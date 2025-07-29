Go Fish Digital Unveils Unified Brand Identity and Barracuda AI Suite to Power Next-Gen Performance Marketing

Exclusive Concepts, EK Creative and Go Fish Digital, all Agital companies, now operate under one name with a new look, integrated strategy, and AI-enabled tools built for scale

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Go Fish Digital, a digital marketing agency within the Agital portfolio, announced a new brand identity that brings together three high-performing Agital companies, Go Fish Digital, Exclusive Concepts, and EK Creative, under a single, unified name. Alongside this consolidation, the agency is unveiling an updated visual identity that reflects its evolved positioning: a performance-driven partner built to help modern marketers stay ahead with speed, transparency, and results.

This brand refresh also includes the launch of Barracuda , a proprietary suite of AI-powered marketing tools developed by Go Fish Digital's in-house experts. Barracuda supports execution across all service areas, technical SEO, paid media, digital PR, content, analytics, and social commerce, giving teams real-time insights and automation that drive superior outcomes. These tools are built by marketers, for marketers, and are already powering growth for clients across many industries.

The brand transformation reflects a strategic journey that began in early 2024. Exclusive Concepts, one of the first eCommerce-focused digital agencies in the U.S., became part of Agital and brought nearly three decades of leadership in paid media and full-funnel planning. EK Creative, also integrated into Agital that year, quickly rose to prominence as one of the first TikTok agency partners, leading in social commerce, affiliate, and live shopping activations. Go Fish Digital, already a respected authority in SEO and content marketing, added its reputation for innovation and digital PR leadership. Now, these three teams operate as one under the Go Fish Digital name, with deeper specialization, broader capabilities and a stronger shared vision.

"This relaunch reflects the powerful expertise we've brought together," said David Dweck, General Manager of Go Fish Digital. "By combining these three results-focused teams, we've created a more agile and strategically aligned agency. Clients now get an integrated approach, AI-enhanced execution, and a seamless experience, backed by years of proven results."

The new identity emphasizes clarity, precision, and partnership. As the industry rapidly evolves, Go Fish Digital equips brands to navigate change confidently with actionable insights, streamlined solutions, and a clear point of view. The updated design system, digital experience, and visual language reinforce the agency's role as a proactive guide, helping clients see around corners and stay ahead of what's next.

"This is more than a new look. It's a clear signal that we're here to lead, with stronger tools, seamless execution, and a relentless focus on performance," said Jamie Farrell, Chief Marketing Officer at Agital.

The launch of Barracuda further strengthens that promise. Designed to streamline execution and unlock scale, Barracuda gives teams the ability to test, adapt, and optimize faster than ever.

"Barracuda was purpose-built to solve real marketing challenges," said Dan Hinckley, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Go Fish Digital. "It pairs our exceptional talent with intelligent automation, allowing clients to move quickly and compete confidently."

The new Go Fish Digital identity is now live across all digital platforms and client channels. It represents a modern performance agency built for the pace and complexity of today's digital landscape.

To explore the new identity and learn how Go Fish Digital helps brands outsmart, outplay, and outperform, visit www.gofishdigital.com .

SOURCE: Go Fish Digital

