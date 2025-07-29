A.D. Banker Equips Insurance Professionals in High-Risk States for Natural Catastrophes

Insurance professionals are learning how to mitigate weather-related property damage and help high-risk communities prepare for natural disasters.

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Summer is peak season for naturally occurring catastrophes like hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires. In high-risk states like Florida and California, it's crucial for individuals and businesses alike to make sure they are properly insured to protect against these disasters.

A.D. Banker prepares aspiring insurance agents with comprehensive Pre-Licensing and Continuing Education courses. These programs not only provide entry-level education to new professionals but also offer specialized courses that help build a solid foundation. The goal is to pass this expertise on to all their current and future policyholders.

Take flood insurance, for example - often misunderstood as being included in a homeowners policy when it is specifically excluded. Agents trained by A.D. Banker learn to explain what standalone policies are actually available and the importance of recently updated flood zones, which may have moved existing customers into higher-risk categories. This is an opportunity to educate consumers, review existing coverages to reduce risk, and offer cost-saving advice.

With evolving environmental conditions and ongoing policy changes, agents need to stay up-to-date about industry policy option updates and be transparent with customers about what is and is not covered. Standard insurance policies often include complex exclusions and limitations - for example, determining whether damage sustained by a natural disaster was made worse by homeowner neglect or failure to maintain the property. By staying transparent and knowledgeable, agents can simplify these complexities and build trusted relationships with their clients.

"Obtaining and maintaining insurance in disaster-prone areas has become more costly, but that doesn't mean someone should risk going without it, especially when some insurance policies will help cover the cost of temporary housing and extra expenses during repairs to a damaged residence," said Pam Reihs, National Insurance Expert for A.D. Banker. "The sheer increase in the number of natural disasters is reason why we need more properly-educated agents, and that's where A.D. Bankers comes in to help insurance professionals be successful by recommending adequate coverage to their customer who need it. They can easily become the superhero for their community."

