noninterest bearing deposits 555,355 539,630 527,524 579,427 593,789 Core deposits (1) 3,441,624 3,321,772 3,123,434 3,190,869 3,528,339 Total deposits 3,913,571 3,791,229 3,585,332 3,627,288 3,543,432 Total borrowings 47,960 47,923 47,884 47,847 47,810 Total shareholders' equity $ 461,709 $ 449,917 $ 438,704 $ 331,930 $ 316,693 Share and Per Share Data (2): Earnings per share - basic $ 0.73 $ 0.65 $ 0.97 $ 1.00 $ 0.86 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.63 $ 0.94 $ 0.97 $ 0.84 Dividends per share - - - - - Book value per share (3) $ 30.59 $ 29.98 $ 29.37 $ 24.51 $ 23.54 Tangible book value per share (4) $ 30.59 $ 29.98 $ 29.37 $ 24.51 $ 23.54 Weighted avg outstanding shares - basic 15,033,296 14,962,507 13,828,605 13,447,066 13,412,667 Weighted avg outstanding shares - diluted 15,447,923 15,462,041 14,268,229 13,822,270 13,736,508 Shares outstanding at end of period 15,093,036 15,009,225 14,935,298 13,543,282 13,453,805 Stock options outstanding at end of period 126,654 163,932 186,354 198,370 286,119

See footnotes that follow the tables below



As of and for the Three Month Period June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets (5) to total assets 1.36 % 1.30 % 1.52 % 1.63 % 1.34 % Nonperforming assets (5) to loans receivable and OREO 1.72 % 1.60 % 1.80 % 1.94 % 1.60 % Nonperforming loans (5) to total loans receivable 1.72 % 1.60 % 1.80 % 1.94 % 1.60 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 270.7 % 325.0 % 282.5 % 258.7 % 279.9 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 4.65 % 5.21 % 5.08 % 5.03 % 4.48 % Gross charge-offs $ 53,780 $ 53,686 $ 61,585 $ 53,305 $ 55,207 Gross recoveries $ 4,467 $ 5,486 $ 5,223 $ 4,516 $ 2,254 Net charge-offs to average loans (6) 5.54 % 5.57 % 6.56 % 5.60 % 6.54 % Capital Ratios: Company Tier 1 leverage capital 10.39 % 10.67 % 10.78 % 8.40 % 8.31 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.32 % 12.13 % 12.04 % 9.24 % 9.03 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.41 % 12.22 % 12.14 % 9.34 % 9.13 % Total risk-based capital 14.90 % 14.73 % 14.67 % 11.89 % 11.70 % Bank Tier 1 leverage capital 10.33 % 10.57 % 10.64 % 9.29 % 9.24 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.36 % 12.12 % 11.99 % 10.34 % 10.15 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.36 % 12.12 % 11.99 % 10.34 % 10.15 % Total risk-based capital 13.65 % 13.42 % 13.28 % 11.63 % 11.44 % (1) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and time deposits. (2) Share and per share amounts are based on total actual or average common shares outstanding, as applicable. (3) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders' equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. (4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders' equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated. (5) Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest. (6) Annualized calculations.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets ("ROA") was 0.99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 0.93% and 1.21% for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. ROA for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, increased 0.06% and decreased 0.22% compared to March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Noninterest expenses were slightly higher for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025 due to continued investments in growth, technology and risk management, partially offset by a decrease in legal and professional expenses. Noninterest expenses were higher than the quarter ended June 30, 2024 due primarily to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and software licenses and legal and professional expenses, all of which are related to the growth of Company and investments in technology and risk management.

Yield on earning assets and yield on loans receivable decreased 0.40% and 0.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, largely due to a decrease in CCBX loan yield. Lower rate capital call lines increased $66.2 million, or 49.6%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. These loans bear a lower rate of interest, but have less credit risk due to the way the loans are structured compared to other commercial loans. Average loans receivable as of June 30, 2025 increased $56.1 million compared to March 31, 2025 as net CCBX loans continue to grow, despite selling $1.30 billion in CCBX loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The quarter over quarter volatility in the efficiency ratio and noninterest income to average asset performance metrics was driven by a higher-quality CCBX loan-mix from a credit quality perspective, which effectively reduced the credit enhancement required within non-interest income due to lower net-charge off activity as a percent of total loans which lowered our provision expense. These items have a neutral impact to net income although impacted the quarter-to-quarter metrics due to lower reported noninterest income. Additionally, results for the three months ended June 30, 2025 also included a net $439,000 loss on equity securities due to the re-valuation of a privately held equity stake, which CCB reviews quarterly. Management doesn't believe the write-down is indicative of longer-term concerns of the portfolio company's health at this time.

The following table shows the Company's key performance ratios for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended (unaudited) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Return on average assets (1) 0.99 % 0.93 % 1.30 % 1.34 % 1.21 % Return on average equity (1) 9.72 % 8.91 % 14.90 % 16.67 % 15.22 % Yield on earnings assets (1) 9.92 % 10.32 % 10.24 % 10.79 % 10.49 % Yield on loans receivable (1) 11.11 % 11.33 % 11.12 % 11.44 % 11.22 % Cost of funds (1) 3.13 % 3.11 % 3.24 % 3.62 % 3.60 % Cost of deposits (1) 3.10 % 3.08 % 3.21 % 3.59 % 3.58 % Net interest margin (1) 7.06 % 7.48 % 7.23 % 7.42 % 7.12 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 6.52 % 6.87 % 6.54 % 6.42 % 6.05 % Noninterest income to average assets (1) 3.82 % 6.06 % 7.19 % 7.85 % 7.22 % Efficiency ratio 60.98 % 51.59 % 46.02 % 42.65 % 42.84 % Loans receivable to deposits (2) 92.01 % 93.89 % 97.82 % 94.33 % 93.75 % (1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented. (2) Includes loans held for sale.

Management Outlook; CEO Eric Sprink

"As we look to the latter half of 2025 and beyond, we expect to see additional new partner engagements, given that our CCBX pipeline remains strong with high-quality opportunities. We are committed to continuing to invest in our technology and risk management infrastructure to support our growth in the BaaS sector which is expected to produce future efficiencies, automation and cost reductions as we grow. The improvement in the performance of the CCBX portfolio and lower historical loss factors within the CCBX portfolio are positive indicators that our risk reduction and credit improvement efforts are proving effective, alongside the fraud and credit indemnifications provided by our partners. Additionally, we saw an increase of $512,000, or 8.2%, from the three months ended March 31, 2025 in BaaS program income, excluding nonrecurring revenue, namely in transaction and interchange income. We anticipate this growth to continue in future periods as our partner activities expand and grow." said CEO Eric Sprink.

Coastal Financial Corporation Overview

The Company has one main subsidiary, the Bank, which consists of three segments: CCBX, the community bank and treasury & administration. The CCBX segment includes all of our BaaS activities, the community bank segment includes all community banking activities and the treasury & administration segment includes treasury management, overall administration and all other aspects of the Company.

CCBX Performance Update

Our CCBX segment continues to evolve, and we have 29 relationships, at varying stages, including two partners in testing, two in implementation/onboarding, and five signed LOI as of June 30, 2025. We continue to refine the criteria for CCBX partnerships, exploring relationships with larger and more established partners, with experienced management teams, existing customer bases and strong financial positions. We also will consider promising medium and smaller sized partners that align with our approach and terms including financial wherewithal and will continue to exit relationships where it makes sense for us to do so.

While we explore relationships with new partners we continue to expand our product offerings with existing CCBX partners. As we become more proficient in the BaaS space we aim to cultivate new relationships that align with our long-term goals. We believe that a strategy of adding new partnerships and launching new products with existing partners allows us to expand and grow our customer base with a modest increase in regulatory risk given our operational history with them. Increases in partner activity/transaction counts is positively impacting noninterest income and we expect this trend to continue as current products grow and new products are introduced. We plan to continue selling loans as part of our strategy to balance partner and lending limits, and manage the loan portfolio and credit quality. We retain a portion of the fee income for our role in processing transactions on sold credit card loans, and will continue this strategy to provide an on-going revenue source with no on balance sheet risk or capital requirement.

As we build our deposit base, we will be able to sweep deposits off and on the balance sheet as needed. This deposit sweep capability allows us to better manage liquidity and deposit programs. At June 30, 2025 we swept off $478.7 million in deposits for FDIC insurance and liquidity purposes. Robinhood has entered the production testing phase for its suite of deposit products, signaling continued momentum in our strategic partnership pipeline. Dave finalized production testing in Q2 and is poised to initiate its beta launch, expanding our footprint in digital banking solutions. The introduction of theses products are expected to diversify and grow deposits.

The following table illustrates the activity and evolution in CCBX relationships for the periods presented.

As of (unaudited) June 30, 2025 March 31,

2025 June 30, 2024 Active 20 19 19 Friends and family / testing 2 2 1 Implementation / onboarding 2 3 1 Signed letters of intent 5 1 0 Total CCBX relationships 29 25 21

CCBX loans increased $29.5 million, or 1.8%, to $1.68 billion despite selling $1.30 billion in loans during the three months ended June 30, 2025. In accordance with the program agreement for one partner, we are responsible for losses on 5% of that portfolio. At June 30, 2025 the portion of that portfolio for which we are responsible represented $19.8 million in loans.

The following table details the CCBX loan portfolio:

CCBX As of June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 199,675 11.9 % $ 133,466 8.1 % $ 109,133 7.7 % All other commercial & industrial loans 26,142 1.6 29,702 1.8 41,757 3.0 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 234,786 14.0 285,355 17.3 287,950 20.4 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 533,925 31.8 532,775 32.2 549,241 39.0 Other consumer and other loans 686,321 40.7 670,026 40.6 422,136 29.9 Gross CCBX loans receivable 1,680,849 100.0 % 1,651,324 100.0 % 1,410,217 100.0 % Net deferred origination (fees) costs (569 ) (498 ) (438 ) Loans receivable $ 1,680,280 $ 1,650,826 $ 1,409,779 Loan Yield - CCBX (1)(2) 16.22 % 16.88 % 17.75 % (1) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield. (2) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

The increase in CCBX loans in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, includes an increase of $66.2 million, or 49.6%, in capital call lines as a result of normal balance fluctuations and business activities, a decrease of $50.6 million, or 17.7%, in residential real estate loans and an increase of $17.4 million or 1.5%, in other consumer and other loans. We continue to monitor and manage the CCBX loan portfolio, and sold $1.30 billion in CCBX loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to sales of $744.6 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2025. We continue to reposition ourselves by managing CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio earnings and generate off balance sheet fee income. CCBX loan yield decreased 0.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as a result of an increase in lower rate capital call lines and overall mix of loans compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, these loans bear a lower rate of interest, but have less credit risk due to the way the loans are structured compared to other commercial loans.

The following chart shows the growth in credit card accounts that generate fee income. This includes accounts with balances, which are included in our loan totals, and accounts that have been sold and have no corresponding balance in our loan totals, and that generate fee income.





The following chart shows the growth in active CCBX debit cards which are sources of interchange income.





The following table details the CCBX deposit portfolio:

CCBX As of June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 60,448 2.6 % $ 58,416 2.6 % $ 62,234 3.0 % Interest bearing demand and

money market 2,231,159 94.5 2,145,608 94.6 1,989,105 96.7 Savings 51,523 2.2 16,625 0.7 5,150 0.3 Total core deposits 2,343,130 99.3 2,220,649 97.9 2,056,489 100.0 Other deposits 17,013 0.7 46,359 2.1 - - Total CCBX deposits $ 2,360,143 100.0 % $ 2,267,008 100.0 % $ 2,056,489 100.0 % Cost of deposits (1) 3.96 % 4.01 % 4.92 % (1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

CCBX deposits increased $93.1 million, or 4.1%, in the three months ended June 30, 2025 to $2.36 billion as a result of growth and normal balance fluctuations. This excludes the $478.7 million in CCBX deposits that were transferred off balance sheet for increased Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance coverage and sweep purposes, compared to $406.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Amounts in excess of FDIC insurance coverage are transferred, using a third-party facilitator/vendor sweep product, to participating financial institutions.

Community Bank Performance Update

In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the community bank saw net loans decrease $6.5 million, or 0.3%, to $1.86 billion, as a result of normal balance fluctuations.

The following table details the Community Bank loan portfolio:

Community Bank As of June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans $ 149,926 8.0 % $ 149,104 8.0 % $ 144,436 7.5 % Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development loans 194,150 10.4 166,551 8.9 173,064 9.0 Residential real estate loans 198,844 10.7 202,920 10.8 229,639 12.0 Commercial real estate loans 1,310,882 70.2 1,340,647 71.6 1,357,979 70.8 Consumer and other loans: Other consumer and other loans 12,230 0.7 13,326 0.7 14,220 0.7 Gross Community Bank loans receivable 1,866,032 100.0 % 1,872,548 100.0 % 1,919,338 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (5,982 ) (6,015 ) (7,304 ) Loans receivable $ 1,860,050 $ 1,866,533 $ 1,912,034 Loan Yield(1) 6.53 % 6.53 % 6.52 % (1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

Community bank loan categories decreased $29.8 million in commercial real estate loans and $1.1 million in consumer and other loans, partially offset by an increase of $27.6 million in construction, land and land development loans and $822,000 in commercial and industrial loans, during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The following table details the community bank deposit portfolio:

Community Bank As of June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 494,907 31.9 % $ 481,214 31.5 % $ 531,555 35.7 % Interest bearing demand and

money market 545,655 35.1 560,416 36.8 876,668 59.0 Savings 57,933 3.7 59,493 3.9 63,627 4.3 Total core deposits 1,098,495 70.7 1,101,123 72.2 1,471,850 99.0 Other deposits 440,975 28.4 407,391 26.7 1 0.0 Time deposits less than $100,000 5,299 0.3 5,585 0.4 6,741 0.5 Time deposits $100,000 and over 8,659 0.6 10,122 0.7 8,351 0.5 Total Community Bank deposits $ 1,553,428 100.0 % $ 1,524,221 100.0 % $ 1,486,943 100.0 % Cost of deposits(1) 1.77 % 1.76 % 1.77 % (1)Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

Community bank deposits increased $29.2 million, or 1.9%, during the three months ended June 30, 2025 to $1.55 billion. The community bank segment includes noninterest bearing deposits of $494.9 million, or 31.9%, of total community bank deposits, resulting in a cost of deposits of 1.77%, which compared to 1.76% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Net Interest Income and Margin Discussion

Net interest income was $76.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $675,000, or 0.9%, from $76.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and an increase of $10.6 million, or 16.0%, from $66.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net interest income compared to March 31, 2025, was higher due to an increase in average loans receivable. The increase in net interest income compared to June 30, 2024 was largely related to growth in loans receivable and a reduction in cost of funds as a result of lower interest rates.

Net interest margin was 7.06% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 7.48% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, due primarily to a decrease in loan yield. Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release) was 4.07% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 4.28% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net interest margin was 7.12% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 was largely due to a decrease in loan yield, partially offset by lower cost of funds. The $66.2 million of growth in lower rate capital call lines and overall mix of loans contributed to the decrease in net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Capital call lines grew 49.6% quarter-over-quarter to $199.7 million, or 11.9% of total CCBX loans versus 8.1% in the prior quarter. These loans carry a lower interest rate, but also lower credit costs.

Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $720,000, or 0.7%, to $98.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $98.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as a result of loan growth. Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $8.0 million, or 8.8%, compared to $90.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, due to an increase in outstanding balances. Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release) decreased 0.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025 and increased 0.07% compared the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The following tables illustrate how net interest margin and loan yield is affected by BaaS loan expense:

Consolidated As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30

2025 March 31

2025 June 30

2024 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: Net interest margin (1) 7.06 % 7.48 % 7.12 % Earning assets 4,356,591 4,124,065 3,736,579 Net interest income (GAAP) 76,737 76,062 66,172 Less: BaaS loan expense (32,483 ) (32,507 ) (29,011 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense(2) $ 44,254 $ 43,555 $ 37,161 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (1)(2) 4.07 % 4.28 % 4.00 % Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans: Loan yield (GAAP)(1) 11.11 % 11.33 % 11.22 % Total average loans receivable $ 3,567,823 $ 3,511,724 $ 3,258,042 Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP) 98,867 98,147 90,879 BaaS loan expense (32,483 ) (32,507 ) (29,011 ) Net loan income(2) $ 66,384 $ 65,640 $ 61,868 Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans (1)(2) 7.46 % 7.58 % 7.64 % (1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented. (2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Average investment securities decreased $900,000 to $46.3 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025 and decreased $3.5 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 as a result of principal paydowns.

Cost of funds was 3.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 2 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and a decrease of 47 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 3.10%, compared to 3.08% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and 3.58% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The decreased cost of funds and deposits compared to June 30, 2024 were largely due to the reductions in the Fed funds rate in 2024.

The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Yield on

Loans (2) Cost of

Deposits (2) Community Bank 6.53 % 1.77 % 6.53 % 1.76 % 6.52 % 1.77 % CCBX (1) 16.22 % 3.96 % 16.88 % 4.01 % 17.75 % 4.92 % Consolidated 11.11 % 3.10 % 11.33 % 3.08 % 11.22 % 3.58 % (1) CCBX yield on loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income which can be compared to interest income on the Company's community bank loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(2) Annualized calculations for periods presented.

The following table illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans (2) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans(2) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans (2) BaaS loan interest income $ 68,264 16.22 % $ 67,855 16.88 % $ 60,138 17.75 % Less: BaaS loan expense 32,483 7.72 % 32,507 8.09 % 29,011 8.56 % Net BaaS loan income (1) $ 35,781 8.50 % $ 35,348 8.79 % $ 31,127 9.19 % Average BaaS Loans(3) $ 1,688,492 $ 1,630,088 $ 1,362,343 (1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release. (2) Annualized calculations shown for the periods presented. (3) Includes loans held for sale.

Noninterest Income Discussion

Noninterest income was $42.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of $20.8 million from $63.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $26.4 million from $69.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was primarily due to a decrease of $20.6 million in total BaaS income. The $20.6 million decrease in total BaaS income included a $22.4 million decrease in BaaS credit enhancements related to the decrease in provision for credit losses due to an improvement in the performance of the CCBX portfolio and our focus on originating higher quality CCBX loans resulting in lower historical loss factors, which had a favorable impact on the provision for credit losses, partially offset by an increase of $1.0 million in BaaS program income, which includes $504,000 in nonrecurring revenue, and a $811,000 increase in BaaS fraud enhancements. Results for the three months ended June 30, 2025 also included a net $439,000 loss on equity securities due to the re-valuation of a privately held equity stake, which we review quarterly. Management doesn't believe the write-down is indicative of longer-term concerns of the portfolio company's health at this time. The $1.0 million increase in BaaS program income is largely due to an increase in transaction and interchange fees and includes $504,000 in nonrecurring revenue (see "Appendix B" for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for credit losses and credit and fraud enhancements).

The $26.4 million decrease in noninterest income over the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to a $28.5 million decrease in BaaS credit and fraud enhancements due to improvement in the performance of the CCBX loan portfolio, partially offset by an increase of $2.0 million in BaaS program income, which includes $504,000 in nonrecurring revenue.

Noninterest Expense Discussion

Total noninterest expense increased $843,000 to $72.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $72.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and increased $14.9 million from $58.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The $843,000 increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was primarily due to a $659,000 increase in data processing and software licenses, an $811,000 increase in BaaS fraud expense and a $74,000 increase in legal and professional fees, partially offset by a $414,000 decrease in other expenses, $119,000 decrease in occupancy expense, $81,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits and a $24,000 decrease in BaaS loan expense. The increase in data processing and software licenses were part of our continued investments in growth, technology and risk management. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, and originating & servicing CCBX loans. BaaS fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner's customer loan and deposit accounts. A portion of this expense is realized during the quarter in which the loss occurs, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partners.

The increase in noninterest expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was largely due to a $4.4 million increase in salary and employee benefits, a $1.6 million increase in data processing and software licenses due to enhancements and investments in technology, and a $2.7 million increase in legal and professional expenses, all of which are related to the growth of Company and investments in technology and risk management. Also contributing to the the increase was a $3.5 million increase in BaaS loan expense and a $1.0 million increase in BaaS fraud expense.

Certain noninterest expenses are reimbursed by our CCBX partners. In accordance with GAAP we recognize all expenses in noninterest expense and the reimbursement of expenses from our CCBX partner in noninterest income. The following table reflects the portion of noninterest expenses that are reimbursed by partners to assist in the understanding of how the increases in noninterest expense are related to expenses incurred and reimbursed by CCBX partners:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands; unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 72,832 $ 71,989 $ 57,964 Less: BaaS loan expense 32,483 32,507 29,011 Less: BaaS fraud expense 2,804 1,993 1,784 Less: Reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) 646 1,026 857 Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense

and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) (1) $ 36,899 $ 36,463 $ 26,312 (1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. The income tax provision as a percentage was higher for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as a result of the higher net income and increase in state income tax rates, partially offset by the deductibility of certain equity awards, and was somewhat flat in dollar amount compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, but higher in tax rate.

The Company is subject to various state taxes that are assessed as CCBX activities and employees expand into other states, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 5.14% for calculating the provision for state income taxes. The state rate increased in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 primarily as a result of a change in California's tax laws.

Financial Condition Overview

Total assets increased $141.3 million, or 3.3%, to $4.48 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $4.34 billion at March 31, 2025. The increase is primarily comprised of a $95.5 million increase in cash and interest bearing deposits with other banks, a $23.0 million increase in loans receivable, and an $18.3 million increase in loans held for sale. Total loans receivable increased to $3.54 billion at June 30, 2025, from $3.52 billion at March 31, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, in addition to the $719.8 million in cash on hand the Company had the capacity to borrow up to a total of $642.7 million from the Federal Reserve Bank discount window and Federal Home Loan Bank, plus an additional $50.0 million from a correspondent bank. There were no borrowings outstanding on these lines as of June 30, 2025.

The Company, on a stand alone basis, had a cash balance of $43.9 million as of June 30, 2025, a portion of which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, for funding $1.6 million in commitments to bank technology investment funds, with the remaining cash available to be contributed to the Bank as capital.

Uninsured deposits were $579.9 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $558.8 million as of March 31, 2025.

Total shareholders' equity as of June 30, 2025 increased $11.8 million since March 31, 2025. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily comprised of $11.0 million in net earnings combined with an increase of $764,000 in common stock outstanding as a result of equity awards exercised or vested during the three months ended June 30, 2025.

The Company and the Bank remained well capitalized at June 30, 2025, as summarized in the following table.

(unaudited) Coastal Community Bank Coastal Financial Corporation Minimum Well Capitalized Ratios under Prompt Corrective Action (1) Tier 1 Leverage Capital (to average assets) 10.33 % 10.39 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.36 % 12.32 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.36 % 12.41 % 8.00 % Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.65 % 14.90 % 10.00 % (1) Presents the minimum capital ratios for an insured depository institution, such as the Bank, to be considered well capitalized under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. The minimum requirements for the Company to be considered well capitalized under Regulation Y include to maintain, on a consolidated basis, a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.0 percent or greater and a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 6.0 percent or greater.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $164.8 million and 4.65% of loans receivable at June 30, 2025 compared to $183.2 million and 5.21% at March 31, 2025 and $148.9 million and 4.48% at June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $145.9 million and 8.68% of CCBX loans receivable at June 30, 2025, with $18.9 million of allowance for credit loss allocated to the community bank or 1.02% of total community bank loans receivable.

The following table details the allocation of the allowance for credit loss as of the period indicated:

As of June 30, 2025 As of March 31, 2025 As of June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Loans receivable $ 1,860,050 $ 1,680,280 $ 3,540,330 $ 1,866,533 $ 1,650,826 $ 3,517,359 $ 1,912,034 $ 1,409,779 $ 3,321,813 Allowance for

credit losses (18,936 ) (145,858 ) (164,794 ) (18,992 ) (164,186 ) (183,178 ) (21,046 ) (127,832 ) (148,878 ) Allowance for

credit losses to

total loans

receivable 1.02 % 8.68 % 4.65 % 1.02 % 9.95 % 5.21 % 1.10 % 9.07 % 4.48 %

Net charge-offs totaled $49.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $48.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and $53.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans decreased to 5.54% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to 5.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. CCBX partner agreements provide for a credit enhancement that covers the net-charge-offs on CCBX loans and negative deposit accounts by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses, except in accordance with the program agreement for one partner where the Company was responsible for credit losses on approximately 5% of a $296.3 million loan portfolio. At June 30, 2025, our portion of this portfolio represented $19.8 million in loans. Net charge-offs for this $19.8 million in loans were $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The following table details net charge-offs for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Gross charge-offs $ 11 $ 53,769 $ 53,780 $ 4 $ 53,682 $ 53,686 $ 2 $ 55,205 $ 55,207 Gross recoveries (2 ) (4,465 ) (4,467 ) (7 ) (5,479 ) (5,486 ) (4 ) (2,250 ) (2,254 ) Net charge-offs $ 9 $ 49,304 $ 49,313 $ (3 ) $ 48,203 $ 48,200 $ (2 ) $ 52,955 $ 52,953 Net charge-offs to

average loans (1) 0.00 % 11.71 % 5.54 % 0.00 % 11.99 % 5.57 % 0.00 % 15.63 % 6.54 % (1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a $31.0 million provision for credit losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans, compared to the $54.3 million provision for credit losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The provision was based on management's analysis, bringing the CCBX allowance for credit losses to $145.9 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $164.2 million at March 31, 2025. The decrease in the allowance is due to an improvement in the performance of the CCBX portfolio and our focus on originating higher quality CCBX loans resulting in lower historical loss factors. As we continue to originate higher quality loans, these become a greater proportion of the CCBX portfolio, resulting in an improvement in expected losses and a reduced allowance. In general, CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses.

In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans and reclassified negative deposit accounts. When the provision for CCBX credit losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). Expected losses are recorded in the allowance for credit losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved when credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner. If our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations then the Bank could be exposed to additional credit losses. Management regularly evaluates and manages this counterparty risk with our CCBX partners.

The factors used in management's analysis for community bank credit losses indicated that a provision recapture of $47,000 was needed for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to a provision of $65,000 and a provision recapture of $341,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The provision recapture in the current period was due to the lower outstanding balance in the community bank loan portfolio.

The following table details the provision expense/(recapture) for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 Community bank $ (47 ) $ 65 $ (341 ) CCBX 30,976 54,319 62,231 Total provision expense $ 30,929 $ 54,384 $ 61,890

A provision for unfunded commitments of $1.5 million was recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 as a result of a change in the loan mix of available balance. A provision for accrued interest receivable of $182,000 was recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 on CCBX loans.

At June 30, 2025, our nonperforming assets were $60.9 million, or 1.36%, of total assets, compared to $56.4 million, or 1.30%, of total assets, at March 31, 2025, and $53.2 million, or 1.34%, of total assets, at June 30, 2024. These ratios are impacted by nonperforming CCBX loans that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. As of June 30, 2025, $55.3 million of the $57.0 million in nonperforming CCBX loans were covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements described above. Additionally, some CCBX partners have a collection practice that places certain loans on nonaccrual status to improve collectability. $20.1 million of these loans are less than 90 days past due as of June 30, 2025.

Nonperforming assets increased $4.5 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Community bank nonperforming loans increased $3.7 million from March 31, 2025 to $3.8 million as of June 30, 2025, and CCBX nonperforming loans increased $847,000 to $57.0 million from March 31, 2025. The increase in CCBX nonperforming loans is due to an increase of $4.2 million in nonaccrual loans from March 31, 2025 to $24.4 million, partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. As of June 30, 2025, $20.1 million in loans are under 90 days past due as a result of CCBX partners placing them on nonaccrual status to improve collectability. As a result of the type of loans (primarily consumer loans) originated through our CCBX partners we would typically anticipate that balances 90 days past due or more and still accruing will generally increase as those loan portfolios grow, therefore we believe the decrease in these past due CCBX loans is a positive performance indicator for the CCBX portfolio. Installment/closed-end and revolving/open-end consumer loans originated through CCBX lending partners will continue to accrue interest until 120 and 180 days past due, respectively and are reported as substandard, 90 days or more days past due and still accruing. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at June 30, 2025. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 1.72% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.60% at March 31, 2025, and 1.60% at June 30, 2024.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, there were $9,000 in community bank net charge-offs and $49.3 million in net charge-offs were recorded on CCBX loans. These CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses.

The following table details the Company's nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

Consolidated As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 2,333 $ 381 $ - Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development 1,697 - - Residential real estate - - 213 Commercial real estate - - 7,731 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 20,140 13,602 - Other consumer and other loans 4,063 6,376 - Total nonaccrual loans 28,233 20,359 7,944 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 926 782 1,278 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 1,817 2,407 2,722 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 23,116 27,187 36,465 Other consumer and other loans 6,775 5,632 4,779 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 32,634 36,008 45,244 Total nonperforming loans 60,867 56,367 53,188 Real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 60,867 $ 56,367 $ 53,188 Total nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.80 % 0.58 % 0.24 % Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 1.72 % 1.60 % 1.60 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 1.36 % 1.30 % 1.34 %

The following tables detail the CCBX and community bank nonperforming assets which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.

CCBX As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans: All other commercial & industrial loans $ 188 $ 192 $ - Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 20,140 13,602 - Other consumer and other loans 4,063 6,376 - Total nonaccrual loans 24,391 20,170 - Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 926 782 1,278 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 1,817 2,407 2,722 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 23,116 27,187 36,465 Other consumer and other loans 6,775 5,632 4,779 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 32,634 36,008 45,244 Total nonperforming loans 57,025 56,178 45,244 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 57,025 $ 56,178 $ 45,244 Total CCBX nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets 1.27 % 1.29 % 1.14 %

Community Bank As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 2,145 $ 189 $ - Real estate: Construction, land and land development 1,697 - - Residential real estate - - 213 Commercial real estate - - 7,731 Total nonaccrual loans 3,842 189 7,944 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - Total nonperforming loans 3,842 189 7,944 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 3,842 $ 189 $ 7,944 Total community bank nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets 0.09 % - % 0.20 %

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the "Company"), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank ("Bank") and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $4.48 billion Bank provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to digital financial service providers, companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the Bank's CCBX segment. To learn more about the Company visit www.coastalbank.com .

CCB-ER

Contact

Eric Sprink, Chief Executive Officer, (425) 357-3659

Joel Edwards, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, (425) 357-3687

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Cash and due from banks $ 29,546 $ 43,467 $ 36,533 $ 45,327 $ 59,995 Interest earning deposits with other banks 690,213 580,835 415,980 438,699 427,250 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 33 34 35 38 39 Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 45,544 46,957 47,286 48,582 49,174 Other investments 12,521 12,589 10,800 10,757 10,664 Loans held for sale 60,474 42,132 20,600 7,565 - Loans receivable 3,540,330 3,517,359 3,486,565 3,413,894 3,321,813 Allowance for credit losses (164,794 ) (183,178 ) (176,994 ) (171,674 ) (148,878 ) Total loans receivable, net 3,375,536 3,334,181 3,309,571 3,242,220 3,172,935 CCBX credit enhancement asset 167,779 183,377 181,890 173,600 149,096 CCBX receivable 13,009 12,685 14,138 16,060 11,520 Premises and equipment, net 29,052 28,639 27,431 25,833 24,526 Lease right-of-use assets 4,891 5,117 5,219 5,427 5,635 Accrued interest receivable 20,849 21,109 21,104 22,315 21,620 Bank-owned life insurance, net 13,648 13,501 13,375 13,255 13,132 Deferred tax asset, net 3,829 3,912 3,600 3,083 2,221 Other assets 13,635 10,747 13,646 11,711 11,742 Total assets $ 4,480,559 $ 4,339,282 $ 4,121,208 $ 4,064,472 $ 3,959,549 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 3,913,571 $ 3,791,229 $ 3,585,332 $ 3,627,288 $ 3,543,432 Subordinated debt, net 44,368 44,331 44,293 44,256 44,219 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,592 3,592 3,591 3,591 3,591 Deferred compensation 295 310 332 369 405 Accrued interest payable 954 1,107 962 1,070 999 Lease liabilities 5,063 5,293 5,398 5,609 5,821 CCBX payable 32,939 29,391 29,171 37,839 32,539 Other liabilities 18,068 14,112 13,425 12,520 11,850 Total liabilities 4,018,850 3,889,365 3,682,504 3,732,542 3,642,856 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock 230,423 229,659 228,177 134,769 132,989 Retained earnings 231,287 220,259 210,529 197,162 183,706 Accumulated other comprehensive

loss, net of tax (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) Total shareholders' equity 461,709 449,917 438,704 331,930 316,693 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,480,559 $ 4,339,282 $ 4,121,208 $ 4,064,472 $ 3,959,549

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 98,867 $ 98,147 $ 95,575 $ 99,676 $ 90,879 Interest on interest earning deposits with

other banks 8,085 6,070 6,021 4,781 5,683 Interest on investment securities 626 650 661 675 686 Dividends on other investments 219 40 191 33 174 Total interest income 107,797 104,907 102,448 105,165 97,422 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 30,400 28,185 29,404 32,083 30,578 Interest on borrowed funds 660 660 667 809 672 Total interest expense 31,060 28,845 30,071 32,892 31,250 Net interest income 76,737 76,062 72,377 72,273 66,172 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 32,211 55,781 61,867 70,257 62,325 Net interest income/(expense) after

provision for credit losses 44,526 20,281 10,510 2,016 3,847 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees 913 860 932 952 946 Loan referral fees - - - - - Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities,

net (439 ) 16 1 2 9 Other income 853 682 473 486 257 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 1,327 1,558 1,406 1,440 1,212 Servicing and other BaaS fees 1,539 1,419 1,043 1,044 1,525 Transaction and interchange fees 5,109 3,833 3,699 3,549 2,934 Reimbursement of expenses 646 1,026 812 565 857 BaaS program income 7,294 6,278 5,554 5,158 5,316 BaaS credit enhancements 31,268 53,648 62,097 70,108 60,826 BaaS fraud enhancements 2,804 1,993 5,043 2,084 1,784 BaaS indemnification income 34,072 55,641 67,140 72,192 62,610 Total noninterest income 42,693 63,477 74,100 78,790 69,138 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 21,401 21,482 17,955 17,060 16,973 Occupancy 915 1,034 958 964 985 Data processing and software licenses 5,541 4,882 4,049 4,338 3,977 Legal and professional expenses 5,962 5,888 4,606 3,597 3,311 Point of sale expense 69 107 89 73 72 Excise taxes 681 722 778 762 (706 ) Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

("FDIC") assessments 790 755 750 740 690 Director and staff expenses 612 631 683 559 470 Marketing 50 50 28 67 14 Other expense 1,524 1,938 1,752 1,482 1,383 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 37,545 37,489 31,648 29,642 27,169 BaaS loan expense 32,483 32,507 30,720 32,698 29,011 BaaS fraud expense 2,804 1,993 5,043 2,084 1,784 BaaS loan and fraud expense 35,287 34,500 35,763 34,782 30,795 Total noninterest expense 72,832 71,989 67,411 64,424 57,964 Income before provision for income

taxes 14,387 11,769 17,199 16,382 15,021 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,359 2,039 3,832 2,926 3,425 NET INCOME $ 11,028 $ 9,730 $ 13,367 $ 13,456 $ 11,596 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.73 $ 0.65 $ 0.97 $ 1.00 $ 0.86 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.71 $ 0.63 $ 0.94 $ 0.97 $ 0.84 Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding: Basic 15,033,296 14,962,507 13,828,605 13,447,066 13,412,667 Diluted 15,447,923 15,462,041 14,268,229 13,822,270 13,736,508

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with

other banks $ 729,652 $ 8,085 4.44 % $ 553,393 $ 6,070 4.45 % $ 418,165 $ 5,683 5.47 % Investment securities, available for sale (2) 35 - - 37 1 10.96 43 - - Investment securities, held to maturity (2) 46,256 626 5.43 47,154 649 5.58 49,737 686 5.55 Other investments 12,825 219 6.85 11,757 40 1.38 10,592 174 6.61 Loans receivable (3) 3,567,823 98,867 11.11 3,511,724 98,147 11.33 3,258,042 90,879 11.22 Total interest earning assets 4,356,591 107,797 9.92 4,124,065 104,907 10.32 3,736,579 97,422 10.49 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (176,022 ) (170,542 ) (138,472 ) Other noninterest earning assets 298,698 296,993 255,205 Total assets $ 4,479,267 $ 4,250,516 $ 3,853,312 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 3,369,574 $ 30,400 3.62 % $ 3,166,384 $ 28,185 3.61 % $ 2,854,575 $ 30,578 4.31 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 3 1 - - 1 - 1,648 3 0.73 Subordinated debt 44,345 598 5.41 44,309 598 5.47 44,197 598 5.44 Junior subordinated debentures 3,592 61 6.81 3,592 61 6.89 3,590 71 7.95 Total interest bearing liabilities 3,417,514 31,060 3.65 3,214,285 28,845 3.64 2,904,010 31,250 4.33 Noninterest bearing deposits 562,174 543,784 584,661 Other liabilities 44,452 49,624 58,267 Total shareholders' equity 455,127 442,823 306,374 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,479,267 $ 4,250,516 $ 3,853,312 Net interest income $ 76,737 $ 76,062 $ 66,172 Interest rate spread 6.27 % 6.68 % 6.16 % Net interest margin (4) 7.06 % 7.48 % 7.12 % (1)Yields and costs are annualized. (2)For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (3)Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans. (4)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - BY SEGMENT - QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Community Bank Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable (2) $ 1,879,331 $ 30,603 6.53 % $ 1,881,636 $ 30,292 6.53 % $ 1,895,699 $ 30,741 6.52 % Total interest earning

assets 1,879,331 30,603 6.53 1,881,636 30,292 6.53 1,895,699 30,741 6.52 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing

deposits 1,048,506 6,783 2.59 % 1,045,971 6,604 2.56 % 938,033 6,459 2.77 % Intrabank liability 342,232 3,792 4.44 356,337 3,909 4.45 429,452 5,836 5.47 Total interest bearing

liabilities 1,390,738 10,575 3.05 1,402,308 10,513 3.04 1,367,485 12,295 3.62 Noninterest bearing

deposits 488,593 479,329 528,214 Net interest income $ 20,028 $ 19,779 $ 18,446 Net interest margin(3) 4.27 % 4.26 % 3.91 % CCBX Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable (2)(4) $ 1,688,492 $ 68,264 16.22 % $ 1,630,088 $ 67,855 16.88 % $ 1,362,343 $ 60,138 17.75 % Intrabank asset 706,157 7,825 4.44 554,781 6,085 4.45 610,646 8,299 5.47 Total interest earning

assets 2,394,649 76,089 12.74 2,184,869 73,940 13.72 1,972,989 68,437 13.95 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing

deposits 2,321,068 23,617 4.08 % 2,120,413 21,581 4.13 % 1,916,542 24,119 5.06 % Total interest bearing

liabilities 2,321,068 23,617 4.08 2,120,413 21,581 4.13 1,916,542 24,119 5.06 Noninterest bearing

deposits 73,581 64,455 56,447 Net interest income $ 52,472 $ 52,359 $ 44,318 Net interest margin(3) 8.79 % 9.72 % 9.03 % Net interest margin, net

of BaaS loan expense(5) 3.35 % 3.68 % 3.12 %

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost (1) Treasury & Administration Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning

deposits with

other banks $ 729,652 $ 8,085 4.44 % $ 553,393 $ 6,070 4.45 % $ 418,165 $ 5,683 5.47 % Investment securities,

available for sale (6) 35 - - 37 1 10.96 43 - 3.13 Investment securities,

held to maturity (6) 46,256 626 5.43 47,154 649 5.58 49,737 686 5.55 Other investments 12,825 219 6.85 11,757 40 1.38 10,592 174 6.61 Total interest

earning assets 788,768 8,930 4.54 % 612,341 - 6,760 4.48 % 478,537 6,543 5.50 % Liabilities Interest bearing

liabilities: FHLB advances

and borrowings $ 3 1 - $ - 1 - % $ 1,648 3 0.73 % Subordinated debt 44,345 598 5.41 44,309 598 5.47 44,197 598 5.44 Junior subordinated

debentures 3,592 61 6.81 3,592 61 6.89 3,590 71 7.95 Intrabank liability, net (7) 363,925 4,033 4.44 198,444 2,176 4.45 181,194 2,463 5.47 Total interest

bearing liabilities 411,865 4,693 4.57 246,345 2,836 4.67 230,629 3,135 5.47 Net interest income $ 4,237 $ 3,924 $ 3,408 Net interest margin(3) 2.15 % 2.60 % 2.86 % (1) Yields and costs are annualized. (2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets. (4) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield. (5) Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, includes the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release. (6) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (7) Intrabank assets and liabilities are consolidated for period calculations and presented as intrabank asset, net or intrabank liability, net in the table above.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net loan income and yield on loans and CCBX loans and the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest income and net interest margin.

Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on loan income and the yield on loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net BaaS loan income and the yield on CCBX loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on CCBX loans.

Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest income.

CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest rate margin. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is CCBX net interest margin.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

CCBX As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30

2025 March 31

2025 June 30

2024 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans: CCBX loan yield (GAAP)(1) 16.22 % 16.88 % 17.75 % Total average CCBX loans receivable $ 1,688,492 $ 1,630,088 $ 1,362,343 Interest and earned fee income on CCBX loans (GAAP) 68,264 67,855 60,138 BaaS loan expense (32,483 ) (32,507 ) (29,011 ) Net BaaS loan income $ 35,781 $ 35,348 $ 31,127 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans (1) 8.50 % 8.79 % 9.19 % CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: CCBX net interest margin (1) 8.79 % 9.72 % 9.03 % CCBX earning assets 2,394,649 2,184,869 1,972,989 Net interest income (GAAP) 52,472 52,359 44,318 Less: BaaS loan expense (32,483 ) (32,507 ) (29,011 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS

loan expense $ 19,989 $ 19,852 $ 15,307 CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (1) 3.35 % 3.68 % 3.12 %

Consolidated As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30

2025 March 31

2025 June 30

2024 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: Net interest margin (1) 7.06 % 7.48 % 7.12 % Earning assets 4,356,591 4,124,065 3,736,579 Net interest income (GAAP) 76,737 76,062 66,172 Less: BaaS loan expense (32,483 ) (32,507 ) (29,011 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense $ 44,254 $ 43,555 $ 37,161 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (1) 4.07 % 4.28 % 4.00 % Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans: Loan yield (GAAP)(1) 11.11 % 11.33 % 11.22 % Total average loans receivable $ 3,567,823 $ 3,511,724 $ 3,258,042 Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP) 98,867 98,147 90,879 BaaS loan expense (32,483 ) (32,507 ) (29,011 ) Net loan income $ 66,384 $ 65,640 $ 61,868 Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans (1) 7.46 % 7.58 % 7.64 % (1) Annualized calculations for periods presented.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) on noninterest expense. Certain noninterest expenses are reimbursed by our CCBX partners. In accordance with GAAP we recognize all expenses in noninterest expense and the reimbursement of expenses from our CCBX partner in noninterest income. This non-GAAP measure shows the portion of noninterest expenses that are reimbursed by partners to assist the understanding of how the increases in noninterest expense are related to expenses incurred for and reimbursed by CCBX partner. The most comparable GAAP measure is noninterest expense.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, unaudited) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 Noninterest expense, net of reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 72,832 $ 71,989 $ 57,964 Less: BaaS loan expense 32,483 32,507 29,011 Less: BaaS fraud expense 2,804 1,993 1,784 Less: Reimbursement of expenses 646 1,026 857 Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense

and reimbursement of expenses $ 36,899 $ 36,463 $ 26,312

APPENDIX A -

As of June 30, 2025

Industry Concentration

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Our major categories of loans are commercial real estate, consumer and other loans, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $3.55 billion in outstanding loan balances. When combined with $1.93 billion in unused commitments the total of these categories is $5.48 billion.

Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 37.0% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of June 30, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $30.1 million, and the combined total in commercial real estate loans represents $1.34 billion, or 24.5% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of June 30, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Apartments $ 362,315 $ 2,889 $ 365,204 6.7 % $ 3,814 95 Hotel/Motel 154,877 1,073 155,950 2.8 6,734 23 Convenience Store 135,118 546 135,664 2.5 2,290 59 Office 119,622 6,666 126,288 2.3 1,375 87 Warehouse 102,688 - 102,688 1.9 1,770 58 Retail 93,552 836 94,388 1.7 936 100 Mixed use 93,455 5,287 98,742 1.8 1,126 83 Mini Storage 73,695 7,272 80,967 1.5 3,685 20 Strip Mall 43,468 - 43,468 0.8 6,210 7 Manufacturing 35,274 570 35,844 0.7 1,306 27 Groups < 0.70% of total 96,818 4,938 101,756 1.8 1,226 79 Total $ 1,310,882 $ 30,077 $ 1,340,959 24.5 % $ 2,055 638

Consumer loans comprise 34.7% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of June 30, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $746.8 million, and the combined total in consumer and other loans represents $1.98 billion, or 36.1% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. The $746.8 million in commitments is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits. As illustrated in the table below, our CCBX partners bring in a large number of mostly smaller dollar loans, resulting in an average consumer loan balance of just $900. CCBX consumer loans are underwritten to CCBX credit standards and underwriting of these loans is regularly tested, including quarterly testing for partners with portfolio balances greater than $10.0 million.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our consumer and other loan portfolio as of June 30, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments (1) Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment (1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans CCBX consumer loans Credit cards $ 533,925 $ 702,611 $ 1,236,536 22.6 % $ 1.6 337,749 Installment loans 671,089 30,817 701,906 12.8 0.8 796,927 Lines of credit 676 14 690 0.0 0.9 715 Other loans 14,556 - 14,556 0.3 0.1 240,653 Community bank consumer loans Installment loans 738 2 740 0.0 30.8 24 Lines of credit 178 339 517 0.0 5.7 31 Other loans 11,314 13,000 24,314 0.4 32.6 347 Total $ 1,232,476 $ 746,783 $ 1,979,259 36.1 % $ 0.9 1,376,446 (1)Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.

Residential real estate loans comprise 12.2% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of June 30, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $557.7 million, which is subject to partner/portfolio maximum limits, and the combined total in residential real estate loans represents $991.3 million, or 18.1% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our residential real estate loan portfolio as of June 30, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments (1) Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment (1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans CCBX residential real estate loans Home equity line of credit $ 234,786 $ 509,297 $ 744,083 13.6 % $ 27 8,735 Community bank residential real estate loans Closed end, secured by first liens 162,205 1,064 163,269 3.0 554 293 Home equity line of credit 30,328 46,270 76,598 1.4 122 249 Closed end, second liens 6,311 1,073 7,384 0.1 218 29 Total $ 433,630 $ 557,704 $ 991,334 18.1 % $ 47 9,306 (1)Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits. CCBX home equity lines of credit are limited to a $375.0 million portfolio maximum.

Commercial and industrial loans comprise 10.6% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of June 30, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $527.8 million, and the combined total in commercial and industrial loans represents $903.6 million, or 16.5% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. Included in commercial and industrial loans is $199.7 million in outstanding capital call lines, with an additional $438.4 million in available loan commitments which is limited to a $350.0 million portfolio maximum. Capital call lines are provided to venture capital firms through one of our CCBX BaaS clients. These loans are secured by the capital call rights and are individually underwritten to the Bank's credit standards and the underwriting is reviewed by the Bank on every capital call line.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of June 30, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments (1) Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment (1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans CCBX C&I loans Capital call lines $ 199,675 $ 438,391 $ 638,066 11.6 % $ 1,597 125 Retail and other loans 26,142 23,001 49,143 0.9 9 2,915 Community bank C&I loans Construction/Contractor services 30,449 32,173 62,622 1.1 154 198 Financial institutions 51,768 - 51,768 0.9 4,314 12 Medical / Dental / Other care 5,496 3,683 9,179 0.2 423 13 Manufacturing 5,325 3,976 9,301 0.2 140 38 Groups < 0.20% of total 56,888 26,593 83,481 1.6 228 250 Total $ 375,743 $ 527,817 $ 903,560 16.5 % $ 106 3,551 (1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.

Construction, land and land development loans comprise 5.5% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of June 30, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $70.0 million, and the combined total in construction, land and land development loans represents $264.2 million, or 4.8% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table details our loan commitment for our construction, land and land development portfolio as of June 30, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Commercial construction $ 104,078 $ 48,309 $ 152,387 2.8 % $ 7,434 14 Residential construction 39,831 17,340 57,171 1.0 2,655 15 Developed land loans 22,875 604 23,479 0.4 1,271 18 Undeveloped land loans 20,067 748 20,815 0.4 1,338 15 Land development 7,299 3,048 10,347 0.2 811 9 Total $ 194,150 $ 70,049 $ 264,199 4.8 % $ 2,735 71

Exposure and risk in our construction, land and land development portfolio increased compared to recent periods as indicated in the following table:

Outstanding Balance as of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Commercial construction $ 104,078 $ 96,716 $ 83,216 $ 97,792 $ 110,372 Residential construction 39,831 39,375 40,940 35,822 34,652 Undeveloped land loans 20,067 16,684 8,665 8,606 8,372 Developed land loans 22,875 7,788 8,305 14,863 13,954 Land development 7,299 5,988 7,072 5,968 5,714 Total $ 194,150 $ 166,551 $ 148,198 $ 163,051 $ 173,064

Commitments to extend credit total $1.93 billion at June 30, 2025, however we do not anticipate our customers using the $1.93 billion that is showing as available due to CCBX partner and portfolio limits.

The following table presents outstanding commitments to extend credit as of June 30, 2025:

Consolidated (dollars in thousands; unaudited) As of June 30, 2025 (1) Commitments to extend credit: Commercial and industrial loans $ 89,426 Commercial and industrial loans - capital call lines 438,391 Construction - commercial real estate loans 52,709 Construction - residential real estate loans 17,340 Residential real estate loans 557,704 Commercial real estate loans 30,077 Credit cards 702,611 Consumer and other loans 44,172 Total commitments to extend credit $ 1,932,430 (1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.

We have individual CCBX partner portfolio limits with our each of our partners to manage loan concentration risk, liquidity risk, and counter-party partner risk. For example, as of June 30, 2025, capital call lines outstanding balance totaled $199.7 million and, while commitments totaled $438.4 million, the commitments are limited to a maximum of $350.0 million by agreement with the partner. If a CCBX partner goes over their individual limit, it would be a breach of their contract and the Bank may impose penalties and would have the choice to fund or not fund the loan.

See the table below for CCBX portfolio maximums and related available commitments:

CCBX (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance Percent of CCBX loans receivable Available

Commitments (1) Maximum Portfolio

Size Cash

Reserve/Pledge Account Amount (2) Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 199,675 11.9 % $ 438,391 $ 350,000 $ - All other commercial & industrial loans 26,142 1.6 23,001 471,186 531 Real estate loans: Home equity lines of credit (3) 234,786 14.0 509,297 375,000 36,469 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards - cash secured 364 - - Credit cards - unsecured 533,561 702,611 30,827 Credit cards - total 533,925 31.8 702,611 850,000 30,827 Installment loans - cash secured 128,861 30,817 - Installment loans - unsecured 542,228 - (38 ) Installment loans - total 671,089 39.8 30,817 1,818,619 (38 ) Other consumer and other loans 15,232 0.9 14 5,195 275 Gross CCBX loans receivable 1,680,849 100.0 % $ 1,704,131 $ 3,870,000 $ 68,064 Net deferred origination fees (569 ) Loans receivable $ 1,680,280 (1) Remaining commitment available, net of outstanding balance. (2) Balances are as of July 8, 2025. (3) These home equity lines of credit are secured by residential real estate and are accessed by using a credit card, but are classified as 1-4 family residential properties per regulatory guidelines.

APPENDIX B -

As of June 30, 2025

CCBX - BaaS Reporting Information

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, $31.3 million was recorded in BaaS credit enhancements related to the provision for credit losses - loans and reserve for unfunded commitments for CCBX partner loans and negative deposit accounts. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement provided by the partner which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses. In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans, unfunded commitments, negative deposit accounts and accrued interest receivable on some CCBX partner loans. When the provision for credit losses - loans and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements) in recognition of the CCBX partner legal commitment to indemnify or reimburse losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved as credit enhancement payments and recoveries are received from the CCBX partner or taken from the partner's cash reserve account. Agreements with our CCBX partners also provide protection to the Bank from fraud by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred fraud losses. BaaS fraud includes non-credit fraud losses on loans and deposits originated through partners, generally fraud losses related to loans are comprised primarily of first payment defaults. Fraud losses are recorded when incurred as losses in noninterest expense, and the enhancement received from the CCBX partner is recorded in noninterest income, resulting in a net impact of zero to the income statement. Many CCBX partners also pledge a cash reserve account at the Bank which the Bank can collect from when losses occur that is then replenished by the partner on a regular interval. Although agreements with our CCBX partners provide for credit enhancements that provide protection to the Bank from credit and fraud losses by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred credit and fraud losses, if our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligation then the bank would be exposed to additional loan and deposit losses if the cash flows on the loans were not sufficient to fund the reimbursement of loan losses, as a result of this counterparty risk. If a CCBX partner does not replenish their cash reserve account the Bank may consider an alternative plan for funding the cash reserve. This may involve the possibility of adjusting the funding amounts or timelines to better align with the partner's specific situation. If a mutually agreeable funding plan is not agreed to, the Bank could declare the agreement in default, take over servicing and cease paying the partner for servicing the loan and providing credit enhancements. The Bank would evaluate any remaining credit enhancement asset from the CCBX partner in the event the partner failed to determine if a write-off is appropriate. If a write-off occurs, the Bank would retain the full yield and any fee income on the loan portfolio going forward, and our BaaS loan expense would decrease once default occurred and payments to the CCBX partner were stopped.

The Bank records contractual interest earned from the borrower on CCBX partner loans in interest income, adjusted for origination costs which are paid or payable to the CCBX partner. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating and servicing CCBX loans. To determine net revenue (Net BaaS loan income) earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Bank takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the preceding section of this earnings release) which can be compared to interest income on the Company's community bank loans.

The following table illustrates how CCBX partner loan income and expenses are recorded in the financial statements:

Loan income and related loan expense Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 Yield on loans (1) 16.22 % 16.88 % 17.75 % BaaS loan interest income $ 68,264 $ 67,855 $ 60,138 Less: BaaS loan expense 32,483 32,507 29,011 Net BaaS loan income (2) $ 35,781 $ 35,348 $ 31,127 Net BaaS loan income divided by average BaaS loans (1)(2) 8.50 % 8.79 % 9.19 % (1) Annualized calculation for quarterly periods shown. (2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the preceding section of this earnings release.

An increase in average CCBX loans receivable resulted in increased interest income on CCBX loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Our strategy is to optimize the CCBX loan portfolio and strengthen our balance sheet through originating higher quality new loans with enhanced credit standards. These higher quality loans tend to have lower stated rates and expected losses than some of our CCBX loans historically. Current loan sales and new loan growth are at more similar interest rates compared to prior periods when we were selling loans with higher risk and higher interest rates and replacing them with higher quality lower interest rate loans. We continue to reposition ourselves by managing CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio and also generate off balance sheet fee income. Growth in CCBX loans has resulted in an increase in interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The following tables are a summary of the interest components, direct fees and expenses of BaaS for the periods indicated and are not inclusive of all income and expense related to BaaS.

Interest income Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 Loan interest income $ 68,264 $ 67,855 $ 60,138 Total BaaS interest income $ 68,264 $ 67,855 $ 60,138

Interest expense Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 BaaS interest expense $ 23,617 $ 21,581 $ 24,119 Total BaaS interest expense $ 23,617 $ 21,581 $ 24,119